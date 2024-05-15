High school boys tennis: 3A state tournament brackets announced after final rankings
3A boys tennis state tournament
First singles
First round (May 16)
At Brighton High School
No. 16 Sawyer Peterson, Morgan vs. No. 17 Logan Bergfeld, South Sevier
No. 9 Bruce Gomez, Richfield vs. No. 24 Denim Howell
No. 13 Braxton Day, Maeser Prep vs. No. 20 Aadi Garg, Providence Hall
No. 12 Brandon Lee, Canyon View vs. No. 21 Ammar Shahnaz, Draper APA
No. 15 Adam Williams, Juan Diego vs. No. 18 Ammon Jackman, Grand
No. 10 Cache Bertoch, Union vs. No. 23 Kaden Miller, Ben Lomond
No. 14 Emery Kjar, Gunnison Valley vs. No. 19 Matthew Dettinger, Manti
No. 11 Nicholas Bryner, Carbon vs. No. 22 Ethan Oman, Delta
Second round (May 17)
At Liberty Park
No. 1 Eric Lu, Rowland Hall vs. Peterson/Bergfeld winner
No. 8 Caden Madsen, North Sanpete vs. Gomez/Howell winner
No. 4 Diego Garrido, Judge Memorial vs. Day/Garg winner
No. 5 Camden Killian, Grantsville vs. Lee/Shahnaz winner
No. 2 Kyler Williams, Juab vs. Williams/Jackman winner
No. 7 Tanner Peterson, American Heritage vs. Bertoch/Miller winner
No. 3 Spencer Christnesen, Ogden vs. Kjar/Dettinger winner
No. 6 Kiran Reddy, Waterford vs. Carbon/Oman winner
Second singles
First round (May 16)
At Brighton High School
No. 16 Ashton Sorensen, Manti vs. No. 17 Jack Pace, Canyon View
No. 9 Jaxon DeMille, Richfield vs. No. 24 Ryan Lunt, Ben Lomond
No. 13 Treyson Ordyna, Morgan vs. No. 20 Oliver Slaugh, Draper APA
No. 12 Rowan Nielsen, Grantsville vs. No. 21 Noah Olsen, San Juan
No. 15 Jackson Johnston, South Sevier vs. No. 18 Ayaan Garg, Providence Hall
No. 10 Luke Olson, North Sanpete vs. No. 23 Isaac Willoughby, Delta
No. 14 Cooper Potts, Grand vs. No. 19 Memphis Howell, Carbon
No. 11 William Jackson, Gunnison Valley vs. No. 22 William Yavelak, Juan Diego
Second round (May 17)
At Liberty Park
No. 1 Mack Moore, Waterford vs. Sorensen/Pace winner
No. 8 Collin Beckstead, American Heritage vs. DeMille/Lunt winner
No. 4 Peter Ondrus, Ogden vs. Ordyna/Slaugh winner
No. 5 Joshua Hacker, Maeser Prep vs. Nielsen/Olsen winner
No. 2 Hans Baker, Rowland Hall vs. Johnston/Garg winner
No. 7 Jacob Sasser, Union vs. Olson/Willoughby winner
No. 3 Aman Tuteja, Judge Memorial vs. Potts/Howell winner
No. 6 Patrick Barnes, Juab vs. Jackson/Yavelak winner
Third singles
First round (May 16)
At Brighton High School
No. 16 Stanley Crouch, Manti vs. No. 17 Minyang Zhu, Juan Diego
No. 9 Joseph Hilton, Maeser Prep vs. No. 24 Jayden Shepherd, Delta
No. 13 Oakley Christensen, Gunnison Valley vs. No. 20 Samuel Hollinger, Draper APA
No. 12 Seth Morris, Canyon View vs. No. 21 Jacob Janney, Providence Hall
No. 15 Curtis Christensen, North Sanpete vs. No. 18 Andrw Holyoak, Grand
No. 10 Nelson Yager, Grantsville vs. No. 23 Spencer Gosney, San Juan
No. 14 Cameron Jones, Carbon vs. No. 19 Dax Helsten, Morgan
No. 11 Maddox Kjar, Juab vs. No. 22 Carlos Sandoval, Ben Lomond
Second round (May 17)
At Liberty Park
No. 1 Andrew Murphy, Rowland Hall vs. Crouch/Zhu winner
No. 8 Kai Patterson, Judge Memorial vs. Hilton/Shepherd winner
