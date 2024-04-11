High School Basketball: USV's White tabbed as Bath coach

Apr. 11—BATH TOWNSHIP — Pending school board approval at this month's meeting, the Bath High School athletic department is set to name Dre White as its new head boys basketball coach.

White, a 2010 graduate of Bath High School, comes over from Upper Scioto Valley where he was hired in 2021 and compiled a record of 51-23 in three seasons with the Rams.

White is Bath's third head coach in the past three seasons after taking over for Kirk Looser who was hired to replace Sean Powell when Powell accepted the head coaching job at LCC.

Last season, White led Upper Scioto Valley to a 15-9 regular season record with an unbeaten mark of 9-0 in the Northwest Central Conference and an outright league title.

Before his time as head coach of the Rams, White coached Ada from 2016 to 2020 and spent two seasons as an assistant at Allen East.