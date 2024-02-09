HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian, OHS to meet in crosstown rivalry

Feb. 8—The Permian and Odessa High boys basketball teams will battle each other in the second part of their crosstown rivalry this season with a 7:30 p.m. contest Friday at Permian Fieldhouse.

The Panthers (21-9 overall, 6-2 in District-2-6A) have already clinched a spot in the playoffs as they sit tied for second place in the 2-6A standings with San Angelo Central while Wolfforth Frenship remains in first place.

Odessa High (7-24, 0-8) remains in sixth place in the standings.

Permian won its last meeting with Odessa High in an 81-37 win back on Jan. 26 at OHS Fieldhouse.