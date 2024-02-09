Advertisement

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian, OHS to meet in crosstown rivalry

Odessa American, Texas
·1 min read

Feb. 8—The Permian and Odessa High boys basketball teams will battle each other in the second part of their crosstown rivalry this season with a 7:30 p.m. contest Friday at Permian Fieldhouse.

The Panthers (21-9 overall, 6-2 in District-2-6A) have already clinched a spot in the playoffs as they sit tied for second place in the 2-6A standings with San Angelo Central while Wolfforth Frenship remains in first place.

Odessa High (7-24, 0-8) remains in sixth place in the standings.

Permian won its last meeting with Odessa High in an 81-37 win back on Jan. 26 at OHS Fieldhouse.