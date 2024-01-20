Advertisement

High school basketball schedule, Jan. 22-27

Brad Locke, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo
·2 min read

Jan. 20—Monday, Jan. 22

East Union at Walnut

Potts Camp at Hickory Flat

South Panola at Saltillo

Vardaman at Smithville

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Alcorn Central at Kossuth

Amory at Okolona

Baldwyn at Tremont

Booneville at Mantachie

Bruce at Water Valley

Calhoun City at Coffeeville

Clarksdale at Pontotoc

Corinth at West Point

East Webster at Choctaw County

Germantown at Starkville

Greenwood at Houston

Hatley at Hamilton

Holly Springs at Independence

Houlka at West Lowndes

H.W. Byers at Ashland

Ingomar at Belmont

Jumpertown at Pine Grove

Lafayette at New Hope

New Albany at Aberdeen

New Site at East Union

Oxford at Southaven

Shannon at Ripley

South Pontotoc at North Pontotoc

Thrasher at Biggersville

Tishomingo County at Itawamba AHS

Tupelo at Clinton

Vardaman at Strayhorn

Walnut at Falkner

West Union at Smithville

Thursday, Jan. 25

Ashland at Jumpertown

Bruce at M.S. Palmer

Central-Florence (Ala.) at Alcorn Central

Holly Springs at Rosa Fort

Houston at East Webster

Ingomar at Calhoun City

Myrtle at Falkner

Nettleton at Mooreville

New Albany at South Pontotoc

Okolona at Booneville

Saltillo at Grenada

Shannon at Tishomingo County

Tremont at Thrasher

Tupelo at Starkville

West Point at Pontotoc

Friday, Jan. 26

Amory at Tishomingo County

Belmont at Kossuth

Biggersville at Baldwyn

Blue Mountain at Coffeeville

Choctaw County at Mooreville

Clinton at Starkville

Corinth at Pontotoc

Hickory Flat at Ashland

Houlka at West Union

Mantachie at East Union

New Albany at Byhalia

New Site at Hamilton

Okolona at Calhoun City

Pine Grove at H.W. Byers

Ripley at Itawamba AHS

Senatobia at North Pontotoc

Smithville at Jumpertown

Strayhorn at Potts Camp

Thrasher at Wheeler

Tremont at Belgreen (Ala.)

Tupelo at Murrah

Walnut at Hatley

Water Valley at Ingomar

West Lowndes at Vardaman

West Point at Lafayette

Saturday, Jan. 27

Kossuth at Booneville

West Point at Noxubee County

Robertson's Sportswear Lady Challenge

At Pontotoc

Matchups TBD

brad.locke@journalinc.com