High school boys lacrosse: South Jefferson's Watts named US Lacrosse Academic All-American

Jun. 4—South Jefferson senior attack Andre Watts has been selected a U.S. Lacrosse Section 3 Academic All-American.

U.S. Lacrosse Awards chair and Watertown boys lacrosse coach Brian Navarra announced the honors Tuesday. Watts was the lone selection from the Frontier League.

Watts, a third-year player for the Spartans, plans to attend Cornell University in the fall and major in biological sciences.

South Jefferson (14-4) advanced to the Section 3 tournament this season and the Spartans won their first sectional game in 10 years with an 18-1 Class C first-round victory over Whitesboro. Watts scored three goals in the game. The Spartans advanced to the section semifinals where they fell, 10-4, to Homer.

The Section 3 All-American list for boys lacrosse consists of Sam Brazell, Jamesville-DeWitt, attack; Logan Banek, New Hartford, midfield; Owen Salanger, Liverpool, goalie; Nolan Bellotti, West Genessee, midfield; Luke Spitzer, Marcellus, defense and Sean Kerwick, Skaneateles, midfield.

The Section 3 Academic All-Americans are Andre Watts, South Jefferson, attack; Patrick Boyle, Syracuse City, midfield; Jack Pineau, Auburn, midfield; Anthony Falvo, New Hartford, attack; Owen Michaud, Liverpool, attack; and Alex Kuper, Cazenovia, midfield.