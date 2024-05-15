High school boys soccer: 6A/5A/4A second round recap from Tuesday’s game

Olympus plays Alta during the second round of 5A boys soccer playoffs at Alta High School in Sandy on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

6A second round

American Fork 2, Corner Canyon 1

No. 2 seed American Fork advanced past No. 15 Corner Canyon in a dramatic Class 6A second-round state tournament game, winning 1-1 in a penalty shootout. Both teams scored once during regulation, with the match remaining level through extra time. The outcome was decided in the shootout, where American Fork prevailed to secure their place in the next round.

Bingham 2, Riverton 1

No. 6 seed Bingham defeated No. 11 seed Riverton 2-1 in the second round of the Class 6A boys soccer state tournament. Dawson Jackson opened the scoring for the Miners in the 17th minute, assisted by Ben Pulsipher. Aiden Gatherum equalized for the Silverwolves just a minute earlier in the 16th minute, scoring an olympic goal directly from a corner kick. Kade Davis scored the game-winning goal for Bingham in the second half to secure the victory. The Miners will face No. 3 seed Lone Peak in the quarterfinals.

Skyridge 2, Salt Lake Academy 1

No. 8 seed Skyridge defeated No. 9 seed Salt Lake Academy 2-1 in a thrilling second-round match of the Class 6A boys soccer state tournament. Joshua Guymon and Cameron Russell scored for the Falcons in the 23rd and 27th minutes, respectively, giving Skyridge a 2-0 lead at halftime. Salt Lake Academy’s Oliver Flores Rodriguez pulled one back in the 63rd minute. The Griffins had a chance to equalize with a penalty kick late in the game, but Skyridge goalkeeper Troy Chamberlain saved the retaken shot after an infraction to secure the win for the Falcons. Skyridge will face No. 1 seed Farmington in the quarterfinals.

Farmington 3, Layton 0

No. 1 seed Farmington defeated No. 16 seed Layton 3-0 in the second round of the Class 6A boys soccer state tournament. Cole Janke opened the scoring for the Phoenix in the 21st minute, followed by Josh Foster’s goal two minutes later, assisted by Luke Haven. Foster added his second goal of the match in the 43rd minute. Goalkeeper Jaxon Beynon recorded the shutout for Farmington, who will face the winner of the match between No. 8 Skyridge and No. 9 Salt Lake Academy in the quarterfinals.

Lone Peak 5, Mountain Ridge 1

No. 3 seed Lone Peak defeated No. 14 seed Mountain Ridge 5-1 in the second round of the Class 6A boys soccer state tournament. The Knights got off to a quick start, with goals from Patrick Stevenson (assisted by Evan Beus) and Isaac Mattos in the 3rd and 31st minutes, respectively. Bridger Lucas (assisted by Evan Beus) and Seth Larkin added goals in the 35th and 37th minutes to give Lone Peak a 4-0 lead at halftime. Thom Kramer scored the Knights’ fifth goal in the 59th minute, assisted by Lewis Mason. Alan Dedic scored the lone goal for the Sentinels, assisted by TJ Lightfoot. Lone Peak will face the winner of the match between No. 6 Bingham and No. 11 Riverton in the quarterfinals.

Davis 2, Fremont 2 (Davis wins in PKs 3-2)

No. 12 seed Davis clinched a thrilling victory over No. 5 Fremont in a Class 6A second-round state tournament game, triumphing 3-2 in a penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw through regular and extra time. Fremont initially took the lead in the 13th minute with a goal by Ryker Saunders, assisted by Payton Clark, but Davis responded two minutes later with a shot off the post. Ezra Morrison put Fremont ahead again in the 35th minute, assisted by Cam Graves. Davis equalized in the 60th minute, setting the stage for a dramatic finish. Both teams had chances to win in regulation, with Fremont hitting the post. Davis ultimately prevailed 3-2 in the shootout.

Weber 4, Syracuse 1

No. 10 seed Weber upset No. 7 seed Syracuse 4-1 in the second round of the Class 6A boys soccer state tournament. Luke Pack led the Warriors with two goals and an assist, while Christian Roediger and Rhett Hogge each added a goal. Jackson Hammons, Garrett Graves, and Conner Gardenhour all recorded assists for Weber. Boston Cheney scored the lone goal for the Titans. Weber will face the winner of the match between No. 2 American Fork and No. 15 Corner Canyon in the quarterfinals.

