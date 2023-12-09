Advertisement

Here are high school basketball scores for Friday, Dec. 8, 2023

Tim McCaffrey, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Prep Scores
Prep Scores

Jump to: Boys State Scores | GIRLS | Girls State Scores

BOYS

BIG EAST - South

Oostburg 71, Random Lake 32

CLASSIC 8

Arrowhead 80, Kettle Moraine 59

Muskego 54, Mukwonago 43

Oconomowoc 63, Catholic Memorial 53

Waukesha North 77, Waukesha South 63

EAST CENTRAL

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 74, Ripon 43

Kewaskum 47, Winneconne 40

GREATER METRO

Brookfield East 66, Wauwatosa East 59

Germantown 69, Wauwatosa West 61

Marquette 68, Brookfield Central 66

Sussex Hamilton 83, West Allis Hale 37

LAKE CITY

Chesterton 52, University Lake/Trinity 31

MIDWEST CLASSIC

Lake Country Lutheran 91, St. Francis 53

MILWAUKEE CITY - Blue

Golda Meir 60, Vincent 50

Juneau 88, Washington 50

MILWAUKEE CITY - Gold

Bradley Tech 75, North 73

King 69, Riverside 39

MILWAUKEE CITY - White

Lifelong Learning 82, Madison 73

Obama SCTE 65, School of the Arts 22

Pulaski 54, Bay View 59

NORTH SHORE

Cedarburg 78, Slinger 64

Grafton 79, Whitefish Bay 46

Hartford 82, West Bend West 78

Homestead 96, West Bend East 64

SOUTHEAST

Kenosha Indian Trail 71, Kenosha Tremper 60

Oak Creek 78, Racine Horlick 40

Racine Case71, Kenosha Bradford 58

Racine Park 71, Franklin 69

SOUTHERN LAKES

Waterford 63, Wilmot 36

NON-CONFERENCE

Greendale 92, St. Augustine Prep 64

Milwaukee South 68, Messmer 52

STATE SCORES

Abbotsford 54, Wausau Newman Catholic 51

Algoma 66, Peshtigo 47

Alma Center Lincoln 67, Gilman 23

Almond-Bancroft 72, Port Edwards 55

Amherst 54, Shiocton 49

Appleton North 91, Appleton West 50

Appleton Xavier 88, Menasha 54

Arcadia 62, Black River Falls 56

Ashwaubenon 79, Manitowoc 58

Auburndale 56, Phillips 39

Bangor 72, Necedah 30

Baraboo 59, McFarland 52

Beaver Dam 70, Milton 47

Berlin 58, Westfield 35

Birchwood 80, Winter 75

Bonduel 66, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 40

Brillion 67, Chilton 46

Bruce 56, New Auburn 49

Caledonia (Minn.) 72, Holmen 57

Cameron 85, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 41

Cashton 56, Royall 52

Clintonville 52, Luxemburg-Casco 44

Cochrane-Fountain City 57, Alma-Pepin 50

Coleman 60, Wausaukee 32

Cumberland 65, Barron 54

D.C. Everest 75, Wausau East 57

De Pere 85, Bay Port 34

DeForest 71, Watertown 60

Dodgeville 52, Richland Center 48

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 60, Independence 29

Eau Claire Memorial 65, Rice Lake 52

Edgar 67, Prentice 47

Ellsworth 101, Coulee Christian 36

Flambeau 65, Clayton 48

Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs 68, Laconia 51

Fort Atkinson 61, Monona Grove 42

Fox Valley Lutheran 63, Oconto Falls 33

Freedom 62, Denmark 42

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 91, Sparta 84

Gillett 65, Crivitz 59

Grantsburg 62, Siren 56

Green Bay Notre Dame 81, Pulaski 74

Green Bay West 74, Green Bay East 43

Hayward 58, Ashland 51

Hillsboro 59, New Lisbon 36

Hortonville 67, Kimberly 51

Howards Grove 71, Neenah St. Mary 57

Iola-Scandinavia 69, Menominee Indian 49

Kaukauna 63, Appleton East 43

