High school boys tennis: 3A state tournament brackets announced after final rankings

Tennis Ball and Racket with more balls off in the distance
Tennis Ball and Racket with more balls off in the distance | 33ft - stock.adobe.com

3A boys tennis state tournament

First singles

First round (May 16)

At Brighton High School

  • No. 16 Sawyer Peterson, Morgan vs. No. 17 Logan Bergfeld, South Sevier

  • No. 9 Bruce Gomez, Richfield vs. No. 24 Denim Howell

  • No. 13 Braxton Day, Maeser Prep vs. No. 20 Aadi Garg, Providence Hall

  • No. 12 Brandon Lee, Canyon View vs. No. 21 Ammar Shahnaz, Draper APA

  • No. 15 Adam Williams, Juan Diego vs. No. 18 Ammon Jackman, Grand

  • No. 10 Cache Bertoch, Union vs. No. 23 Kaden Miller, Ben Lomond

  • No. 14 Emery Kjar, Gunnison Valley vs. No. 19 Matthew Dettinger, Manti

  • No. 11 Nicholas Bryner, Carbon vs. No. 22 Ethan Oman, Delta

Second round (May 17)

At Liberty Park

  • No. 1 Eric Lu, Rowland Hall vs. Peterson/Bergfeld winner

  • No. 8 Caden Madsen, North Sanpete vs. Gomez/Howell winner

  • No. 4 Diego Garrido, Judge Memorial vs. Day/Garg winner

  • No. 5 Camden Killian, Grantsville vs. Lee/Shahnaz winner

  • No. 2 Kyler Williams, Juab vs. Williams/Jackman winner

  • No. 7 Tanner Peterson, American Heritage vs. Bertoch/Miller winner

  • No. 3 Spencer Christnesen, Ogden vs. Kjar/Dettinger winner

  • No. 6 Kiran Reddy, Waterford vs. Carbon/Oman winner

Second singles

First round (May 16)

At Brighton High School

  • No. 16 Ashton Sorensen, Manti vs. No. 17 Jack Pace, Canyon View

  • No. 9 Jaxon DeMille, Richfield vs. No. 24 Ryan Lunt, Ben Lomond

  • No. 13 Treyson Ordyna, Morgan vs. No. 20 Oliver Slaugh, Draper APA

  • No. 12 Rowan Nielsen, Grantsville vs. No. 21 Noah Olsen, San Juan

  • No. 15 Jackson Johnston, South Sevier vs. No. 18 Ayaan Garg, Providence Hall

  • No. 10 Luke Olson, North Sanpete vs. No. 23 Isaac Willoughby, Delta

  • No. 14 Cooper Potts, Grand vs. No. 19 Memphis Howell, Carbon

  • No. 11 William Jackson, Gunnison Valley vs. No. 22 William Yavelak, Juan Diego

Second round (May 17)

At Liberty Park

  • No. 1 Mack Moore, Waterford vs. Sorensen/Pace winner

  • No. 8 Collin Beckstead, American Heritage vs. DeMille/Lunt winner

  • No. 4 Peter Ondrus, Ogden vs. Ordyna/Slaugh winner

  • No. 5 Joshua Hacker, Maeser Prep vs. Nielsen/Olsen winner

  • No. 2 Hans Baker, Rowland Hall vs. Johnston/Garg winner

  • No. 7 Jacob Sasser, Union vs. Olson/Willoughby winner

  • No. 3 Aman Tuteja, Judge Memorial vs. Potts/Howell winner

  • No. 6 Patrick Barnes, Juab vs. Jackson/Yavelak winner

Third singles

First round (May 16)

At Brighton High School

  • No. 16 Stanley Crouch, Manti vs. No. 17 Minyang Zhu, Juan Diego

  • No. 9 Joseph Hilton, Maeser Prep vs. No. 24 Jayden Shepherd, Delta

  • No. 13 Oakley Christensen, Gunnison Valley vs. No. 20 Samuel Hollinger, Draper APA

  • No. 12 Seth Morris, Canyon View vs. No. 21 Jacob Janney, Providence Hall

  • No. 15 Curtis Christensen, North Sanpete vs. No. 18 Andrw Holyoak, Grand

  • No. 10 Nelson Yager, Grantsville vs. No. 23 Spencer Gosney, San Juan

  • No. 14 Cameron Jones, Carbon vs. No. 19 Dax Helsten, Morgan

  • No. 11 Maddox Kjar, Juab vs. No. 22 Carlos Sandoval, Ben Lomond

Second round (May 17)