Pleasant Grove 6, Herriman 1

Top-seeded Pleasant Grove overwhelmed No. 13 Herriman in a Class 6A second-round state tournament game, winning 6-1. Rockwell Doman led the Vikings (9-5) with two goals, finding the net in the 33rd and 59th minutes. Jon Fritcher also scored twice, including a pair in the 65th and 74th minutes. Caden Pennock and Nathan Martinez added to the scoreboard in the 61st and 80th minutes, respectively. The Vikings capitalized on a red card against Herriman, scoring three goals thereafter.

5A second round

Alta 1, Olympus 0

No. 4 seed Alta defeated No. 13 seed Olympus 1-0 in overtime in the second round of the Class 5A boys soccer state tournament. After a scoreless regulation, Logan Kunz scored the golden goal for the Hawks in overtime, assisted by JT Orr. Goalkeeper Thiago Moreira recorded the shutout for Alta, who improved their record to 12-3. The Hawks will face No. 5 seed Hunter in the quarterfinals.

Hunter 1, Taylorsville 0

No. 5 seed Hunter defeated No. 21 seed Taylorsville 1-0 in the second round of the Class 5A boys soccer state tournament. Cooper Hatch scored the game-winning goal in the 38th minute on a cross from Dylan Quero. Goalkeeper Ariel Martinez earned the shutout for the Wolverines, who improved their record to 13-2 on the season. Hunter will face the winner of the match between No. 4 Alta and No. 13 Olympus in the quarterfinals.

Woods Cross 2, Box Elder 2 (Woods Cross wins in PKs 4-3)

No. 22 Woods Cross stunned No. 6 Box Elder in a dramatic Class 5A second-round state tournament game, winning 2-2 (4-3) in a penalty shootout. Box Elder took a 2-0 lead in the first half with goals from Landon Lloyd and Nate Walker. Woods Cross fought back in the second half, with Sam Yost and Brayden Lloyd each finding the net to level the score. The match was decided in a tense shootout, where Woods Cross prevailed 4-3.

Wasatch 6, Kearns 0

No. 1 seed Wasatch defeated No. 16 seed Kearns 6-0 in the second round of the Class 5A boys soccer state tournament. Bode Heelis opened the scoring for the Wasps in the 12th minute and added another goal in the 69th minute. Caleb Smith scored in the 32nd minute, followed by goals from Gilberto Vargas and Jayden Cosper in the 46th and 50th minutes, respectively. Cosper added his second goal in the 63rd minute, assisted by Caden Lundberg, who recorded three assists in the match. Jackson Medina recorded the shutout in goal for Wasatch, who improved to 15-0 on the season. The Wasps will face No. 9 seed Bountiful in the quarterfinals.

Bountiful 3, Brighton 2

No. 9 seed Bountiful defeated No. 8 seed Brighton 3-2 in a thrilling second-round match of the Class 5A boys soccer state tournament. Cody Forbes opened the scoring for the Redhawks in the 25th minute, but Fischer Neal equalized for the Bengals just before halftime. Jackson Loveland gave Brighton the lead early in the second half, assisted by Trent Policy. However, Bountiful fought back, with Thomas Thorne equalizing midway through the second half, assisted by Trent Millard. Forbes scored the game-winning goal with about 10 minutes remaining, his second of the match, to secure the victory for the Redhawks. Bountiful will face the winner of the match between No. 1 Wasatch and No. 16 Kearns in the quarterfinals.

East 7, Bonneville 1

No. 2 seed East defeated No. 15 seed Bonneville 7-1 in the second round of the Class 5A boys soccer state tournament. Owen Nance led the Leopards with a hat trick, while Joseph Zaragoza, Kai Unkefer, Alem Mujic, and Jorge Beltrán each added a goal. Luca Viana, Braulio Tafoya, Charlie Spencer, Manuel Enriquez, Khristian Bombeck, Diego Avila, and Briley Alba all recorded assists for East. Peyton Rasley scored the lone goal for the Lakers, assisted by Dennin Anderson. East will face the winner of the match between No. 7 Roy and No. 23 West Jordan in the quarterfinals.

Roy 3, West Jordan 0

No. 7 seed Roy defeated No. 23 seed West Jordan 3-0 in the second round of the Class 5A boys soccer state tournament. Bronson Belnap scored two goals for the Royals, finding the back of the net in the 26th and 33rd minutes, with assists from Aidan Hart on both goals. Corbin Schuffenhauer added a third goal for Roy with 9 minutes remaining in the game, assisted by Tysen Johanson. Goalkeepers Colby Frokjer and Xander Allred combined for the shutout. Roy will face No. 2 seed East in the quarterfinals.

