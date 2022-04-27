High School Baseball & Softball Standings

Apr. 27—High School Standings

BASEBALL

Ohio Valley Conference

Team OVC ALL

W L W L

Portsmouth 7 0 11 1

Gallipolis 6 1 8 4

Rock Hill 4 2 7 4

Fairland 4 2 6 5

Ironton 5 3 6 6

Chesapeake 0 5 1 6

South Point 0 6 1 8

Coal Grove 0 7 1 11

Southern Ohio Conference 1

Team SOC ALL

W L W L

Sym. Valley 9 0 11 1

Notre Dame 7 2 8 6

St. Joseph 7 2 11 2

Ports Clay 7 4 7 5

Western 1 6 1 7

Sciotoville 1 7 1 12

New Boston 0 3 0 3

Green 2 8 2 12

Southern Ohio Conference 2

Team SOC ALL

W L W L

Lucas. Valley 9 0 9 0

Wheelersburg 8 1 9 4

Minford 7 3 8 5

Waverly 6 5 9 5

Oak Hill 4 6 8 7

Northwest 4 6 4 7

Ports. West 3 7 6 7

S. Webster 3 7 6 8

Eastern 1 10 2 12

High School Standings

SOFTBALL

Ohio Valley Conference

Team OVC ALL

W L W L

Portsmouth 7 0 13 2

Ironton 7 1 11 3

Gallipolis 6 3 8 6

Rock Hill 4 3 7 4

Fairland 3 4 8 9

South Point 1 5 3 8

Coal Grove 1 6 3 10

Chesapeake 0 7 2 9

Southern Ohio Conference 1

Team SOC ALL

W L W L

Notre Dame 9 0 11 1

Ports. Clay 7 1 10 7

Sym. Valley 7 2 9 5

Green 3 5 3 8

New Boston 2 6 4 12

Western 0 6 1 9

Sciotoville 0 11 0 87

Southern Ohio Conference 2

Team SOC ALL

W L W L

Wheelersburg 7 0 11 1

Port. West 8 1 16 1

Lucas. Valley 6 3 6 5

S. Webster 6 4 9 6

Northwest 5 5 8 9

Waverly 3 6 5 8

Eastern 3 7 5 10

Oak Hill 2 8 3 9

Minford 2 8 2 10

---Through Sunday's Games