Kiel 66, Sheboygan Falls 39

Kohler 82, Sheboygan Christian 39

Ladysmith 83, Spooner 51

Lakeland 53, Antigo 35

Lakeside Lutheran 63, Wisconsin Dells 42

Lancaster 60, Prairie du Chien 48

Little Chute 72, Wrightstown 70

Madison East 90, Madison West 78

Madison Edgewood 73, Reedsburg Area 58

Manitowoc Lutheran 62, Mishicot 35

Manitowoc Roncalli 57, Two Rivers 45

Marion 78, White Lake 73

Marshfield 62, Wisconsin Rapids 35

Mauston 63, La Crosse Logan 57

Mayville 80, North Fond du Lac 59

Middleton 62, Janesville Craig 56

Mosinee 85, Medford Area 49

Mount Horeb 74, Sauk Prairie 60

Neenah 47, Fond du Lac 37

New London 64, Seymour 50

New Richmond 63, Menomonie 62

Niagara 70, St Thomas Aquinas 34

Northwestern 89, St. Croix Falls 44

Oconto 59, Gibraltar 49

Omro 60, Lomira 53

Onalaska Luther 62, Westby 54

Oneida Nation 57, Suring 31

Oshkosh North 55, Oshkosh West 50

Pittsville 78, Tri-County 50

Platteville 79, River Valley 66

Reedsville 59, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 42

Rhinelander 59, Northland Pines 47

River Falls 68, Hudson 38

Sheboygan North 70, Green Bay Preble 61 (OT)

Sheboygan South 73, Green Bay Southwest 48

Stevens Point Pacelli 75, Rosholt 20

Stoughton 66, Portage 44

Sturgeon Bay 73, Sevastopol 36

Sun Prairie 76, Madison Memorial 64

Sun Prairie West 104, Verona 86

Tigerton 69, Bowler 23

Turtle Lake 63, Shell Lake 46

Unity 73, Luck 29

Valders 69, New Holstein 59

Washburn 76, Mercer 29

Waunakee 67, Oregon 54

Waupaca 75, Marinette 68

Waupun 76, Plymouth 72

Wausau West 61, Merrill 50

Webster 61, Frederic 56

West De Pere 63, Shawano 41

West Salem 86, Viroqua 48

Weyauwega-Fremont 57, Manawa 54

Whitehall 83, Melrose-Mindoro 76 (OT)

Winnebago Lutheran 66, Campbellsport 44

Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 58, Chequamegon 52

For additional boys scores, schedules, standings and statistics, please visit www.wissports.net/boysbasketball

GIRLS

BIG EAST - South

Cedar Grove-Belgium 73, Ozaukee 38

CLASSIC 8

Arrowhead 75, Kettle Moraine 51

Catholic Memorial 67, Oconomowoc 55

Muskego 47, Mukwonago 37

GREATER METRO

Brookfield East 55, Wauwatosa East 41

Divine Sacior Holy Angels 58, Brookfield Central 46

Germantown 93, Wauwatosa West 56

Sussex Hamilton 70, West Allis Hale 42

LAKE CITY

Chesterton 36, University Lake 26

METRO CLASSIC

Thr Prairie School 68, St. Thomas More 53

MIDWEST CLASSIC

Brookfield Academy 55, Lake Country Lutheran 53

Watertown Luther Prep 70, University School 16

MILWAUKEE CITY - Blue

Bradley Tech/Arts 58, Bay View 33

MILWAUKEE CITY - Gold

Golda Meir 47, Reagan 45

NORTH SHORE

Cedarburg 50, Slinger 45

Hartford 86, West Bend West 33

Homestead 96, West Bend East 64

Nicolet 47, Port Washington 42

Whitefish Bay 58, Grafton 47

ROCK VALLEY - Valley

Delavan-Darien 60, Monroe 30

East Troy 39, Whitewater 35

SOUTHEAST

Franklin 49, Racine Park 42

Kenosha Tremper 47, Kenosha Indian Trail 42

Oak Creek 71, Racine Horlick 22

SOUTHERN LAKES

Elkhorn 77, Beloit Memorial 61

Union Grove 68, Burlington 31

Westosha Central 68, Wilmot 37

TRAILWAYS - South

Abundant Life/St. Ambrose 69, Williams Bay 33

Palmyra-Eagle 51, Johnson Creek 44

NON-CONFERENCE

Menomonee Falls 82, Milwaukee Riverside 20

Milwaukee South def. Hmong American Peace (forfeit)

