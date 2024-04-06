High school boys soccer: Murray cruises to victory over Park City

Murray Spartans Dillon Curtis (17), Murray Spartans Preston Lawson (10), and Murray Spartans Jacob Riches (22) celebrate a goal during a game against the Park City Miners at Murray High School in Murray on Friday, April 5, 2024.

After a tough loss to Layton Christian, Murray had a very convincing bounce-back performance against Park City, dominating from start to finish on their way to a 6-0 victory.

“We got ourselves back on track a little bit. The boys came back and played hard. They could have been discouraged after their first loss, but they came out, were focused and played really well,” said Murray head coach Bryan Demann.

The game was never in question for Murray. Junior Preston Lawson scored two goals in the first 10 minutes of the game for the home side, and they were well on their way.

“The boys moved the ball well tonight. They found each other and that is a recipe for success no matter what it is. We got several boys that have some good skills out there and it was on full display tonight,” added Demann.

Murray took a 2-0 lead into halftime and were easily able to control the tempo as the game went on. They broke the game wide open in the second half by getting goals from Abdulmalik Shaher, Bentley Heath, Dakota Boyer and a late PK goal from Carlos Nieto-Rosales.

“We talked just after the loss about needing to focus and make sure that we work hard at every practice. We can’t sit back and relax after and win because it will come back and bite you. I’m trusting that our boys are mature enough to come out next week and work hard in preparation for our next game. If they don’t, we’ll let ourselves down and be disappointed,” said Demann.

Murray’s defense has been solid all season long, only giving up two goals so far. Demann credits the solid performance to the cohesion and chemistry that the players possess.

“”We have some really good boys in the back that play really well together. They are really solid back there and stay really organized. They help make things really easy for our keeper and they easily find guys as well,”

The two-time region champs know that in order for them to go far in the playoffs this year, they are going to need to remain focused and dialed in, especially in the practices leading up to the games.

“A game like this is very encouraging. We ran into a really tough team last week. We had to work hard and get better than where we’re at now if we want to make a serious run in the playoffs this year,” said Demann.