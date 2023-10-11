High school basketball coach enjoying the ride as a NY Liberty practice player

Nick Resavy has lost count.

Well, the truth is he just hasn’t counted. But his best guess is 40-45 times.

Hartsdale to Brooklyn, and back.

A round trip from hell.

Traffic, bridges and tolls, and more traffic.

“A beast,” he calls it.

Still, each time these last six months that he has gotten into his car, it’s with an inner smile.

After all, what’s better than going someplace where you get to do what you’ve loved doing since you were a little kid with NBA dreams?

Maybe the only thing topping that is taking what you see and learn each time and bringing it back to other little kids with their own basketball dreams.

Resavy, 33, is mostly known locally for starting and coaching Northeast Elite, a second-through-10th-grade boys and girls AAU basketball program, and for coaching the girls varsity basketball team at Ardsley High School.

But a man whose basketball story is full of unexpecteds has a different role at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Resavy is one of a handful of guys who tries to drive on or guard − most times with little success − members of the New York Liberty women’s basketball team during their home practices.

The Liberty are now in the WNBA Finals.

Getting started with the Liberty

Resavy was five minutes away from stepping onto the court to coach an Ardsley game last February when his cell phone rang.

It was an old friend, a Nets assistant coach, who mentioned a “cool opportunity.”

When he heard what it was, it didn’t take Resavy a second to respond, “I’m in.”

In shape, he set about getting into much better shape. While Liberty players often hop in and out of drills, he’s typically on the floor for two straight hours.

Most often, he’s one-on-one with one of the most decorated female athletes of all-time: Breanna Stewart, "Stewie" as Resavy and many others affectionately call her.

The 6-foot-4 Stewart, who won four national championships at UConn, won her second WNBA MVP Award this year. Needless to say, playing against the 29-year-old, who signed as a free agent with New York this year, is challenging.

“She’s incredible,” said Resavy, who calls Stewart “arguably the best women’s basketball player of all-time.”

“Stewie can do whatever she wants against me. She catches the ball mid-post and elevates. She gets to her spots. She’s pretty lethal. She knows how to eliminate her defender.”

Even a defender who played for Syracuse University before becoming a graduate assistant on the Syracuse team that went to the NCAA Men’s Final 4 in 2013.

From Syracuse to the NBA and WNBA

Resavy's playing story is a little out of the Rudy playbook.

At 6-foot-2, he was New Jersey's West Milford High's Team MVP and gained regional all-star nods.

He became a team manager as a freshman at Syracuse, but was a talented-enough point guard to earn a spot on the team as a walk-on his sophomore, junior and senior years. Many knew him for his fun trick-shot videos − he was recorded sinking shots while riding an exercise bike, walking on a stairmaster, sitting courtside and shooting from upstairs fan areas.

He played limited minutes and scored eight career points for the Orange, and worked outside of school at USA Basketball training camps. He got to work a bit with the 2012 USA men's Olympic team and was offered the grad assistant coach spot upon graduating that year. It was a job that also included recruiting.

From there, Resavy went on to join the Nets staff, working there from 2014-2017.

It's from that work that the Liberty offer came. Nets’ majority owner, Joseph Tsai, bought the Liberty in 2019.

Resavy’s practice-player role with the Liberty is volunteer. Compensation comes in the form of two tickets per each home game (he often can’t go because of his coaching) and sweet gear.

He got the job without a tryout, but 90 others vied for the 11 other available slots through tryouts. Today, Resavy and four others are typically at a practice.

Liberty find success

Resavy started attending individual Liberty player workouts in April, but his primary job started when players convened for the first time together at the start of preseason workouts in May.

Training camp was rough as eight intense practices were held in a 10-day span.

But Resavy's memory of them centers on the group's shared purpose. He felt the team he was joining was special. He recalls thinking: “This is going to be a ride. This is going to be fun.”

“In that first huddle of training camp, it was obvious everyone was excited to be there,” Resavy said. “The hunger and focus level to win a championship was on display that first day."

He hasn't been disappointed. The Liberty went 32-8 during the regular season, won two playoff series and are now playing in the WNBA Finals against the defending champion Las Vegas Aces.

The Liberty led at halftime on the road in Game 1 but lost, 99-82. Game 2 is Wednesday night, then the team returns to Brooklyn for games 3 and 4 on Oct. 15 and 18.

Resavy talks about the Liberty players with the kids he coaches. He shares how the pros train, watch film and take care of themselves.

They know, for instance, that Stewie shows up at 9 a.m. for 11 a.m. practices and works out after it's done.

“It gets the girls looking at things in a whole new light,” Resavy said. “For me, it’s a great experience playing not for myself, but as a girls coach."

Blending coaching and playing

Resavy left a more glamorous life to be a kids’ coach. But he doesn’t regret it.

While loving some aspects of his work with the Nets, including private planes and stays in The Ritz and The Four Seasons, he didn’t like traveling about 150 days a year, including for summer-league work.

He recalls speaking to fellow Syracuse alum, Westchester resident and sports marketing and memorabilia maven Brandon Steiner, who asked him “Do you want to coach basketball or be a basketball coach?”

“To me, it’s about making a difference in players’ lives," Resavy says now. "Would it be awesome to win a (professional) championship? Yeah. But how do you make an impact and difference in people’s lives? I use basketball (now) as a vehicle to do that."

Resavy, who coaches both boys and girls and has been a fan of women’s basketball since his days playing pickup in college with members of the Big Orange women's team, will be in Brooklyn later this week to play during the next home Liberty practice.

Then he’ll leave with several Northeast Elite teams, ranging from fourth to eighth grade, for a tournament in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

As much as he wants to, he won’t be in a seat at Barclays Center yelling for Stewie and the rest of the Liberty players during Sunday's Game 3. But he plans to watch the game on TV, surrounded by his young players.

And despite the Liberty's second-half struggles in Game, Resavy feels optimistic, noting the team lost two preseason games, and its regular-season opener, as well as the opener in its best-of-five semifinal against the Connecticut Sun.

“A series doesn’t really start until the road team wins a game," he said, "so (they) just have to steal one in Vegas and protect home court in games 3 and 4.

“Confidence doesn’t waiver."

True during that first team practice. And true today.

