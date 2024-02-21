Here are high school basketball scores for Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024
Jump to: Boys State Scores | GIRLS
BOYS
MIDWEST CLASSIC
Lake Country Lutheran 70, St. John’s Northwestern 53
NON-CONFERENCE
Appleton Xavier 65, West Bend West 44
Arrowhead 82, Milwaukee Science 66
Brookfield Central 78, Franklin 52
Germantown 76, Ashwaubenon 72
Kettle Moraine 79, Cdarburg 67
Oconomowoc 83, Appleton North 80 (OT)
Oostburg 57, Laconia 53
Saint Anthony def. Juda (forfeit)
Faith Christian at Kenosha Reuther (ccd.)
Racine Lutheran at Milwaukee Riverside (ccd.)
STATE SCORES
Albany 59, Williams Bay 36
Ashland 59, Lakeland 49
Bloomer 79, Cumberland 68
De Pere 72, Sheboygan North 36
Fox Valley Lutheran 72, Green Bay Notre Dame 67
Hudson 55, Minnehaha Academy (Minn.) 54
Janesville Craig 73, Verona 64
Madison West 84, Madison La Follette 66
Middleton 65, Janesville Parker 57
Rice Lake 56, Medford Area 51
Sun Prairie East 87, Sun Prairie West 86
Waupun 86, Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs 69
Wautoma 61, Portage 51
***
GIRLS REGIONALS
DIVISION 1
Sectional 1 - Appleton East
(16) Chippewa Falls 59, (17) Appleton West 43
(15) Eau Claire North 61, (18) D.C. Everest 41
Sectional 2 - Manitowoc Lutheran
(16) Sheboygan North 56, (17) Sheboygan South 36
(15) Brookfield Central 74, (18) Green Bay East 45
Sectional 3 - Oregon
(16) Middleton 86, (17) Madison West 20
(15) Waukesha North/South 62, (18) Janesville Parker 52
Sectional 4 - Kenosha Bradford
(16) Racine Horlick 74, (17) Milwaukee Riverside 26
DIVISION 2
Sectional 1 - Wausau East
(8) River Falls 62, (9) Wausau East 51
(6) Medford 64, (11) New Richmond 36
(7) Merrill 83, (10) Ashland 66
(8) Seymour 42, (9) Fox Valley Lutheran 33
(7) Puladki 55, (10) Antigo 38
Sectional 2 - Watertown
(9) Plymouth 64, (8) Port Washington 56
(7) Slinger 87, (10) West Bend West 48
(8) Milwaukee Lutheran 75, (9) Milwaukee Madison 1
(10) New Berlin West 92, (7) Milwaukee Vincent 24
Sectional 3 - Baraboo
(9) La Crosse Logan 52, (8) Tomah 46
(6) La Crosse Central 59, (11) Portage 35
(7) Sparta 51, (10) Baraboo 33
(9) Mount Horedb 50, (8) Delavan-Darien 41
(6) Milton 88, (11) Monroe 13
(7) Stoughton 47, (10) Fort Atkinson 38
Sectional 4 - Whitefish Bay
(8) Nicolet 65, 99) Shorewood 14
(8) Waterford 74, (9) Cudahy 25
(6) Burlington 73, (11) Wilmot 45
(7) Greendale 59, (10) South Milwaukee 43
DIVISION 3
Sectional 1 - Amery
(9) Bloomer 64, (8) Northwestern 49
(5) St. Croix Falls 49, (12) Osceola 25
(6) Barron 49, (11) Spooner 32
(7) St. Croix Central 65, (10) Amery 49
(9) Adams-Friendship 55, (8) Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 39
(6) Mauston 71, (11) Black River Falls 38
(7) Viroqua 48, (10) Stanley-Boyd 24
Sectional 2 - Brillion
(8) Waupaca 60, (9) Peshtigo 40
(11) Clintonville 45, (6) Northland Pines 40
(7) Tomahawk 48, (10) Sturgeon Bay 35
(8) Denmark 62, (9) Kiel 48
(5) Omro 67, (12) Little Chute 28
(6) Winneconne 60, (11) Two Rivers 25
(10) Brillion 50, (7) Chilton 47
Sectional 3 - Evansville
(8) Evansville 76, 99) Clinton 38
(6) Dodgeville 82, (11) Richland Center 29
(7) Big Fot 47, (10) River Valley 31
(8) East Troy 50, (9) Lodi 35
(6) Columbus 57, (11) Mayville 25
(7) Watertown Luther Prep 48, (10) Ripon 44
Sectional 4 - Brown Deer
(9) North Fond du Lac 51, (8) Kewaskum 50
(11) Campbellsport def. (6) Milwaukee Languages (forfeit)
(7) Brookfield Academy 75, (10) Carmen Northwest 43
(9) Racine St. Catherine’s 98, (8) Cristo Rey 26
(6) Golda Meir 51, (11) Milwaukee North 37
(7) Messmer 77, (10) Saint Anthony 13