Waukesha North/South 56, South Milwaukee 36

Waukesha West 59, Badger 38

STATE SCORES

Abbotsford 45, Wausau Newman Catholic 30

Albany 90, Juda 20

Amery 37, Osceola 25

Appleton East 63, Kaukauna 54

Appleton North 68, Appleton West 19

Argyle 59, Black Hawk 38

Athens 48, Stratford 40

Baldwin-Woodville 42, Ellsworth 38

Belmont 49, River Ridge 39

Bonduel 51, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 36

Brodhead 52, Big Foot 35

Butternut 60, Mellen 46

Cadott 62, Thorp 35

Cambridge 50, Lodi 40

Chippewa Falls McDonell Central 74, Osseo-Fairchild 38

Clear Lake 58, Northwood 22

Columbus 45, Waterloo 34

Cuba City 64, Mineral Point 42

Darlington 67, Boscobel 28

DeForest 57, Stoughton 43

Deerfield 60, Parkview 46

Eau Claire North 64, Chippewa Falls 48

Eau Claire Regis 65, Bloomer 52

Edgar 41, Prentice 33

Edgerton 46, Beloit Turner 36

Elk Mound 39, Durand-Arkansaw 23

Evansville 81, Clinton 42

Fall Creek 84, Stanley-Boyd 25

Fall River 67, Rio 39

Fennimore 57, Riverdale 45

Florence 60, Goodman-Pembine 14

Freedom 36, Waupaca 35

Gilman 61, Colby 48

Grantsburg 75, Siren 37

Greenwood 44, Owen-Withee 25

Highland 50, Benton 41

Holmen 55, Sparta 30

Hudson 67, River Falls 64

Hurley 69, Bayfield 8

Iowa-Grant 59, Southwestern 53

Ithaca 45, Kickapoo 38

La Crosse Aquinas 52, Tomah 25

Lakeland 79, Antigo 36

Marion 33, White Lake 13

Marshall 59, Poynette 56

Marshfield 81, Wisconsin Rapids 34

Menomonie 79, New Richmond 41

Mondovi 81, Plum City/Elmwood 22

Mosinee 62, Medford Area 34

Neenah 52, Fond du Lac 45

Neillsville 57, Columbus Catholic 25

New Auburn 56, Bruce 15

Oakfield 69, Hustisford 24

Onalaska 57, La Crosse Central 49

Oregon 73, New Glarus 50

Oshkosh West 60, Oshkosh North 44

Pardeeville 78, Cambria-Friesland 41

Portage 56, Nekoosa 35

Potosi 56, Wisconsin Heights 30

Princeton 73, Montello 30

Randolph 48, Markesan 33

Rhinelander 52, Northland Pines 45

Rib Lake 42, Marathon 38

Sheboygan Christian 67, Kohler 53

Somerset 66, St. Croix Central 40

South Shore 67, Solon Springs 48

Spring Valley 51, Glenwood City 30

Sturgeon Bay 31, Clintonville 29

Turtle Lake 58, Shell Lake 49

Unity 57, Luck 50

Valley Christian 53, Dodgeland 36

Wausau East 64, D.C. Everest 30

Wausau West 71, Merrill 60

Wauzeka-Steuben 65, La Farge 14

Webster 60, Frederic 45

Winter 64, Birchwood 40

Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 82, Chequamegon 17

For additional girls scores, schedules, standings and statistics, please visit www.wissports.net/girlsbasketball

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin high school basketball scores: Friday, Dec. 8, 2023