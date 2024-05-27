High School baseball, softball, tennis, track tournament results

May 26—PREP RESULTS — Baseball

TOURNAMENT

Saturday's Results

Division II

Clear Fork 11, St. Marys 1

Friday's Results

Division IV

Fort Recovery 11, Marion Local 3

Softball

TOURNAMENT

Friday's Results

Division I

Fairfield 1, Centerville 0: F: Spence W 4 K, Stanfield RBI.

Division II

Kenton Ridge 6, Granville 2

Division III

Liberty Union 9, Miami East 7

Division IV

Minster 5, Tri-Village 3

Boys Tennis

STATE TOURNAMENT

Division I

Singles: 1. Dwyer (St. Xavier) d. Dandu (New Albany), 6-2 6-2; 3. Meyers (Sycamore) d. Hand (Olentangy Liberty) 6-3 6-2. Doubles: 1. Choo/Klugo (Sycamore) d. Homan/Narisetty (St. Xavier), 6-2 6-2; 3. Jhaveri/Jain (Westlake) d. Wittenbaum/Rajagopala (Sycamore), 6-3 6-4.

Division II

Singles: 1. Lessard (Bexley) d. Nwaozuzu (Pepper Pike), 6-7 6-3 6-3; 3. Nayak (Seven Hills) Mahajan (Seven Hills) def. Doubles: 1. Remy/Catanese (Lexington) d. Kalir/Bloom (Pepper Pike), 6-2 7-5; 3. Poffenberger/Gandhi (Indian Hill) d. Xue/Lo (Col. Academy), 4-6 6-3 6-4.

Track & Field

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Division I

At Wayne

Boys Team Results: Wayne 74; St. Xavier 51; Centerville 49; Moeller 47; Mason 41.5; LaSalle 31; Butler 31; Lakota West 28.5; Beavercreek 22; Loveland 22; Fairmont 21; Miamisburg 20; Troy 16.5; Sidney 16; Elder 16; Lebanon 13; Franklin 12; Tippecanoe 11; Kings 10; Oak Hills 10; Winton Woods 10; Turpin 10; Anderson 10; Monroe 10; Springfield 10; Princeton 8; Northmont 7; Hamilton 7; Colerain 6; Sycamore 6; Harrison 6; Middletown 5; Milford 5; Springboro 4; Western Brown 4; Lakota East 3; Bellbrook 2.5; Walnut Hills 2; Piqua 2; Talawanda 1; Northwest 1.

Girls Team Results: 1. Mason 101; Wayne 59; Lakota East 48.5; Princeton 34; Centerville 32; Lakota West 29; Little Miami 26.5; Loveland 26; Beavercreek 23; Colerain 20; Turpin 20; Ross 20; Chaminade Julienne 16; Lebanon 15; Miamisburg 14; McAuley 13; Troy 13; Springfield 13; Harrison 12; Talawanda 12; Fairmont 11; Mt. Healthy 10; Sycamore 10; Milford 10; Ursuline Academy 10; Walnut Hills 9; Springboro 8; Western Brown 8; Kings 7; Oak Hills 6; Seton 5; Northwest 5; St. Ursula 5; Tippecanoe 4; Middletown 3; Northmont 2; Hamilton 1; West Carrollton .5; Greenville .5.

Division II

At Piqua

Boys Team Results: Batavia 45; Carroll 44.33; Ottawa-Glandorf 37; Brookville 35; Waynesville 35; Milton-Union 27; Bellefontaine 26; Lima Bath 24; Indian Hill 19.5; Dunbar 17.5; Miami East 17.33; Thurgood Marshall 16; Clinton-Massie 16; Van Wert 15; New Richmond 14; Eaton 14; Defiance 13.33; Badin 13; Northeastern 13; Springfield Shawnee 12; CHCA 12; Coldwater 11; Taft 11; Valley View 11; Meadowdale 10; Kenton Ridge 10; McNicholas 10; Greenon 10; Otsego 8; Finneytown 8; Mariemont 8; Indian Lake 6; Bethel 6; Wauseon 6; Ponitz 6; St. Marys 5; Deer Park 5; Elida 5; Napoleon 5; Bryan 4; Archbold 4; Northwestern 4; Delta 4; Urbana 3; Ben Logan 3; Preble Shawnee 3; Carlisle 3; Northridge 2; Bethel-Tate 2; Clermont Northeastern 2; Alter 1; Greeneview 1.

Girls Team Results: Ottawa-Glandorf 68; Bellefontaine 60; Waynesville 47; Oakwood 46.5; Madeira 45; Otsego 36.5; Van Wert 33; Lima Bath 33; Wyoming 28; Ben Logan 26; Kenton Ridge 22; St. Marys 20; Northwestern 19; New Richmond 18; Fenwick 17; Versailles 16; Carroll 15; Meadowdale 14; Wauseon 12; Northridge 11; Bryan 11; Bethel-Tate 11; Valley View 11; Indian Hill 8; Urbana 7; Graham 5; Springfield Shawnee 4; Greenon 4; Clinton-Massie 3; Taylor 2.5; McNicholas 2; Batavia 2; Milton-Union 1.5; Napoleon 1.

Division III

At Troy

Boys Team Results: Marion Local 85; Minster 64; Lincolnview 44; West Liberty-Salem 40; Versailles 40; Ansonia 37; Lima Perry 31; Cin. Christian 26; Allen East 25; Covington 24; Anna 24; Legacy Christian 17; Jackson Center 15; New Bremen 14; Summit Country Day 13; New Knoxville 13; Botkins 12; Fort Recovery 11; Williamsburg 11; Cedarville 10; Miami Valley 10; Convoy Crestview 10; Newton 9; St. Henry 9; Cin. Country Day 8; DeGraff Riverside 8; Dayton Christian 7; Fairlawn 6; Twin Valley South 6; Arcanum 5.5; Delphos St. John's 5; Stivers 5; Fort Loramie 4; CCPA 3; Spencer Center 3; National Trail 3; Lehman Catholic 1.5; Seven Hills 1; Russia 1; Tri-County North 1.

Girls Team Results: Fort Loramie 86.5; West Liberty-Salem 62; Minster 51.5; Fort Recovery 36; Summit Country Day 35; St. Henry 31; Delphos St. John's 30; Botkins 29; Fairlawn 24; Dixie 23; Lehman Catholic 20; Houston 20; Marion Local 18; Anna 17; Covington 15; Dayton Christian 15; Allen East 14; Arcanum 14; Delphos Jefferson 13; Ansonia 13; Lincolnview 12; Purcell Marian 11; Troy Christian 10; Triad 9; Cedarville 8; Spencerville 7; Seven Hills 5; Legacy Christian 5; Russia 5; Tri-Village 4; Deer Park 4; Franklin Monroe 3; New Bremen 3; Williamsburg 3; DePaul Cristo Rey 2; Cin. Christian 2; Newton 1; Miami Valley 1.

