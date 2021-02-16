High school basketball: Murray, North Murray, Southeast girls bow out of region tournaments; several area teams in tourney action today

Feb. 16—The seasons for Murray County, North Murray and Southeast Whitfield girls basketball teams ended Monday night in the quarterfinal round of their region tournaments.

Murray County, which was the sixth seed, fell to seventh-seeded Adairsville 59-56 at the Region 6-3A tournament in Sonoraville Monday night.

The Lady Indians led by three at halftime, but couldn't hold on for a win and a state tournament berth. The top four finishers in each region tournament reach the tournament.

Murray County finished the year at 9-10 in its first year under head coach Keri O'Neal.

The Indians' cross-town and Region 6-3A rival, eighth-seed North Murray, won in the tournament's play-in game on Saturday, but couldn't advance past the quarterfinals Monday night, falling to fifth-seed LaFayette 58-47. North Murray defeated Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 52-33 Saturday.

North Murray ends its season at 8-18.

Southeast Whitfield couldn't keep pace at Cedartown in the Region 7-4A tournament Monday night, falling 62-31 to end its season. The Lady Raiders finished 2-20.

Dalton boys, girls keep seasons going with Saturday wins

Dalton High School's boys and girls teams extended their season to today with wins Saturday in the Region 5-6A tournament.

The seventh-seeded boys (12-12) got past sixth-seeded Carrollton 64-62 at South Paulding High School to advance to the tournament quarterfinals.

Franklin Almonte scored 12 points and grabbed 19 rebounds, surpassing 1,000 career rebounds. Sam Tidwell scored 15 and Grayson Boyd scored 13.

The Catamounts play at third-seeded Rome tonight at 8:30.

The girls team (9-14) defeated Paulding County 72-33 Saturday, also setting up a showdown with Rome. They'll play at third-seeded Rome tonight at 7.

Coahulla Creek, North Murray and Northwest boys open tournament tonight

The boys teams from Coahulla Creek, North Murray and Northwest Whitfield all play tonight in the region tournament.

North Murray and Coahulla Creek suit up in the Region 6-3A tournament in Sonoraville. The six-seed Mountaineers play seventh-seed Rockmart at 6 p.m., with fifth-seed Coahulla Creek taking on nine-seed Ringgold at 7:30.

Wins advance teams to the quarterfinals on Thursday, where teams could earn a state tournament spot with a win.

Northwest plays at Central of Carrollton tonight for a spot in the Region 7-4A semifinals and a state tournament berth. Should the fifth-seed Bruins defeat Central, the fourth seed, the Bruins would play in the semifinal game in Tunnel Hill.