High school boys volleyball: Maple Mountain beats Timpview in straight sets
Tommy Bailey
·6 min read
After falling to Timpivew earlier in the season, Maple Mountain was able to get their revenge by defeating Timpview in straight sets 27-25, 25-18 and 25-22.
“Tonight, some of our guys brought out their strong serves which was nice. Usually, we see a lot more floaters. Timpview also has some really good serves, but we got some good returns and our passing was really on point tonight. Volleyball is just a different type of sport. It’s a lot about the mental game and we just stayed together as a team. Timpview always presents a tough challenge and luckily our guys were able to rise to the occasion tonight,” said Maple Mountain head coach Geoff Wright.
Even though Maple Mountain lost to Timpview earlier in the season, Wright knows that he has a completely different team than what Timpview saw in their previous matchup.
“We love playing Timpview. They got us last time and we got them this time. They got some hard hitters and strong servers that makes things really difficult for us. We are a different team now than the last time we played them. We have better chemistry now than we did then. We’re coming together as a team now and having a lot of fun doing it,” added Wright.
Even though Maple Mountain was able to defeat Timpview in straight sets, they didn’t go down without a fight and made things extremely difficult for Maple Mountain.
The first set was full of several lead changes and mini runs. With Maple Mountain leading 23-20 late in the beginning set, Timpview scored three straight points to tie things up at 23. Eventually, Maple Mountain outlasted Timpview and took the set 27-25.
The second set was very much a continuation of the same. Timpview stayed right with Maple Mountain throughout the set, but Maple Mountain started to separate themselves midway through the set and developed a comfortable lead on their way to a 25-28 2nd set victory.
With all of the momentum, Maple Mountain did not let up and started the third set with six straight points before Timpview got their first point of the set. That run for Maple Mountain turned out to be very pivotal as Timpview fought until the very end, but the deficit to start the set proved to be too much, with Maple Mountain taking the third set 25-22.
“In volleyball once you get a lead of five it’s tough for the other team to come back from. It was really nice to have our serve going and they couldn’t handle it right away so we got lucky there to start the set,” said Wright.
The Yahoo Fantasy pod is officially diving into draft season coverage. Every Thursday until the draft, Charles McDonald will be joining the show to break down the class at each skill position. We start, of course, with QBs. Matt Harmon and McDonald dissect the top prospects in this year's class as well as guys to know on day two and three.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson & Jori Epstein to pull back the curtain on the latest news from around the NFL. The trio start off with a report that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft told Arthur Blank not to hire Bill Belichick, as they dive into how the relationship between Belichick and Kraft fractured over time and what it means for Belichick's future. In other news, Justin Jefferson was absent from voluntary workouts, sparking a conversation as to what it would take to acquire possibly the best young wide receiver in the league.
Later, Charles dives into some digging he's been doing on the New York Giants' quarterback evaluations and whether or not they could end up taking one early in the draft, which leads to a conversation on Jori's latest piece around how quarterback evaluations are changing (and speeding up). Charles finishes off the show with what he's hearing on this year's weak running back class and how it could make history (in a bad way).
To help kick off our 'Teams that will shape the Draft' series on the pod, Bleacher Report's QB wizard Derrik Klassen joins Matt Harmon to breakdown the teams that hold the top three pick. The pair dive into the state of the franchise for the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots and how each of the three fits with the top QB prospects in this year's draft.