DIVISION 4
Sectional 1 - Eau Claire North
(9) Boyceville 58, (8) Unity 55
(6) Shell Lake 60, (11) Cumberland 25
(7) Mondovi 87, (10) Augusta 41
(8) Marathon 45, (9) Ladysmith 42
(5) Abbotsford 52, (12) Colby 35
(6) Cadott 65, (11) Chequamegon 16
(7) Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 49, (10) Spencer 44
Sectional 2 - Kimberly
(8) Manawa 49, (9) Weyauwega-Fremont 43 (OT)
(6) Oconoto 54, (11) Shiocton 43
(7) Crivitz 78, (10) Princeton/Green Lake 72
(8) Howards Grove 55, (9) Kohler 52 (2OT)
(6) Algoma 59, (11) Manitowoc Roncalli 39
(10) Southern Door 47, (7) New Holstein 41
Sectional 3 - Wisconsin Dells
(8) Luther 58, (9) Westby 29
(6) Melrose-Mindoro 53, (11) Necedah 35
(7) Osseo-Fairchild 68, (10) Nekoosa 28
(9) Lancaster 48, (8) Iowa-Grant 32
(6) Darlington 71, (11) Boscobel 46
(7) Fennimore 72, (10) Parkview 27
Sectional 4 - Beaver Dam
(8) Markesan 46, (9) Horicon 38
(6) Pardeeville 69, (11) Montello 22
(7) Cedar Grove-Belgium 71, (10) Dodgeland 17
(8) Marshall 74, (9) Williams Bay 30
(7) Waterloo 59, (10) Racine Lutheran 38
DIVISION 5
Sectional 1 - Hudson
(1) Clear Lake 86, (16) Birchwood 18
(8) Prairie Farm 35, (9) Northwood 27
(5) Siren 42, (12) Luck 31
(4) New Aubrun 48, (13) Spring Valley 39
(3) Turtle Lake 75, (14) Glenwood City 36
(6) Clayton 53, (11) Solon Springs 23
(10) Frederic 35, (7) Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 33
(2) Webster 65, (15) Lac Courte Oreilles 24
(1) South Shore 76, (16) Bruce 34
(9) Gilman 62, (8) Lake Holcombe 38
(5) Hurley 49, (12) Flambeau 34
(4) Butternut 73, (13) Mercer 52
(3) Drummond 51, (14) Cornell 38
(6) Mellen 52, (11) Winter 51
(7) Prentice 64, (10) Washburn 46
(2) Owen-Withee 54, (15) Thorp 25
Sectional 2 - Antigo
(8) Three Lakes/Phelps 43, (9) Rib Lake 35
(5) Loyal 58, (12) Rosholt 23
(4) Athens 75, (13) Marion 15
(3) Greenwood 53, (14) Elcho 16
(6) Columbus 59, (11) Northland Pines 16
(7) Edgar 56, (10) Wausau Newman 49
(2) Pittsville 59, (15) Iola-Scandinavia 28
(1) Lena 86, (16) White Lake 2
(8) Oneida Nation 70, (9) Bowler 50
(12) Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 54, (5) Gresham 46
(4) Florence 59, (13) Suring 41
(3) Wabeno/Laona 68, (14) Goodman/Pembine 10
(6) Gillett 67, (11) Wausaukee 14
(10) Gibraltar 45, (7) Niagara 43
(2) Sevastopol 65, (15) St. Thomas Aquinas 7
Sectional 3 - Portage
(8) Brookwood 62, (9) Wonewoc-Center 56
(5) Kickapoo 53, (12) La Farge 30
(4) Cashton 55, (13) New Lisbon 47
(3) Independence/Gilmanton 41, (14) Eleva-Strum 36
(6) Alma Center Lincoln 42, (11) Hillsboro 33
(10) Blair-Taylor 63, (7) Alma/Pepin 57
(2) Royall 70, (15) PlumCity/Elmwood 17
(1) Argyle/Pecatonica 59, (16) Southwestern 42
(5) Ithaca 54, (12) Riverdale 40
(4) Highland 47, (13) Benton 31
(3) Belmont 56, (14) Potosi/Cassville 36
(6) River Ridge 64, (11) North Crawford 36
(7) Black Hawk 45, (10 Shullsburg 37
(2) Wauseka-Steuben 65, (15) Seneca 23
Sectional 4 - Hartford
(1) Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 70, (16) Port Edwards 8
(8) Fall River 58, (9) Central Wisconsin Christian 50
(5) Wild Rose 75, (12) Rio 45
(4) Randolph 50, (13) Cambria-Friesland 25
(3) Oakfield 57, (14) Hilbert 38
(6) Almond-Bancroft 49, (11) Reedsville 44
(10) Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 59, (7) Valley Christian 47
(2) Oshkosh Lourdes 97, (15) Tri-County 23
(9) Heritage Christian 91, (8) Faith Christian 50
(5) Palmyra-Eagle 72, (12) University Lake/Trinity 31
(13) Juda 44, (4) Chesterton 28
(3) Sheboygan Christian 72, (14) Ozaukee 53
(6) Wayland Academy 70, (11) Johnson Creek 27
(10) Catholic Central 46, (7) Kenosha Christian Life 23
(2) Salam 46, (15) Hustisford 24