Salem Hills 1, Maple Mountain 0

In a tight Class 5A second-round state tournament game, No. 3 seed Salem Hills edged out No. 14 Maple Mountain with a 1-0 victory. Will Hansen netted the decisive goal in the 60th minute, giving the Skyhawks (12-2) the lead. Matt Parrish contributed with solid play in midfield, while Alexis Montes de Oca added defensive stability to secure the shutout.

4A second round

Crimson Cliffs 5, Cottonwood 1

No. 7 seed Crimson Cliffs defeated No. 23 seed Cottonwood 5-1 in the second round of the Class 4A boys soccer state tournament. Ryan Smith opened the scoring for the Mustangs in the 4th minute, assisted by Jona Melo. Hinckley Heaton added a second goal in the 31st minute. In the second half, Ezekiel Weir scored and assisted Ivan Tovmash, while Bo Lawrence capped off the scoring for Crimson Cliffs, assisted by Mason Woolley. Craig Stephenson scored the lone goal for Cottonwood.

Green Canyon 3, Provo 2

No. 3 seed Green Canyon defeated No. 14 seed Provo 3-2 in the second round of the Class 4A boys soccer state tournament. Colby Knight, known as “Kolbe,” scored a hat trick for the Wolves, with his first goal coming unassisted in the 36th minute. Knight converted a penalty kick in the 44th minute to double Green Canyon’s lead. Cannon Clark assisted Knight’s third goal in the 48th minute. Provo scored two goals in the second half but could not complete the comeback.

Uintah 2, Logan 1

No. 11 seed Uintah upset No. 6 seed Logan 2-1 in the second round of the Class 4A boys soccer state tournament. Heber Prieto scored for the Grizzlies in the first half, assisted by Ezekiel Taylor, giving Logan a 1-0 lead at halftime. However, the Utes rallied in the second half, with Jair Perry and Jose Munguia each scoring a goal, the latter assisted by Trevor Reynolds, to secure the victory for Uintah.

Layton Christian 7, Tooele 1

No. 1 seed Layton Christian defeated No. 16 seed Tooele 7-1 in the second round of the Class 4A boys soccer state tournament. Felipe Rocha led the Eagles with four goals, while Joao Gabriel Silva added two goals and an assist. Rafael Furlani also scored for Layton Christian, with assists from Theo Luis Villela, Raphael Santana, and Bernardo Moreira, who recorded two assists. Carter Clayton scored the lone goal for the Buffaloes.

Dixie 3, Hillcrest 1

No. 5 seed Dixie defeated No. 12 seed Hillcrest 3-1 in the second round of the Class 4A boys soccer state tournament. The Flyers and Huskies were tied 1-1 at halftime, with goals from Dixie’s key players and Collin Scarbrough scoring for Hillcrest, assisted by Bridger Healy. However, Dixie pulled away in the second half, scoring two more goals to secure the victory.

Ridgeline 4, Mountain View 1

No. 2 seed Ridgeline defeated No. 18 seed Mountain View 4-1 in the second round of the Class 4A boys soccer state tournament. Diego Vazquez assisted Tate Hickman for the opening goal in the 30th minute, then converted a penalty kick in the 38th minute for the game-winning goal. Leif Olsen set up Hickman for his second goal in the 47th minute, and Ivan Leon assisted Ben Kotter’s goal in the 65th minute. Kalvin Floyd scored for the Bruins in the 67th minute, assisted by Matt Bryant.

Desert Hills 2, Snow Canyon 1

No. 8 seed Desert Hills defeated No. 9 seed Snow Canyon 2-1 in a closely contested second-round match of the Class 4A boys soccer state tournament. Karson Clark opened the scoring for the Thunder just 7 minutes and 30 seconds into the game with a header from a cross by Zac Davis. Snow Canyon’s Adam Parkhurst equalized halfway through the second half, assisted by Brandon Perez Toscano. However, just four minutes later, Noah Nield set up Dillon Bingham for the game-winning goal, securing the victory for Desert Hills.

Murray 4, Mountain Crest 3

No. 4 seed Murray defeated No. 13 seed Mountain Crest 4-3 in a high-scoring second-round match of the Class 4A boys soccer state tournament. Dillon Curtis led the Spartans with two goals, while Abdul Shaher and Carlos Nieto-Rosales each contributed a goal and an assist. Axel Lopez also provided an assist for Murray. Samuel Hunt scored twice for the Mustangs, and Will Burnett added a goal in the losing effort.