High school boys lacrosse: (5) Riverside vs. (1) St. Ignatius regional semifinal capsule

May 28—(5) Riverside vs (1) St. Ignatius

What: Division I Regional semifinal

When: 7 p.m., May 29

Where: Krenzler Field, 1716 E. 19th St., Cleveland

Records: Riverside 14-4, St. Ignatius 11-11

Riverside's path: Defeated Stow, 21-3, def. Jackson, 8-6

St. Ignatius path: Defeated South, 24-0, def. St. Edward, 14-2

On Deck: The winner will play the winner of (2) Hoover and (3) Hudson in the regional final on May 31.

For the Record: A late insurance goal from Dominic Iliano pushed Riverside to its first-ever regional semifinal appearance. The Beavers have had a banner season with their only losses being to two other regional semifinalists in University and Olmsted Falls, as well as a pair to SPIRE. Their attack is led by seniors Mason Miller and Dylan Lulow, who have combined for just over 100 goals. Lulow has also been a strong set-up player for Riverside, leading the team with 39 assists and has surpassed 100 assists in his career. Riverside also features West Wunderle (26 goals), Joe Mackey (17) and Illiano (16), who are dangerous on cuts. The defensive third has been strong as well, led by seniors Braydon Tichy (81 ground balls), Jack Mezzapelle (67), Lulow (56) and Kyan Harrold (54). Both Harrold and Calvin Warner have been strong in getting the attack going with 34 and 32 takeaways generated. Jaeden Klimkowski has played between the pipes for the past four seasons and this year has 165 saves. ... Don't let the record fool you, St. Ignatius has played a strong schedule, including Olentangy Liberty, Gilman (Md.), Mount St. Joseph (Md.), DeMatha (Md.) and Upper Arlington. The Wildcats have yielded two goals in the postseason, and they push the pace on offense. This will be a big challenge for Riverside to advance to its first-ever regional final.

Hercik's pick: St. Ignatius