At Liberty Park

  • No. 1 Andrew Murphy, Rowland Hall vs. Crouch/Zhu winner

  • No. 8 Kai Patterson, Judge Memorial vs. Hilton/Shepherd winner

  • No. 4 Hunter Moore, Richfield vs. Christensen/Hollinger winner

  • No. 5 Landon Bagley, South Sevier vs. Morris/Janney winner

  • No. 2 John Winn, Ogden vs. Christensen/Holyoak winner

  • No. 7 Xander Templeman, American Heritage vs. Yager/Gosney winner

  • No. 3 Rowan Hodell, Waterford vs. Jones/Helsten winner

  • No. 6 Stockton Ross, Union vs. Kjar/Sandoval winner

First doubles

First round (May 16)

At Brighton High School

  • No. 16 Eiden Kwak/Jackson Friedli, Draper APA vs. No. 17 Zaden Swain/Kevin Winterton, Union

  • No. 9 Derrek Nguyen/Jacob Gustaveson, Maeser Prep vs. No. 24 Kalae Miller/Cameron Miller, Ben Lomond

  • No. 13 Luke Wilson/Jackson Flitton, Morgan vs. No. 20 Kannon Christiansen/Coby Rasmussen, Manti

  • No. 12 Payton Roundy/Devan Williams, Canyon View vs. No. 21 Wyatt Keith/Boston Bowers, San Juan

  • No. 15 James Gay/Carter Johnston, South Sevier vs. No. 18 Zander Carrillo/Josiah Trostle, Carbon

  • No. 10 Hunter Chamberlain/Braxton Hopkins, Juan Diego vs. No. 23 Hunter Goble/Grady Anderson, Gunnnison Valley

  • No. 14 Liam Mitchell/Benjamin Thompson, North Sanpete vs. No. 19 Joseph Burrows/John Covey, Delta

  • No. 11 Bryson RobertsPeyton Thornton, Grantsville vs. No. 22 Xavi Case/Ryan Varga, Providence Hall

Second round (May 17)

At Liberty Park

  • No. 1 Preston Jenkins/Liam Reddy, Waterford vs. No. 16/17 winner

  • No. 8 Jackson Lord/Finn Spencer, Richfield vs. No. 9/24 winner

  • No. 4 Oren Moore/Jacob Jones, Grand vs. No. 13/20 winner

  • No. 5 Ryan Witt/John Witt, Judge Memorial vs. No. 12/21 winner

  • No. 2 Will Damico/Duke O’Neill, Rowland Hall vs. No. 15/18 winner

  • No. 7 xxxAndrew Fee/Brock Maxfield, American Heritage vs. No. 20/23 winner

  • No. 3 Jacob Sheffield/Gavin Holliday, Ogden vs. No. 14/19 winner

  • No. 6 Joel Covington/Kayson Keyte, Juab vs. No. 11/22 winner

Second doubles

First round (May 16)

At Brighton High School

  • No. 16 Blake Hadley/Tripp Curtis, Morgan vs. No. 17 Finnegan McVicar/Weston Stratton, Draper APA

  • No. 9 Jake Haws/Quinn Allred, North Sanpete vs. No. 24 Jonathan Alcaraz/Zeb Whetton, Ben Lomond

  • No. 13 Wes Holmes/Carson Wallace, Canyon View vs. No. 20 Alexandro Case/Thacher Nelson, Providence Hall

  • No. 12 Evan Bunderson/Cruze Anderson, Grantsville vs. No. 21 Kyson Huntsman/Joel Perez, Delta

  • No. 15 Zayde Tanner/Boston Bennett, Union vs. No. 18 Oren Bradford/Sawyer Tomco, San Juan

  • No. 10 Mason Allred/Nathan Barnes, Juab vs. No. 23 Micah Butler/Evan Lambourne, Manti

  • No. 14 Eli Gulbrandsen/Asher Rosenthal, Maeser Prep vs. No. 19 Judson Varner/Carter Abbott, Carbon

  • No. 11 Lincoln Hansen/Britton Johnson, South Sevier vs. No. 22 Sawyer Christiansen/A.J. Roberts, Gunnison Valley

Second round (May 17)

At Liberty Park

  • No. 1 Shayan Pandit/Nathan Kwon, Waterford vs. No. 16/17 winner

  • No. 8 Alex Eggertsen/Ken Lewis, American Heritage vs. No. 9/24 winner

  • No. 4 Devin James/Tanishk Dhru, Juan Diego vs. No. 13/20 winner

  • No. 5 Samuel Ondrus/Spencer Reeves, Ogden vs. No. 12/21 winner

  • No. 2 Henry Damico/Eric Brown, Rowland Hall vs. No. 15/18 winner

  • No. 7 Jace Reidhead/Liam Clark, Grand vs. No. 10/23 winner

  • No. 3 James/Perschon/Ari Juluson, Richfield vs. No. 14/19 winner

  • No. 6 Chance Voorhees/Henry Wang, Judge Memorial vs. No. 11/22 winner