High School baseball, softball tournament results
May 14—PREP RESULTS — Baseball
TOURNAMENT
Monday's Results
Division III
Alter 4, National Trail 3: A: Arcuri 2-3 RBI, Russ 2-3 RBI, Tishaus 1-3 RBI.
Anna 4, Northeastern 3
Carlisle 15, North College Hill 0
Deer Park 6, Clark Montessori 4
Dixie 3, Dayton Christian 2: DC: Halter RBI, Orth RBI.
Finneytown 10, Georgetown 0
Greeneview 11, Preble Shawnee 1: G: Hassid 4-4 2B 4 RBI, Penrod 3-4 2 RBI, Gardner 1-2 2B RBI, W 2 K.
Indian Lake 7, Greenon 2
Madeira 8, Clermont Northeastern 0
Mariemont 5, Purcell Marian 3
Middletown Madison 5, Williamsburg 4
Milton-Union 9, Northwestern 4
Seven Hills 6, East Clinton 0
Summit Country Day 20, Gamble Montessori 0
Waynesville 7, Valley View 4: W: Garner 4-4 2B 3 RBI, Papanek 1-3 RBI.
Division IV
Botkins 13, Yellow Springs 11
Catholic Central 8, Jackson Center 4
Emmanuel Christian 11, Houston 3
Fayetteville Perry 15, New Miami 0
Felicity-Franklin 25, Spencer Center 2
Ripley Union-Lewis 10, Lockland 6
Riverside 4, Tri-Village 3: R: Orsborne 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Manning 1-3 RBI.
REGULAR SEASON
Monday's Results
Kenton Ridge 7, Fairborn 1
Lehman Catholic 8, Troy Christian 1: TC: O'Neal 1-3 2B RBI.
Oakwood 19, Newton 3: N: Downing 2-3 2B RBI, Wackler 1-2 RBI.
St. Henry 8, Tippecanoe 7: T: Hill 2-5 2 RBI, Husic 1-3 2 RBI, Jackson 1-2 RBI.
West Jefferson 1, Cedarville 0
Softball
TOURNAMENT
Monday's Results
Division I
Beavercreek 3, Springboro 0
Centerville 12, Miamisburg 1
Fairfield 11, Ross 5: F: Hensley 4-4 3 2B 2 RBI, Clark 2-4 HR 4 RBI, Leugers 2-4 2 RBI.
Fairmont 6, Lebanon 1
Kings 2, Hamilton 0
Lakota East 2, Mt. Notre Dame 1
Mason 8, Milford 2
Western Brown 7, Harrison 6
Division III
Bethel-Tate 6, Clermont Northeastern 5
Brookville 17, Waynesville 0
Carlisle 17, Cin. Country Day 1: C: Banks 2-4 2 RBI, Adkins 1-1 2 RBI, Brown W 15 K.
Miami East 7, Milton-Union 2
Springfield Shawnee 10, Northeastern 2: SS: Botkin 2-3 2 RBI, Greene 2-4 RBI, Trimmer W 11 K.
Williamsburg 5, Middletown Madison 0
REGULAR SEASON
Monday's Results
Bethel 10, Lehman Catholic 1: B: Moorefield 3-4 2B RBI, Sheen 2-3 HR 5 RBI, Rodgers 2-5 3B RBI.
REPORTING RESULTS
