High school basketball team video chats with Buccaneers after misdialing

A high school basketball team in Pontiac, Michigan, got the treat of a lifetime after one of their players added the wrong number to their group chat: they got to FaceTime with Tampa Bay Buccaneers players.

Vinny Tartaglia, a student and basketball player at Notre Dame Prep, was trying to add his teammate's number to the freshman team group chat, but didn't get it right.

“We were trying to add people, and the last person was Luca, but I was one digit off,” Tartaglia told Detroit's WDIV.

The wrong number messaged the group last week, asking "Y’all meant to add me to this?" After one of the players said yes, the wrong number asked whether any of them knew who he was, and then he told them: “I’m Sean Murphy-Bunting.”

Locker room tour and GOAT chat

None of the high schoolers believed they were actually messaging with Murphy-Bunting, Bucs cornerback and Michigan native, so he FaceTimed them to prove it. The kids were floored, but Murphy-Bunting was just the beginning. He got Rob Gronkowski to join him on the call, then handed the phone off to running back Leonard Fournette, who gave them a special tour.

“Leonard Fournette walked us through the locker room and showed us all the players,” Notre Dame player Nate Seaman told WDIV. “Sean Murphy-Bunting, Mike Evans, Lavonte Davis, Gronk, Richard Sherman. That’s when we all said, where’s the GOAT?”

Fournette didn't let them down. He handed the phone to Tom Brady, blowing their teenage minds.

Via ESPN:

"They were shocked," Fournette said of when he handed the phone to Brady. "I think that's ... to guys in high school, Tom is the figure for them. You know what I mean? Who wouldn't want to look up to a guy like that?"

"That was sweet," Brady said of the impromptu FaceTime. "I didn't know who it was. [Leonard] said, 'Here's my boy' or whatever he said. It was nice. It would have been nice for me when I had been in high school too."

Story continues

When Brady found out the kids were from Michigan?

"Even better," he said. "That was fun. That was really fun. It was really good to see all those young kids hyped up."

The call ended after about 30 minutes. The guys promised Murphy-Bunting that they wouldn't let his number get out, and he signed off by saying "Ball out this season!"

P. Jason Whelan, the parent of one of the high school players, recapped the incredible call on Twitter.

The boys are like “yes, if this is XXXX.” The guy replies, “no, this is Sean. Do you know who I am?” Of course they think it’s their teammate messing with them. After some back and forth the guy says “this is @seanbunting_ ” and he sends a selfie in the Bucs locker room… pic.twitter.com/qdrbTzE0Fo — P. Jason Whalen (@pjwhalen16) November 24, 2021

Apparently at that point SMB hands his phone to @_fournette who proceeds to walk around the locker room and introduce the boys to @MikeEvans13_ , @RobGronkowski, @RSherman_25, etc… pic.twitter.com/nd9aR2RgrT — P. Jason Whalen (@pjwhalen16) November 24, 2021

Fournette stays on FaceTime for a good 10 minutes while @TomBrady finishes up a meeting. The boys are absolutely losing it during this. After some time passes he pops up on the screen and says “What’s up fellas?!?!” The boys lose their minds… pic.twitter.com/JBwTtsKrRg — P. Jason Whalen (@pjwhalen16) November 24, 2021