High school basketball: NPS approves new coaches at Norman High, Norman North

May 11—Kellen McCoy's time as the only active head basketball coach in Norman ended with Monday's Norman Public Schools Board of Education meeting.

NPS approved three coaches to fill the head coaching vacancies at Norman High and Norman North.

Following a lengthy executive session, NPS announced Frankie Parks as NHS' next head girls basketball coach and Al Beal as North's head girls basketball coach.

NPS' lone external hire came with the NHS boys basketball program, which will welcome back former Tiger standout Cory Cole.

"We're thrilled to fill these three positions with exceptional coaches," said NPS athletics director T.D. O'Hara in a release. "To get three coaches of this caliber and experience is amazing and for them to all have such strong Norman ties is truly remarkable. We are excited for each of these programs and the positive impact these individuals will have on their teams."

Here's a look at the new hires:

Frankie Parks

Parks replaces NHS girls basketball coach Michael Neal, who left the program for an assistant coaching role with Oklahoma women's basketball this offseason.

Parks was Neal's head assistant coach for the last seven years. During that time, Parks helped Neal build the program into a Class 6A power.

The Tigers won state championships in 2019 and 2021 with Parks on Neal's coaching staff and went 43-1 over the last two seasons. Parks' ties to the Norman community date back 15 years as a coach.

He attended Lawton Eisenhower High School and played college basketball at Ottawa University in Kansas.

Al Beal

Beal, who played at OU from 1976-80 and professionally for five years, has spent the past eight seasons as the T-Wolves' associate head coach.

He replaces former North girls coach Rory Hamilton, who stepped down from the position this offseason for family reasons.

Beal offers coaching experience at both the college and high school level. While most of his coaching career has come at North, he also spent time as an assistant at Oklahoma Baptist University.

Story continues

He inherits a program that reached the Class 6A state championship game as recently as 2019.

Cory Cole

The NHS boys basketball team's next coach is no stranger to Norman. His name is among the Hall of Fame honorees written along the orange wall inside the Tigers' gymnasium.

The Class of 1990 graduate helped NHS win a state championship during his senior year. He matriculated to Oklahoma Christian, where he was a three-time all-conference honoree and set the program's all-time scoring and rebound records.

Cole later served as an assistant coach for Grand Canyon, Oklahoma Christian and Tulsa's women's basketball teams. He also became Oklahoma Christian's head men's basketball coach from 2016-19.

His new task will be revitalizing the NHS boys basketball program that went 2-18 last season under coach Rodney Dindy, who resigned from the position at the end of the season.

