High school boys lacrosse: 6A/5A/4A semifinal recap from Wednesday’s games

6A Semifinals

Corner Canyon 11, Farmington 3

Kisen Muramoto’s four goals and one assist led top-seeded Corner Canyon to an 11-3 victory over No. 4 seed Farmington in the 6A boys lacrosse state semifinals on Wednesday at Westminster College.

The Chargers led 7-3 at halftime and shut out the Phoenix in the second half to secure the win. Michael Wheatley and Cameron Crayk each scored twice for Corner Canyon, while OJ Ika contributed a goal and two assists. Kampton Dutton also found the back of the net for the Chargers, and Easton Daynes collected four ground balls.

Kai Beynon scored two goals for Farmington in the losing effort, and Charlie DeAnda added one. Brandon Barrus made two saves in goal for the Phoenix.

With the win, Corner Canyon advances to Friday’s 6A state championship game against Davis at 2 p.m.

Davis 11, Fremont 9

No. 3 seed Davis topped No. 2 seed Fremont 11-9 in the 6A boys lacrosse state semifinals on Wednesday at Westminster College. The Darts led 8-2 at halftime and held off a second-half rally by the Silverwolves to secure the victory.

Luke Donigan led Davis with three goals, while Rocky Edelman and Dawson Draper each scored twice. Ashton Wood and Ben Roylance contributed a goal and an assist apiece for the Darts, and Brek Jensen and Christian Bott each added a goal. Carson Isaacson paced Fremont with three goals and an assist, while Owen Hill had two goals and three assists. Kenny Olsen and Kaydin Berry each scored twice for the Silverwolves, and Davis Searle added a goal.

Andrew Murphy made six saves in goal for Davis, and Hunter Keller recorded 11 saves for Fremont. Nick Johnson collected three ground balls for the Darts, while Charles Dibble had three for the Silverwolves.

With the win, Davis advances to Friday’s 6A state championship game against Corner Canyon.

5A Semifinals

Brighton 19, Northridge 3

Brighton dominated Northridge 19-3 in the 5A boys lacrosse state semifinals on Wednesday at Westminster College. The Bengals led 7-2 at halftime and continued to control the game in the second half, outscoring the Knights 12-1.

Gabriel Carrera led Brighton with three goals, three assists and six ground balls, while Andrew Salinas contributed four goals, an assist and five ground balls. Austin Taylor and Grayson Harris each added three goals and an assist for the Bengals, with Taylor collecting four ground balls.

Cache Petersen, Finn Mohr and Rusty Baldwin scored one goal apiece for Northridge in the losing effort, with Mohr also contributing an assist and two ground balls. With the win, the Bengals advance to Friday’s 5A state championship game against Park City.

Park City 7, Olympus 6

Harold Birch’s three goals and one assist helped propel No. 3 seed Park City past No. 2 seed Olympus 7-6 in a tightly contested 5A boys lacrosse state semifinal on Wednesday at Westminster College.

The Miners led 4-3 at halftime and withstood a late surge by the Titans to secure the victory. Ian Marsland contributed two goals and an assist for Park City, while Reece Smith and Braden Hopkins each added a goal. Smith also collected four ground balls for the Miners.

Charlie Droitsch led Olympus with three goals in the losing effort, with Brigham Thompson, Jarom Gilbert and Cole Cummings each scoring once.

Anderson Silianoff made 10 saves in goal for Park City, who advance to Friday’s 5A state championship game against Brighton.

4A Semifinals

Judge Memorial 14, Green Canyon 5

Top-seeded Judge Memorial cruised past No. 5 seed Green Canyon 14-5 in the 4A boys lacrosse state semifinals on Wednesday at Westminster College to eliminate the two-time defending 4A state champs.

The Bulldogs led 7-3 at halftime and continued to pull away in the second half. Sean Jerome led Judge Memorial with three goals and three assists, while Rome Swanwick and Freddy Gowski each scored three times. Will Trentman added two goals and an assist for the Bulldogs, and Maddox Comey chipped in two goals.

Dallas Mattena collected eight ground balls for Judge Memorial as its defense played great throughout the game.

With the win, the Bulldogs advance to Friday’s 4A state championship game.

Sky View 14, Ridgeline 9

Easton Ballard’s six goals and one assist powered No. 2 seed Sky View past No. 6 seed Ridgeline 14-9 in the 4A boys lacrosse state semifinals on Wednesday at Westminster College. The Bobcats held a narrow 6-4 lead at halftime but outscored the Riverhawks 8-5 in the second half to secure the victory.

Ballard also collected five ground balls for Sky View, while Carter Bishop added four assists. Reeve Quiggle and Samuel Peterson led Ridgeline with three and two goals, respectively, in the losing effort. Cole Juber contributed a goal and three assists for the Riverhawks, and Ranick North made 13 saves in goal.

Sky View saw six other players find the back of the net, including Bruce Leavitt, Cole Jackson, Payden Hellstern, Ryan Bates and Jaxon Anderson. Logan Arrington recorded 15 saves for the Bobcats, who advance to Friday’s 4A state championship game against Judge Memorial.