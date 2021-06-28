High school baseball team salutes comeback of teen who suffered traumatic brain injury

Reuters

The 21-year-old, who booked her spot at the Tokyo Games, seized the lead around the final bend and into the home stretch to power home and beat Rio Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad's previous mark of 52.16. "This season, working with my new coach and just my new support system, it's truly just faith and trusting the process and I couldn't ask for anything more," said McLaughlin, who has the same coach as six-time Olympic gold medallist Allyson Felix, Bob Kersee. McLaughlin is set for a showdown at the upcoming Games against Muhammad, 31, who finished second in 52.42 at Eugene, Oregon's Hayward Field.