High school boys lacrosse: (2) Chagrin Falls vs. (4) Akron Hoban regional semifinal capsule

May 26—(2) Chagrin Falls vs. (4) Akron Hoban

What: Division II regional semifinal

When: 7 p.m., May 28

Where: Chagrin Falls, 400 E Washington St., Chagrin Falls

Records: Chagrin Falls 10-6, Hoban 9-10

Chagrin Falls's path: Defeated Uniontown Lake, 15-7, def. Canfield, 19-1

Hoban's path: Defeated Orange, 18-4, def. Hawken, 15-5

On deck: The winner will play the winner of (1) University and (3) Kenston in a regional final on May 31.

For the record: Chagrin Falls again returns to the regional semifinals with a new slew of players stepping up to the challenge. While the Tigers aren't lighting up the scoreboards, they are averaging 11.5 goals per game, players like Drew Zelch (43 goals) Jacob Kay (29 goals) and Owen Adelman (22 goals) have taken command of the attack. JP Shaw (20 assists) and Owen Edwards (16 assists) have settled into being the setup guys for the attack as four sophomores and a junior control the attacking third. The defensive third controlled the way as the Tigers were one of the few teams that slowed down University's attack this season. Jack Gellin (48 takeaways), Cole Ducas and Grant Alberts (30 takeaways each) have been able to turn the defense into offense. Those chances have been created by players like Jack Keegan (75 ground balls) and Luke Neimeier (65 ground balls). With veteran Joey McCamon between the pipes leading the way, the Tigers aim for a return to the state round. ... Hoban has had an up-and-down season with results but the Knights have navigated their way to the regional round. They've played top-tier teams like Hoover, Olmsted Falls, University and Chagrin Falls to prepare for the postseason run. The game against the Tigers was the regular season finale which was an 11-2 victory for Chagrin Falls. Hoban will need to turn a third strong offensive start and surpass its average of 9.7 goals a game as Chagrin Falls is only allowing just over seven goals a contest.

Hercik's pick: Chagrin Falls