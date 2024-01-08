HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Who is TRN Sports Midseason MVP?

We're three months into the high school basketball season. Many teams have been competing in district play for weeks now. Those that haven't start district Friday.

It bears worth asking: Who has been the MVP of the season thus far?

We're putting the choice at your fingertips.

Below are two polls -- one for girls and another for boys -- with options for TRN Sports Basketball Midseason MVP. Each poll ends at approximately noon Wednesday.

Be sure to scroll down far enough to vote in both polls. The boys poll is listed below the girls.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Vote for TRN Sports High School Basketball Midseason MVP?