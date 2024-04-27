High school boys soccer: Viewmont edges out Box Elder

Viewmont Vikings defender Nathan Low (9) celebrates a goal with his teammates defender William Morris (15) and Max Larsen (11) during a game against the Box Elder Bees at Viewmont High School in Bountiful on Friday, April 26, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

A dominant second half showing by Viewmont saw the home side get a much needed 2-1 victory over Region 5 foe Box Elder as they head toward the latter part of the regular season, with an eye toward the playoffs.

“It was a pretty classic Region 5 battle. It was two really good teams playing hard and trying to win the game. Really what we have been trying to work on is moving the back quickly through our midfield and getting the ball in dangerous positions to score. The rain played a little bit of a factor, but ultimately, we were able to do what we wanted to do a little bit. We were able to do just enough to get the win,” said Viewmont head coach Spencer Keddington.

The game was locked up at 0-0 at halftime, with the best chance of the first half coming from Box Elder’s Nate Walker, who hit the post midway through the half.

Viewmont felt like they were really close in getting that breakthrough goal. Keddington pleaded with his team at halftime to keep fighting and to keep the energy up.

“We just wanted to come out with a lot more energy in the second half and passion. We wanted to play together and just try to get that goal. A lot of times in high school soccer you play hard and you’re rewarded for something. On both of the goals that we scored tonight, we were rewarded because the guys kept hustling and never gave up and constantly were going after the ball,” added Keddington.

Viewmont got their first goal 12 minutes into the second half. Box Elder was trying to play the ball out of the back when Viewmont’s Nathan Low was able to steal the ball and easily slot it past the Box Elder keeper for the 1-0 lead.

Viewmont doubled their lead with 18 minutes left in the game on a rebound goal from Jacob Ramos.

That second goal would prove to be the game winner, as Box Elder’s lone goal was from the penalty spot by their leading scorer Landon Lloyd.