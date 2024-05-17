High school boys soccer: 6A/4A state tournament quarterfinal recap of Thursday’s games

Farmington Phoenix defender Luke Haven (26) and Skyridge Falcons midfielder Cameron Russell (11) run for possession of the ball during a game at Farmington High School in Farmington on Thursday, May 16, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

6A Quarterfinals

Bingham 0, Lone Peak 0 (Bingham wins in PKs 5-4)

No. 6 seed Bingham advanced to the 6A boys soccer semifinals by upsetting No. 3 Lone Peak 5-4 in a shootout Tuesday after the teams were scoreless through regulation and two overtimes. Riley Whicker earned the shutout in goal. The Miners, who improved to 11-4 with the win, will face No. 2 American Fork next Tuesday at Zions Bank Stadium. Lone Peak finished the season with an 11-4 record.

Farmington 2, Skyridge 0

Top-seeded Farmington blanked No. 8 Skyridge 2-0 in the Class 6A boys soccer quarterfinals on Thursday. Cole Janke and Chase Ashby scored first-half goals for the Phoenix, while Jack Burrup earned a shutout. Farmington advances to face the winner of the No. 12 Davis vs. No. 4 Pleasant Grove match in the semifinals next Tuesday at Zions Bank Stadium.

American Fork 4, Weber 3

Preston Osborne scored the game-winning goal with under five minutes remaining as No. 2 seed American Fork rallied for a 4-3 win over No. 10 Weber in the 6A boys soccer quarterfinals Tuesday. The Warriors led 1-0 at halftime on a goal by Christian Roediger, but the Cavemen scored four second-half goals, including two by Osborne, to improve to 14-2 on the season. Garrett Graves, Carter Archuleta and Jace Rydalch also scored for Weber, which finished the year at 7-8. American Fork will face No. 6 Bingham in the 6A semifinals next Tuesday at Zions Bank Stadium.

Pleasant Grove 2, Davis 1

Fourth-seeded Pleasant Grove secured a 2-1 victory over Davis in the 6A boys soccer state tournament quarterfinals on Thursday. Jon Fritcher opened the scoring for the Vikings with an assist from Rockwell Doman, while Davis equalized before halftime. Cameron Merryweather netted the game-winner with 20 minutes left, assisted by Golden McMurtrey.

4A Quarterfinals

Green Canyon 5, Uintah 1

No. 3 Green Canyon dominated No. 11 Uintah with a 5-1 victory in the Class 4A quarterfinals. Stockton Ashcroft scored twice early, with Colby Knight assisting on one of the goals. Brent Stevens and Knight extended the lead before halftime. Jonas Jensen capped the scoring in the 89th minute with an assist from Jacob Chadwick. Green Canyon advances to face the winner of the No. 7 Crimson Cliffs vs. No. 2 Ridgeline match in the semifinals next Tuesday at Zions Bank Stadium.

Murray 2, Dixie 1

No. 4 seed Murray secured a 2-1 win over No. 5 Dixie in the Class 4A boys soccer quarterfinals on Thursday. Jacob Riches opened the scoring for Murray, while Dixie’s Iker Meza equalized in the 57th minute. The decisive goal came in the 70th minute when Riches assisted Preston Lawson.

Ridgeline 1, Crimson Cliffs 0

Diego Vazquez scored the lone goal as No. 2 Ridgeline edged No. 7 Crimson Cliffs 1-0 in the Class 4A boys soccer quarterfinals on Thursday. Vazquez found the net in the 17th minute, dribbling past a defender after receiving a header from Owen Dushku. Crosby West earned the shutout for Ridgeline, who now advance to face No. 3 Green Canyon in the semifinals next Tuesday at Zions Bank Stadium.

Layton Christian 2, Desert Hills 2 (LCA wins in PKs 4-3)

No. 1 Layton Christian survived a shootout to defeat No. 8 Desert Hills 4-3 (2-2 in regulation) in the Class 4A boys soccer quarterfinals on Thursday. Tito Souza and Matheus Alvarenga scored for Layton Christian, while Karson Clark and Ean Alexander responded for Desert Hills in regulation. In the shootout, Souza, Yan Simas, João Gabriel Silva and Joaquim Diniz found the back of the net for Layton Christian, with Souza also making crucial saves. Layton Christian advances to face No. 4 Murray in the semifinals next Tuesday at Zions Bank Stadium.