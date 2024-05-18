High school boys volleyball: (2) Chardon vs. (5) Independence regional final capsule

May 17—(2) Chardon vs. (5) Independence

What: Division II regional final

When: 11 a.m., May 18

Where: Mentor, 6477 Center Street, Mentor

Records: Chardon 16-4, Independence 11-6

Chardon's path: Defeated Perry, 3-1, def. Berkshire, 3-0

Independence's path: Defeated East Tech, 3-0, def. Bard, 3-0, def. VASJ, 3-1

On Deck: Winner advances to play the winner of (1) St. Charles and (4) Columbus St. Francis DeSales in a state semifinal May 25.

For the record: It's a rematch of last year's regional final and a third this season between the pair, with the prior two being barn burners. Independence swept Chardon in the first contest, but the Hilltoppers came back for a five-set win in the rematch. Chardon's attack has been led by a trio of arms with Ian Galati (three kills per set), Stone Fawcett (2.5 kills) and Jackson Houser (1.8 kills) with Noah Galati (1.1) playing a factor, as well. The attack has been led by Avery Laux in his first season in the sport. He averages 6.9 assists per set. The back row has seen strong play all around with the likes of Ian (2.8 digs per set), David Williams (2.8 digs), Houser (2.6 digs) and Fawcett (2.6 digs). The strong all-around play has guided the Hilltoppers back to the doorstep of the state round. ... Independence has had an up-and-down season but also has three attackers who lead the team with Mark Pillar (1.7 kills per set), Landon Jatsek (1.5 kills) and Wyatt Snyder (1.3 kills) with Jamie Panichi (5.5 assists) setting the pace for the Blue Devils. Anderson Sears has been instrumental in the back row with 3.9 digs per set with Panichi playing second fiddle in the back row with 2.3 digs. Jatsek is also strong off the block with 0.6 per set from the middle.

Hercik's pick: Chardon