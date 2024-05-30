High school boys lacrosse: (1) University vs (2) Chagrin Falls regional final capsule

May 29—(1) University vs (2) Chagrin Falls

What: Division II Regional Final

When: 5:30 p.m., May 30.

Where: University School, 2785 SOM Center Road, Hunting Valley

Records: University 16-2, Chagrin Falls 11-6

University's path: Defeated Louisville, 26-1, def. Southeast, 29-2, def. Kenston, 19-3

Chagrin Falls's path: Defeated Uniontown Lake, 15-7, def. Canfield, 19-1, def. Hoban, 17-8

On deck: The winner will play (1) Wooster and (7) Toledo St. John's in a state semifinal at 7 p.m., June 5 at Medina.

For the Record: The Preppers' pace has puzzled opponents for the past two seasons, and they aim to ride it into another state semifinal appearance. University pushed against the Kenston zone, which didn't slow them down, and the continued leadership of Preston Blue in the attacking third controlled the offense. Cooper Pettipiece and Nico Alvarez can also push the pace, so it's a challenge to equal all of the options University's attack presents. Julian Guirguis has won more than 90% of the time in the face-off circle. His quick feeds plus a defense that can get the ball in the open field off of a quick ground ball makes the Preppers challenging to stop. ... Chagrin Falls plays at the opposite end of the pace scale, going with a more slow and methodical pace getting the ball to the top of the arc and working it around. Against Hoban, the Tigers showed a zone and then when the Knights sent a cutter, switched to a man and were aggressive on the ball handler, forcing extra ground balls that turned into takeaways. Drew Zelch and a quartet of sophomores in JP Shaw, Owen Edwards, Jacob Kay and Owen Adelman lead the attack. The five of them combined for all 17 of the Tigers' goals in the regional semifinal. The experience in the pipes of Joey McCamon could be a difference-maker if the Tigers can force the Preppers to play in their style.

Hercik's pick: University