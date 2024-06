High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2024 6A All-State team

Pleasant Grove's Jon Fritcher competes against Farmington in the 6A semifinal boys soccer game at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Farmington won 4-2, after double overtime and a shootout. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

Mr. Soccer

Lewis Knecht, American Fork, F, Jr.

Led American Fork to its first championship in 40 years and led 6A with 20 goals and led the state with 17 assists.

6A Player of the Year

Jon Fritcher, Pleasant Grove, MF, Sr.

Helped Pleasant Grove in its semifinal run with 18 goals and 13 assists.

6A Playoff MVP

Ben Harley, American Fork, MF, Sr.

Jon Fritcher, Pleasant Grove

Lewis Knecht, American Fork | Tyler Staten

Ben Harley, American Fork | Tyler Staten

Evan Beus, Lone Peak

Riley Whicker, Bingham

Luke Haven, Farmington | DAVEBREWER

Patrick Stevenson, Lone Peak

Jaxon Beynon, Farmington | DAVEBREWER

Isaac Smith, Bingham

Kade Davis, Bingham

Josh Foster, Farmington | DAVEBREWER

Sam Nettesheim, American Fork | Tyler Staten

Rockwell Doman, Pleasant Grove

Lewis Mason, Lone Peak

Toby Grant, Farmington | DAVEBREWER

Caden Pennock, Pleasant Grove

6A First Team

Forwards

Patrick Stevenson, Lone Peak, So. — 17 goals, 1 assist.

Josh Foster, Farmington, Sr. — 9 goals, 3 assists.

Evan Beus, Lone Peak, Sr. — 14 goals, 10 assists.

Rockwell Doman, Pleasant Grove, Sr. — 12 goals, 12 assists.

Midfielders

Ben Harley, American Fork, Sr. — 5 goals, 12 assists.

Lewis Mason, Lone Peak, Sr. — 7 goals, 13 assists.

Kade Davis, Bingham, Sr. — 7 goals, 2 assists.

Toby Grant, Farmington, Sr. — 4 goals.

Defenders

Caden Pennock, Pleasant Grove, Sr. — CB, 5 goals, 5 assists.

Isaac Smith, Bingham, Sr. — 4-year varsity player, 2 assists.

Luke Haven, Farmington, Jr. — Defense only gave up 12 goals.

Sam Nettesheim, American Fork, Jr. — CB, 3 assists.

Keepers

Jaxon Beynon, Farmington, So. — 7 shutouts.

Riley Whicker, Bingham, Jr. — 4 shutouts, big PK stopper.

Dawson Jackson, Bingham

Payton Clark, Fremont

Nathan Gillett, Bingham

Thom Kramer, Lone Peak

Sebastian Barreda, American Fork | Tyler Staten

Nick Yorgeson, Weber

Lincoln Payne, Riverton | Lifetouch National School Studio

Preston Osborne, American Fork | Tyler Staten

Garrett Graves, Weber

Mason Jolley, American Fork | Tyler Staten

Golden McMurtrey, Pleasant Grove

Demitri Larsen, American Fork | Tyler Staten

Maddux Peay, American Fork | Tyler Staten

Ben Hess, American Fork | Tyler Staten

6A Second Team

Forwards

Dawson Jackson, Bingham, Sr.

Golden McMurtrey, Pleasant Grove, Jr.

Preston Osborne, American Fork, Jr.

Garrett Graves, Weber, Sr.

Midfielders

Payton Clark, Fremont, Sr.

Lincoln Payne, Riverton, Jr.

Demitri Larsen, American Fork, Jr.

Thom Kramer, Lone Peak, Sr.

Defenders

Nick Yorgason, Weber, Sr.

Mason Jolley, American Fork, Sr.

Ben Hess, American Fork, Jr.

Nathan Gillet, Bingham, Sr.

Keepers

Maddux Peay, American Fork, Sr.

Sebastian Barreda, American Fork, Sr.

6A Honorable Mention

Forwards

Ben Pulsipher, Bingham, Sr.

Aiden Gatherum, Riverton, Sr.

Alan Dedic, Mountain Ridge, Sr.

Rudy Jensen, Layton, Jr.

Braylon Brock, Salt Lake Academy, Jr.

Joshua Guymon, Skyridge, Sr.

Midfielders

Conner Gardenhour, Weber, Sr.

Abe Fox, Salt Lake Academy, Sr.

Easton Cragun, Syracuse, Jr.

Eli Laroza, Bingham, Jr.

Kyle Livermore, Davis, Jr.

Bridger Lucas, Lone Peak, Jr.

Miller Hall, American Fork, Jr.

Defenders

Tyler Gibbons, Pleasant Grove, Sr.

Rhett Thompson, Syracuse, Sr.

Quinn Bailey, Riverton, Jr.

Lincoln Krueger, Skyridge, Sr.

Kyler Klomp, Fremont, Sr.

Cole Williams, Salt Lake Academy, Sr.

Peyton Cole, Riverton, Sr.

Crozier Zabriskie, Lone Peak, Jr.

Keepers

Rexton Atkinson, Pleasant Grove, So.

Luke Paramoure, Salt Lake Academy, Sr.

Troy Chamberlain, Skyridge, Jr.