High school boys soccer: Wasatch wins third 5A crown in four years with victory over Roy
carson hilton
·6 min read
Disaster struck for the Wasatch Wasps in their practice on Wednesday as senior Caleb Smith tore his meniscus just a day before Thursday’s 5A championship match.
Despite the loss of Smith, Wasatch found a way to get a 1-0 win over Roy and get its third state championship in four years, while having a perfect 18-0 record this season.
“These guys played their hearts out,” said Wasatch head coach Lance Cosper. “Give credit to Roy, they gave us a heck of a game. Yesterday our center back tore his meniscus in practice, so we had to move things around. We moved Cole (Simpson) to the back, and it totally changed our whole game. Not having Caleb Smith in the back was a little scary.”
It was a defensive game from the start and neither Wasatch or Roy had a lot of good looks at a goal through the first half.
Things seemed to get worse for Wasatch as Jace Kirkham had to miss a portion of the match while he was in concussion protocol.
“We lost Caleb yesterday, then Jace hit his head and was in concussion protocol and couldn’t play for 35 minutes,” Cosper said. “All of a sudden, we were down two backs. We haven’t had injuries all year, so the way other kids came in and stepped up was awesome.”
Things stayed at a stalemate throughout almost all of the second half and the game was almost headed for overtime.
However, with just under two minutes left in regulation, Wasatch’s Jayden Cosper found a goal for the 1-0 championship win.
“Honestly, we all came out really nervous,” Jayden Cosper said. “I say this to everyone, but we always find a way to win. Once I saw it go in the back of the net my heart was going through the roof.
“I have 19 goals (this season), so I find ways to put it in the back of the net. I love this team. This is the most fun time of year. These boys, I love every single one of them. We’re all coachable, our coach is the best and I think we’re the best.”
Roy played defensively in the second half in attempt to hold Wasatch scoreless, but coach Cosper said Jayden has a knack at finding timely goals.
“It was really stressful, but Jayden has 19 goals now,” said Coach Cosper. “He just seems able to find the back of the net and with how good we are in the build up and how good the outside backs are, we finally got one.”
Not only did the win mark the third state championship in four years, but it was also the 31st straight win for the Wasps, who have also gone 35-1 in the last two seasons.
Wasatch’s keeper Jackson Medina has been a bright spot for this Wasps team. Medina ended his high school career with 27.5 career shutouts which puts him in second for the most career shutouts in state history.
“Just growing up, even in middle school I would be ball shagging because I love this program so much and I always dreamed of winning a state championship,” Medina said. “Not only did I win one, but I won three. I’m just grateful to be part of this. This is a dynasty, and it doesn’t happen very often.”
Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab talk about what they’re most looking forward to in the 2024 NFL season, as well as taking a look at Lamar Jackson’s weight loss, the NFL possibly adding an 18th game and Aaron Rodgers almost taking a VP nomination.
What a player's ADP is heading into Memorial Day weekend is likely not what it could be heading into Labor Day weekend. But with the start of summer fast approaching, there's no better to identify the ADPs that are worth monitoring over the next few months. Fantasy football expert Tera Roberts joins Matt Harmon to identify 10 ADP situations you need to keep an eye on this summer.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde recap Jaden Rashada's recent lawsuit, discuss the latest on the House settlement, break down private capital in college football and a man who trashed the DMV with fish.