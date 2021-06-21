High school coaches name Miss Softball winner, all-state honorees

Simon Kenton’s Macy Krohman was selected as Kentucky’s Miss Softball, the highest individual honor bestowed upon a high school player by the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association.

The award coincides with the naming of the KSCA’s All-State Teams and its players and coaching staffs of the year honors. The awards are to be presented on Tuesday, the first day of the East/West All Stars Series, at South Warren High School in Bowling Green.

Krohman, a University of Illinois commit, was among the state leaders in batting average (.567), home runs (15), walks (28), slugging percentage (1.268) and runs scored (59) for the Pioneers.

The KSCA All-State players from the 11th Region were: Leilani Valencia, Great Crossing; Rylie Grantz and Natalie Henry, Lafayette; Skylar Jacob, Madison Central; Kasia Parks, Frederick Douglass; Abby Hammond and Ella Emmert, Lexington Catholic.

The KSCA follows the school classification system used by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association for track and field for its All-State honors. The following is a list of honors by class:

Class A All-State

First team: Tanlee Hudgins, Green Co.; Calista Collins, Lyon Co.; Emily Ford, Pikeville; Sydney Melton, Lyon Co.; Jillian Jeffries, Louisville Holy Cross; Emma Ginn, Trimble Co.; Haley Judd, Green Co.; Hadley Phelps, Owensboro Catholic; Maleigh McDaniel, Elliot Co.; Jesselin Miller, Bath Co.

Second team: Madi Corbin, Green Co.; Brooke Shewmaker, Bishop Brossart; Kelcie Adams, Pikeville; Kaitlyn Cissell, Bethlehem; Kaelyn Conger, Lyon Co.; Bailey Hamilton, Owensboro Catholic; Autumn Adams, Nicholas Co.; Carly Creech, Wolfe Co.; Katelyn Dykes, Lyon Co.; Kirsten Vice, Bath Co.

Third team: Rachael Liter, Trimble Co.; Kaitlyn Butler, Breathitt Co.; Rancey Skaggs, Hickman Co.; BreAnna Tincher, Jackson City; Riley Wilkins, Louisville Holy Cross; Allie Felker, Caldwell Co.; AJ Hollowell, Caldwell Co.; Riley Turner, Jackson City; Nellie Lumpkins, Wolfe Co.; Lauryn Terrill, Wolfe Co.

Player of the year: Tanlee Hudgins, Green County.

Coaching staff of the year: Lyon County.

Class 2A All-State

First team: Hailey Cannon, Boyle Co.; Abby Hammond, Lexington Catholic; Emma Winkle, Estill Co.; Ella Emmert, Lexington Catholic; Madison McIntosh, Rockcastle Co.; Kayleigh White, Boyle Co.; Kayley Bruener, Pendleton Co.; Emma Markham, Warren East; Tessa Juett, Madison Southern; Lucy Patterson, Warren East.

Second team: Adison Hicks, Calloway Co.; Kyndall Honaker, Boyle Co.; Lauren Spears, Ashland; Macie Howes, Christian Academy-Louisville; Jaden Williams, Magoffin Co.; Sidney Argo, Fleming Co.; Anna Greenwell, Highlands; Summer Ray, Boyle Co.; Haven Ford, Rowan Co.; Shelby Lewis, Anderson Co.

Third team: Jacie Goad, Boyd Co.; Emmah Young, Warren East; Grace Adams, Henry Co.; Emilee Bailey, Magoffin Co.; Danielle Crum, Lawrence Co.; Katie Fister, Bourbon Co.; Micah Hayes, Bourbon Co.; Aubrey Manning, East Carter; Isabella Persinger, Harrison Co.; Brenna Sherman, Madisonville.

Co-players of the year: Abby Hammond, Lexington Catholic; Hailey Cannon, Boyle County.

Coaching staff of the year: Lexington Catholic.

Class 3A All-State

First team: Claire Lehmkuhler, Woodford Co.; Riley Hull, Pulaski Co.; Macy Krohman, Simon Kenton; Leilani Valencia, Great Crossing; Emily Reynolds, South Warren; Abby Newman, Daviess Co.; Kyndal Tinnell, Butler; Rylie Grantz, Lafayette; Emily Williams, Butler; Skylar Jacob, Madison Central; Caroline Pitcock, South Warren.

Second team: Brooke Gray, Ballard; Allison Bush, Greenwood; Raegan Gibson, Assumption; Brianna Knochelman, Grant Co.; Ally Hutchins, McCracken Co.; Olivia Pastin, Assumption; Chloe Vanhoose, Johnson Central; Ally Alexander, Spencer Co.; Makenna Page, Male; Chloe Taylor, South Laurel.

Third team: Alyssa Weber, Bullitt East; Brooke Albert, Dixie Heights; Randi Delong, Johnson Central; Natalie Henry, Lafayette; Mikayla Milby, Ballard; Kasia Parks, Frederick Douglas; Charley Pursley, Marshall Co.; Bella Bastin, Campbell Co.; Cayson Conner, Marshall Co.; Lilly Davis, Male; Kaitlyn Gwin, Southwestern; Reaghan Oney, Montgomery Co.; Millie Roberts, Daviess Co.; Dylan Scott, Cooper; Madison Winkler, Christian Co.

Players of the year: Claire Lehmkuhler, Woodford County.

Coaching staff of the year: South Warren.

Kentucky high school softball all-stars set for summer series