No. 4 Hunter Moore, Richfield vs. Christensen/Hollinger winner
No. 5 Landon Bagley, South Sevier vs. Morris/Janney winner
No. 2 John Winn, Ogden vs. Christensen/Holyoak winner
No. 7 Xander Templeman, American Heritage vs. Yager/Gosney winner
No. 3 Rowan Hodell, Waterford vs. Jones/Helsten winner
No. 6 Stockton Ross, Union vs. Kjar/Sandoval winner
First doubles
First round (May 16)
At Brighton High School
No. 16 Eiden Kwak/Jackson Friedli, Draper APA vs. No. 17 Zaden Swain/Kevin Winterton, Union
No. 9 Derrek Nguyen/Jacob Gustaveson, Maeser Prep vs. No. 24 Kalae Miller/Cameron Miller, Ben Lomond
No. 13 Luke Wilson/Jackson Flitton, Morgan vs. No. 20 Kannon Christiansen/Coby Rasmussen, Manti
No. 12 Payton Roundy/Devan Williams, Canyon View vs. No. 21 Wyatt Keith/Boston Bowers, San Juan
No. 15 James Gay/Carter Johnston, South Sevier vs. No. 18 Zander Carrillo/Josiah Trostle, Carbon
No. 10 Hunter Chamberlain/Braxton Hopkins, Juan Diego vs. No. 23 Hunter Goble/Grady Anderson, Gunnnison Valley
No. 14 Liam Mitchell/Benjamin Thompson, North Sanpete vs. No. 19 Joseph Burrows/John Covey, Delta
No. 11 Bryson RobertsPeyton Thornton, Grantsville vs. No. 22 Xavi Case/Ryan Varga, Providence Hall
Second round (May 17)
At Liberty Park
No. 1 Preston Jenkins/Liam Reddy, Waterford vs. No. 16/17 winner
No. 8 Jackson Lord/Finn Spencer, Richfield vs. No. 9/24 winner
No. 4 Oren Moore/Jacob Jones, Grand vs. No. 13/20 winner
No. 5 Ryan Witt/John Witt, Judge Memorial vs. No. 12/21 winner
No. 2 Will Damico/Duke O’Neill, Rowland Hall vs. No. 15/18 winner
No. 7 xxxAndrew Fee/Brock Maxfield, American Heritage vs. No. 20/23 winner
No. 3 Jacob Sheffield/Gavin Holliday, Ogden vs. No. 14/19 winner
No. 6 Joel Covington/Kayson Keyte, Juab vs. No. 11/22 winner
Second doubles
First round (May 16)
At Brighton High School
No. 16 Blake Hadley/Tripp Curtis, Morgan vs. No. 17 Finnegan McVicar/Weston Stratton, Draper APA
No. 9 Jake Haws/Quinn Allred, North Sanpete vs. No. 24 Jonathan Alcaraz/Zeb Whetton, Ben Lomond
No. 13 Wes Holmes/Carson Wallace, Canyon View vs. No. 20 Alexandro Case/Thacher Nelson, Providence Hall
No. 12 Evan Bunderson/Cruze Anderson, Grantsville vs. No. 21 Kyson Huntsman/Joel Perez, Delta
No. 15 Zayde Tanner/Boston Bennett, Union vs. No. 18 Oren Bradford/Sawyer Tomco, San Juan
No. 10 Mason Allred/Nathan Barnes, Juab vs. No. 23 Micah Butler/Evan Lambourne, Manti
No. 14 Eli Gulbrandsen/Asher Rosenthal, Maeser Prep vs. No. 19 Judson Varner/Carter Abbott, Carbon
No. 11 Lincoln Hansen/Britton Johnson, South Sevier vs. No. 22 Sawyer Christiansen/A.J. Roberts, Gunnison Valley
Second round (May 17)
At Liberty Park
No. 1 Shayan Pandit/Nathan Kwon, Waterford vs. No. 16/17 winner
No. 8 Alex Eggertsen/Ken Lewis, American Heritage vs. No. 9/24 winner
No. 4 Devin James/Tanishk Dhru, Juan Diego vs. No. 13/20 winner
No. 5 Samuel Ondrus/Spencer Reeves, Ogden vs. No. 12/21 winner
No. 2 Henry Damico/Eric Brown, Rowland Hall vs. No. 15/18 winner
No. 7 Jace Reidhead/Liam Clark, Grand vs. No. 10/23 winner
No. 3 James/Perschon/Ari Juluson, Richfield vs. No. 14/19 winner
No. 6 Chance Voorhees/Henry Wang, Judge Memorial vs. No. 11/22 winner