Dec. 6—LUBBOCK — The Permian boys basketball team began the week on the right note with a 65-69 win over Lubbock Estacado in a nondistrict contest Tuesday at Estacado.

The Panthers now move to 5-6 and will next face Lubbock Cooper in the Tall City Oilman's Tournament at 4 p.m. Thursday at Midland Legacy High School.