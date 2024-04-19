High school boys volleyball: Maple Mountain beats Timpview in straight sets

Maple Mountain Golden Eagles middle blocker Manase Storey (18) and outside hitter Mac Hillman (35) jump during a match at Timpview High School in Provo on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

After falling to Timpivew earlier in the season, Maple Mountain was able to get their revenge by defeating Timpview in straight sets 27-25, 25-18 and 25-22.

“Tonight, some of our guys brought out their strong serves which was nice. Usually, we see a lot more floaters. Timpview also has some really good serves, but we got some good returns and our passing was really on point tonight. Volleyball is just a different type of sport. It’s a lot about the mental game and we just stayed together as a team. Timpview always presents a tough challenge and luckily our guys were able to rise to the occasion tonight,” said Maple Mountain head coach Geoff Wright.

Even though Maple Mountain lost to Timpview earlier in the season, Wright knows that he has a completely different team than what Timpview saw in their previous matchup.

“We love playing Timpview. They got us last time and we got them this time. They got some hard hitters and strong servers that makes things really difficult for us. We are a different team now than the last time we played them. We have better chemistry now than we did then. We’re coming together as a team now and having a lot of fun doing it,” added Wright.

The Maple Mountain Golden Eagles celebrate a point during a match against the Timpview Thunderbirds at Timpview High School in Provo on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Timpview Thunderbirds middle blocker Ikaika Reyes (11) tips the ball over the net while Maple Mountain Golden Eagles outside hitter Gavin Pricer (36) jumps to block the ball during a match at Timpview High School in Provo on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Maple Mountain Golden Eagles middle blocker Manase Storey (18) and outside hitter Mac Hillman (35) jump during a match at Timpview High School in Provo on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Timpview Thunderbirds defensive specialist Adam Hoelzer (18) jumps to block the ball during a match at Timpview High School in Provo on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Maple Mountain Golden Eagles outside hitter Gavin Pricer (36) hits the ball during a match against the Timpview Thunderbirds at Timpview High School in Provo on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Timpview Thunderbirds middle blocker Ikaika Reyes (11) sets the ball during a match against the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles at Timpview High School in Provo on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Timpview students cheer for the Thunderbirds during a match against the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles at Timpview High School in Provo on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Timpview Thunderbirds outside hitter Micah Laughlin (22) and defensive specialist Adam Hoelzer (18) block the ball during a match against the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles at Timpview High School in Provo on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Timpview Thunderbirds middle blocker Rick Toma (14) bumps the ball during a match against the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles at Timpview High School in Provo on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Maple Mountain Golden Eagles opposite hitter Trey Thornton (28) hits the ball during a match against the Timpview Thunderbirds at Timpview High School in Provo on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Timpview Thunderbirds outside hitter Micah Laughlin (22) spikes the ball while being blocked by Maple Mountain Golden Eagles outside hitter Mac Hillman (35) during a match at Timpview High School in Provo on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Timpview Thunderbirds defensive specialist Adam Hoelzer (18) hits the ball while Maple Mountain Golden Eagles middle blocker Manase Storey (18) blocks him during a match at Timpview High School in Provo on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

The Timpview Thunderbirds celebrate a point during a match against the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles at Timpview High School in Provo on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Timpview Thunderbirds middle blocker Ikaika Reyes (11) tips the ball against Maple Mountain Golden Eagles opposite hitter Trey Thornton (28) during a match at Timpview High School in Provo on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Maple Mountain Golden Eagles setter Taft Hillman (33) hits the ball during a match against the Timpview Thunderbirds at Timpview High School in Provo on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Timpview Thunderbirds middle blocker Rafter Rumsey (26) and defensive specialist Adam Hoelzer (18) block the ball from Maple Mountain Golden Eagles middle blocker Manase Storey (18) during a match at Timpview High School in Provo on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Timpview Thunderbirds middle blocker Rafter Rumsey (26) spikes the ball during a match against the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles at Timpview High School in Provo on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Maple Mountain Golden Eagles middle blocker Manase Storey (18) hits the ball during a match against the Timpview Thunderbirds at Timpview High School in Provo on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Timpview Thunderbirds middle blockers Rick Toma (14) and Ikaika Reyes (11) celebrate a point during a match against the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles at Timpview High School in Provo on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

The Timpview Thunderbirds react to a call during a match against the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles at Timpview High School in Provo on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Even though Maple Mountain was able to defeat Timpview in straight sets, they didn’t go down without a fight and made things extremely difficult for Maple Mountain.

The first set was full of several lead changes and mini runs. With Maple Mountain leading 23-20 late in the beginning set, Timpview scored three straight points to tie things up at 23. Eventually, Maple Mountain outlasted Timpview and took the set 27-25.

The second set was very much a continuation of the same. Timpview stayed right with Maple Mountain throughout the set, but Maple Mountain started to separate themselves midway through the set and developed a comfortable lead on their way to a 25-28 2nd set victory.

With all of the momentum, Maple Mountain did not let up and started the third set with six straight points before Timpview got their first point of the set. That run for Maple Mountain turned out to be very pivotal as Timpview fought until the very end, but the deficit to start the set proved to be too much, with Maple Mountain taking the third set 25-22.

“In volleyball once you get a lead of five it’s tough for the other team to come back from. It was really nice to have our serve going and they couldn’t handle it right away so we got lucky there to start the set,” said Wright.