High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2024 2A All-State team

james edward
·2 min read
Maeser Prep's Aidan Simmons was voted the 2A boys soccer player of the year.
Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches’ votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

2A Player of the Year

Aidan Simmons, Maeser Prep, F, Sr.

Led Maeser Prep to the semifinals with 21 goals and nine assists.

2A Playoff MVP

Kelton Ferriter, Rowland Hall, F, Sr.

2A First Team

Forwards

Kelton Ferriter, Rowland Hall, Sr. — 13 goals, five assists.

Eli Squire, ICS, So. — 23 goals, four assists.

Oliver Morton, Waterford, Sr. — 18 goals, one assist.

Cael Tillman, American Heritage, Jr. — 14 goals, eight assists

Midfielders

Samuel Camey, Grand, Sr. — 10 goals, five assists.

Erick Bedolla, Merit Academy, Jr. — 30 goals, 16 assists.

Adrian Walker, Waterford, Sr. — four goals, six assists.

Ethan Valentine, Maeser Prep, Sr. — five goals, three assists.

Defenders

Brandt Barker, Rowland Hall, Sr. — only allowed two goals in the postseason.

Rowan Phillips, Grand, Sr. — four-year varsity player, four goals, only allowed 15 goals.

Kyle Mena, American Heritage, Sr. — contributed to seven shutouts

Fran Fierro, Rowland Hall, Fr. — three goals, heart of the defense.

Keepers

Brock Paradise, Rowland Hall, Sr. — three shutouts, saved six PKs in championship match.

Weston Larson, American Heritage, Jr. — seven shutouts, only one goal conceded in postseason.

2A Second Team

Forwards

Silver Turner, Grand, Sr.

Everton Hughes, American Heritage, So.

Mikko Anderson, Rowland Hall, Sr.

Daniel Fontes, St. Joseph, Jr.

Midfielders

Johannes Kittel, Wasatch Academy, Jr.

Jonah Walters, ICS, Jr.

Zac Bahna, Rowland Hall, Sr.

Tomas Paraizo, St. Joseph, Sr.

Defenders

Isiah Flores, St. Joseph, Sr.

Luciano Martinez, Draper APA, Sr.

Kale Garner, Maeser Prep, So.

Angus Hickman, Rowland Hall, Jr.

Keepers

Anvar Boskailo, Draper APA, Sr.

McKay Brimhall, Maeser Prep, Sr.

2A Honorable Mention

Forwards

Noe Valencia, Grand, Sr.

Wyatt Walker, Wasatch Academy, Sr.

Spencer Headlee, Draper APA, Jr.

Parkar Sopena, San Juan, Sr.

Austin Edwards, Parowan, Sr.

Peyton Gibson, South Sevier, Jr.

Midfielders

Pearson Judy, Gunnison Valley, Sr.

Tripp Rollins, Rowland Hall, Sr.

Jack Stevenson, Maeser Prep, Jr.

Sadik Delmo, Draper APA, Sr.

Mace Robinson, Beaver, Sr.

Luke Stratton, American Heritage, Jr.

Defenders

Kai Monticello, Wasatch Academy, Jr.

Dashel Bringhurst, South Sevier, Jr.

Joaquin Orozco, Merit Academy, Sr.

Keaton Okino, ICS, Sr.

Jayden Helquist, Maeser Prep, Sr.

Ronald Dalley, San Juan, Sr.

Keepers

Javin Montella, San Juan, Jr.

Kole Mills, South Sevier, Jr.