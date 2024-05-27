High school boys lacrosse: (1) University vs. (3) Kenston regional semifinal capsule

May 26—(1) University vs (3) Kenston

What: Division II regional semifinal

When: 5 p.m., May 28

Where: University School, 2785 SOM Center Road, Hunting Valley

Records: University 15-2, Kenston 15-5

University's path: Defeated Louisville 26-1, def. Southeast 29-2

Kenston's path: Defeated Revere 11-10, def. Chardon 9-5

On deck: The winner will play (2) Chagrin Falls and (4) Hoban in a regional final on May 31.

For the record: These two met early in the season and University led by double digits at the half en route to the victory. The Preppers' offense has been strong all season, averaging 17.5 goals. The trio of Preston Blue (53 goals), Andrew Voinovich (34) and Nico Alvarez (32) again lead the charge with Trip Doyle being a strong fourth option with 27 goals. Blue and Voinovicth are also first and third in The News-Herald area in assists with 63 and 26 respectively as the attack has added to the intensity of its approach this season. The defense has also been strong, holding opponents to just over four goals for the season, with five times yielding just one goal in the contest. Duke Brennan leads the Preppers in takeaways with 26 while Julian Guirguis (178 ground balls) and Alvarez (61 ground balls) have created the transition offense where University thrives. Guirguis is also top in the area in face-off win percentage with a 90.4% win rate. ... The Bombers' attack has been led by Tommy Garvey (32 goals), Jack Bryer and Charlie Thompson (29 goals each). Garvey and Thompson are also used to set up the attack along with Xander Meyer as they are all in double figures for assists. The Bombers are young on the defensive third, but players like Sam and Tyler Meeks (33 takeaways each) play a strong complement to Tyler Jones (33 takeaways) and Wyatt Koenig (120 ground balls). But the Bombers' defense, who has allowed an average of seven goals this season, will need to be clicking on all cylinders to pull the upset.

Hercik's pick: University