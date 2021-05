Reuters

The 17-year-old became an overnight sensation when she reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2019 as a qualifier with many predicting she was destined to become the dominant force in women's tennis. Gauff, seeded 24 at Roland Garros, will find herself in the spotlight again but says she will not be stressing. "I think I have been playing a lot freer, and I think you can see it while I'm on the court," Gauff, who won her first WTA claycourt title in Parma this month, told reporters.