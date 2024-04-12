High school boys volleyball: Herriman comes from behind to beat Mountain Ridge in 5 sets

Herriman Mustangs Lincoln Molloy (4) celebrates with his teammates after winning a match against the Mountain Ridge Sentinels at Herriman High School on Thursday April 11, 2024.

After dropping the first two sets to start its match against Mountain Ridge Thursday night, Herriman was able to rebound in a big way and come from behind to win in five sets in the Region 6 contest.

Because of a season-ending knee injury in its previous match, Herriman was forced to switch up both its defense and offense Thursday, and it showed early.

“This was a big win for us...I think you could tell that we just weren’t ourselves (early). After dropping the first two sets, we decided to go back to our old offense and defense. We plugged another kid in there who ended up having the match of his life and it kept us alive,” said Herriman head coach Austin Linford.

Herriman Mustangs Matias Hanks (41) sets the ball during a match against the Mountain Ridge Sentinels at Herriman High School on Thursday April 11, 2024.

Mountain Ridge Sentinels libero Mason Mcnees (5) falls after diving for the ball during a match against the Herriman Mustangs at Herriman High School on Thursday April 11, 2024.

Herriman Mustangs outside hitter Conner Lathrop (26) watches as Herriman Mustangs Mattix Huffman (27) dives for the ball during a match against the Mountain Ridge Sentinels at Herriman High School on Thursday April 11, 2024.

Mountain Ridge Sentinels Jace Toponce (11) spikes the ball during a match against the Herriman Mustangs at Herriman High School on Thursday April 11, 2024.

Mountain Ridge Sentinels outside hitter Shon Schugk (1) spikes the ball during a match against the Herriman Mustangs at Herriman High School on Thursday April 11, 2024.

Herriman Mustangs Matias Hanks (41) celebrates a point with his teammates during a match against the Mountain Ridge Sentinels at Herriman High School on Thursday April 11, 2024.

Mountain Ridge Sentinels setter Curtis Fowler (6) and Mountain Ridge Sentinels middle blocker Gabe Geertsen (22) jump to block the bal from Herriman Mustangs Noah Molloy (9) during a match at Herriman High School on Thursday April 11, 2024.

Mountain Ridge Sentinels outside hitter Shon Schugk (1) celebrates a point during a match against the Herriman Mustangs at Herriman High School on Thursday April 11, 2024.

Herriman Mustangs Noah Molloy (9) and Herriman Mustangs Henry Southard (20) jump to block the ball during a match against the Mountain Ridge Sentinels at Herriman High School on Thursday April 11, 2024.

Mountain Ridge Sentinels middle blocker Gabe Geertsen (22) and Mountain Ridge Sentinels outside hitter Shon Schugk (1) jump to block the ball during a match against the Herriman Mustangs at Herriman High School on Thursday April 11, 2024.

Herriman Mustangs Clark Feidler (24) dives for the ball during a match against the Mountain Ridge Sentinels at Herriman High School on Thursday April 11, 2024.

Herriman Mustangs Malcom Swiss (50) and Herriman Mustangs Clark Feidler (24) lunge for the ball during a match against the Mountain Ridge Sentinels at Herriman High School on Thursday April 11, 2024.

Herriman Mustangs Anthony Kowalewski (28) dives for the ball during a match against the Mountain Ridge Sentinels at Herriman High School on Thursday April 11, 2024.

Herriman Mustangs Henry Southard (20) and Herriman Mustangs Malcom Swiss (50) celebrate a point during a match against the Mountain Ridge Sentinels at Herriman High School on Thursday April 11, 2024.

Mountain Ridge Sentinels outside hitter Clark Fowler (7) spikes the ball during a match against the Herriman Mustangs at Herriman High School on Thursday April 11, 2024.

Mountain Ridge Sentinels outside hitter Shon Schugk (1) celebrates a point won with his teammates during a match against the Herriman Mustangs at Herriman High School on Thursday April 11, 2024.

Herriman Mustangs Matias Hanks (41) sets the ball during a match against the Mountain Ridge Sentinels at Herriman High School on Thursday April 11, 2024.

Mountain Ridge Sentinels outside hitter Shon Schugk (1) hits the ball during a match against the Herriman Mustangs at Herriman High School on Thursday April 11, 2024.

Mountain Ridge Sentinels setter Curtis Fowler (6) celebrates a point won during a match against the Herriman Mustangs at Herriman High School on Thursday April 11, 2024.

Mountain Ridge Sentinels outside hitter Clark Fowler (7) serves the ball during a match against the Herriman Mustangs at Herriman High School on Thursday April 11, 2024.

Herriman Mustangs Cooper Scranton (10) sets the ball during a match against the Mountain Ridge Sentinels at Herriman High School on Thursday April 11, 2024.

Mountain Ridge Sentinels middle blocker Gabe Geertsen (22) spikes the ball during a match against the Herriman Mustangs at Herriman High School on Thursday April 11, 2024.

The Herriman Mustangs celebrate after winning a match against the Mountain Ridge Sentinels at Herriman High School on Thursday April 11, 2024.

In the first set, the two teams went back and forth, with neither side leading by more than five points. Mountain Ridge started to pull away late in the set, however, and an error by Herriman’s Mattix Huffman gave Mountain Ridge a 25-19 set victory.

The second set played out very similarly to the first. While Herriman was showing plenty of fight and heart, it just couldn’t get over the hump, and a strong kill by Mountain Ridge’s Shon Schugk gave Mountain Ridge a 25-16 set win and what appeared to be an insurmountable 2-0 set advantage.

Herriman never gave up though, and behind some strong play from both Noah Malloy and Clark Fiedler, was able to mount a feisty comeback.

Herriman ended up winning the third set by a score of 25-23 and the fourth set 27-25. In the fifth and decisive set, Herriman had match point at 14-10, and a blunder from Mountain Ridge proved to be the clincher and secured the improbable come from behind win for Herriman.

“The biggest thing that we need to work on is we need to make our serves when it counts and we didn’t do that in the first two sets,” Linford said. “We also need to realize that it’s the little things that matter, the little details.”