High school basketball: Peters, Sackets Harbor rally to defeat Harrisville and claim tournament title

Dec. 24—SACKETS HARBOR — Area basketball fans were treated to an early Christmas present on Saturday night with overtime.

Sackets Harbor and Harrisville battled through to extra time in the championship game of the Charlie Bridge Tournament.

And in a meeting of two teams both ranked in the top four in the state, the host Patriots would tally to prevail, 56-53, to secure the tournament title.

Sackets Harbor, which is ranked fourth in the state in Class D and improved to 8-0 on the season, avenged a loss in the tournament final last year to Harrisville (5-1), which stands No. 2 in the state.

"It's very exciting," Sackets Harbor sophomore guard Jake Peters said. "For how good a team they are and for them to be ranked above us, for a win like that, that showed our togetherness and what we can really be out there and how far we can go,"

Sackets Harbor, which trailed at halftime and through three quarters would rally to tie the game in the fourth quarter.

"That's the thing I was most proud of, we showed a lot of resiliency," Sackets Harbor coach Jeff Robbins said. "We hadn't been in a close game yet this year, I was kind of excited to see how we would react and the kids were super resilient. They jumped on us in the first half and got up by seven or so and we talked about 'just get a good shot on offense and look to make a stop on defense, just try and do those two things' and the boys did a good job."

"Today we were down with sickness and injuries coming back and I think that really motivated us to kind of change the script from last year," Peters said.

With the Patriots leading 47-45, the Pirates scored the next four points to reclaim the lead on a pair of free throws from Tanner Sullivan and lay-up from Liam Winters in the final minute.

But Marcus Castine would score on a driving lay-up with 16.2 remaining in regulation to force overtime for Sackets Harbor.

"We just locked in, I think we played together," Peters said. "We had a pretty good first half, but in the second half we just locked them down and went out there and made big buckets."

Harrisville led 51-49 on a lay-up from Aiden Chartrand with early in overtime, but Sackets Harbor responded as Castine tied the game on a lay-up and Austin Griner followed with two free throws with 2:04 left to provide his team the lead for good at 53-51.

Peters, who would be selected as tournament Most Valuable Player, then drained a 3-pointer in the final minute to stake the Patriots to a pivotal five-point advantage at 56-51.

"I think just our defense got better, we started playing more together," Griner, a senior guard, said. "The third quarter's been our quarter the whole entire season so far, so I think we just really upped the intensity."

"Jake, he's a dog, man, he plays hungry, he plays to win, he has a great mindset," Castine, a junior guard, said of Peters. "Some days he'll get down on himself, but we're a team, we're like 'we'll pick him up,' like we'll grab him by the jersey and tell him 'hey, lock in man and it's time to win.' And he definitely helped us out tonight."

Peters, who finished with 11 points, also drew the assignment of defending Harrisville's Tanner Sullivan, who scored a game-high 21 points.

"Jake stepped up big, he played great tonight," Robbins said. "The underrated part of it is we put him on Tanner Sullivan for a lot of the game man to man and he busted his butt tonight. Jake's a really, really smart player who plays really good position defense and moves his feet really well. And offensively he had some really great drives in the first half and that three (in overtime) was huge, and he showed a lot of confidence on his part, a lot of resiliency on his part, so I'm definitely super proud of him."

"He's a really good player," Peters said of Sullivan. "But I just had that mindset to go in and stop him, do whatever I can to win. I don't really care too much about offense, but we need to stop Tanner."

Castine scored 20 points, including 12 in the second half and two more and overtime, and Griner contributed 16 points, with 10 of those coming in the second half and also with two more in the extra session.

"I think it was pretty different in the second half, like we were attacking the boards more, like we were hustling," Castine said. "Getting on the floor for loose balls, like executing plays and getting teammates open shots, moving the ball and creating space. I think we just did everything well in the second half."

Castine and Griner were named to the all-tournament team, as was Sullivan and Winters.

Sullivan recently reached a career milestone as he became just the 11th player in Harrisville program history to reach and surpass the 1,000-point plateau with the team.

"They're pretty tough, they're a hard-working team just like we are," Castine said of Harrisville. "Great athleticism and they're hungry, they play hungry, like they play to win and so do we. I feel like our team today, we had a great mindset coming into the game and we're very hungry and we were playing like we had something to prove.

"Just like we were doing last year, I feel like we found that dog in us and then we came out and executed and got the win."

Chartrand, Joe Shephard and Liam Winters each contributed eight points in the final for the Pirates, who defeated the Patriots, 70-60, in last year's Charlie Bridge Tournament final.

"They did get us here in the championship game," Robbins said of Harrisville. "They brought most of their guys back and we brought most of our guys back, so we knew about them, we played them this summer and most of their kids come to our basketball camp and a lot of our kids are good friends with them. So I think both teams are really familiar with each other, the teams play a familiar style, they're very well coached, they have a winning tradition there, we have a winning tradition at Sackets, so we knew it was going to be a good game."

Both teams will now have the holidays off before returning to league play, with Sackets Harbor leading the Frontier League's "D" Division and Harrisville leads of Northern Athletic Conference's West Division.

"I think Harrisville is definitely one of the biggest teams we're going to play and one of the most important," Peters said. "That was a big win for us and we're going to see them later in the future."

Last year, both squads made a run to reach sectional finals, as the Patriots were defeated by Hamilton in Section 3's Class D championship game, while the Pirates were beaten by Heuvelton in Section 10's Class D final.

"Like I told the kids before the game, this is a litmus test for us," Robbins said. "To see what we need to work on and see where we're at right now. There's still a lot of season left, we're going to have fun, we're going to celebrate tonight and be excited about it. Then we're just going to move forward and keep practicing hard. This one could have gone either way, but we're happy with the win and we've just got to keep trying to get better."

"This one feels good, obviously they're a good team," Griner said of Harrisville. "So it really gives us a like confidence boost going into the rest of the season."