High school baseball teams compete in state quarterfinals

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The third round of the high school baseball playoffs are underway and multiple North Alabama teams are moving on to the next round.

Here’s a look at a few scores from Thursday’s quarterfinal action:

Former Lee standout Malik Langham invited to Saints’ minicamp

Class 7A: Bob Jones takes game one 5-3 but Thompson takes game two 7-6. Winner-take-all game three Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Class 6A: Hartselle sweeps Athens with the 1-0 and 4-0 wins. Jace Meadows pitches a no-hitter for the Tigers.

Class 5A: North Jackson wins game one 13-10 but Westminster Christian wins game two 12-2. Game three will be Friday at 5:00 p.m. at Westminster Christian.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.