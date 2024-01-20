High school basketball schedule, Jan. 22-27
Jan. 20—Monday, Jan. 22
East Union at Walnut
Potts Camp at Hickory Flat
South Panola at Saltillo
Vardaman at Smithville
Tuesday, Jan. 23
Alcorn Central at Kossuth
Amory at Okolona
Baldwyn at Tremont
Booneville at Mantachie
Bruce at Water Valley
Calhoun City at Coffeeville
Clarksdale at Pontotoc
Corinth at West Point
East Webster at Choctaw County
Germantown at Starkville
Greenwood at Houston
Hatley at Hamilton
Holly Springs at Independence
Houlka at West Lowndes
H.W. Byers at Ashland
Ingomar at Belmont
Jumpertown at Pine Grove
Lafayette at New Hope
New Albany at Aberdeen
New Site at East Union
Oxford at Southaven
Shannon at Ripley
South Pontotoc at North Pontotoc
Thrasher at Biggersville
Tishomingo County at Itawamba AHS
Tupelo at Clinton
Vardaman at Strayhorn
Walnut at Falkner
West Union at Smithville
Thursday, Jan. 25
Ashland at Jumpertown
Bruce at M.S. Palmer
Central-Florence (Ala.) at Alcorn Central
Holly Springs at Rosa Fort
Houston at East Webster
Ingomar at Calhoun City
Myrtle at Falkner
Nettleton at Mooreville
New Albany at South Pontotoc
Okolona at Booneville
Saltillo at Grenada
Shannon at Tishomingo County
Tremont at Thrasher
Tupelo at Starkville
West Point at Pontotoc
Friday, Jan. 26
Amory at Tishomingo County
Belmont at Kossuth
Biggersville at Baldwyn
Blue Mountain at Coffeeville
Choctaw County at Mooreville
Clinton at Starkville
Corinth at Pontotoc
Hickory Flat at Ashland
Houlka at West Union
Mantachie at East Union
New Albany at Byhalia
New Site at Hamilton
Okolona at Calhoun City
Pine Grove at H.W. Byers
Ripley at Itawamba AHS
Senatobia at North Pontotoc
Smithville at Jumpertown
Strayhorn at Potts Camp
Thrasher at Wheeler
Tremont at Belgreen (Ala.)
Tupelo at Murrah
Walnut at Hatley
Water Valley at Ingomar
West Lowndes at Vardaman
West Point at Lafayette
Saturday, Jan. 27
Kossuth at Booneville
West Point at Noxubee County
Robertson's Sportswear Lady Challenge
At Pontotoc
Matchups TBD