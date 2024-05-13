High School baseball, softball update: NCHSAA, NCISAA playoff scores and schedules

Here are the pairings for the N.C. High School Athletic Association and N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association baseball and softball playoffs.

Some games are being moved up from Tuesday to Monday due to weather.

NCHSAA baseball

CLASS 4A

Monday’s third round

WEST

Ragsdale (19-6) at T.C. Roberson (22-4), 6:30

Charlotte Catholic (21-8) at Cox Mill (20-4), 7

Tuesday’s third round

WEST

West Forysth (22-6) at Reagan (22-4)

Alexander Central (14-12) at Marvin Ridge (15-12)

EAST

Holly Springs (17-10) at Ashley (22-3)

Laney (10-13) at Pinecrest (23-4)

Cardinal Gibbons (13-13) at D.H. Conley (21-3)

Corinth Holders (19-6) at Wake Forest (22-3)

CLASS 3A

Monday’s third round

WEST

Central Davidson (13-11) at East Rowan (28-1), 7

EAST

South Central (20-4) at Currituck County (20-5), 6

Tuesday’s third round

WEST

Crest (12-12) at Oak Grove (13-11)

Fred T. Foard (19-5) at North Davidson (18-6)

Tuscola (19-5) at West Henderson (21-4)

EAST

Lee County (20-9) at J.H. Rose (23-2)

Orange (19-5) at Terry Sanford (24-5)

Hunt (15-8) at Croatan (19-4)

CLASS 2A

Monday’s third round

WEST

Bandys (22-4) at Burns (27-0), 7

EAST

Bunn (17-7) at Greene Central (23-0), 7

Martin County (15-10) at North Lenoir (20-4)

Tuesday’s third round

WEST

North Stanly (23-4) at Forbush (25-2)

Randleman (21-5) at Morehead (24-2)

West Stanly (20-5) at East Rutherford (24-1)

EAST

Bartlett Yancey (14-7) at Midway (19-5)

Seaforth (22-5) at Whiteville (21-1)

CLASS 1A

Monday’s third round

EAST

Perquimans (19-5) at East Wake Academy (15-4), 6

WEST

Thomasville (13-11) at Mount Airy (23-1)

Cherryville (18-9) at Draughn (19-4)

Union Academy (19-7) at Christ the King (19-7)

Mountain Heritage (11-10) at Uwharrie Charter (22-5)

EAST

Pamlico County (13-11) at Bear Grass Charter (21-2)

Chatham Charter (20-6) at Pinetown Northside (18-5)

Roxboro Community (14-3) at Wilson Prep (20-2)

NCISAA baseball

CLASS 4A

Monday’s semifinals

Metrolina Christian (26-1) at Rabun Gap School (20-4), 4:30

Charlotte Christian (22-7) at High Point Wesleyan (21-5), 7

CLASS 3A

Monday’s semifinals

Gaston Christian (16-4) at Sanford Grace Christian (17-7), 6:30

Asheville Christian (15-7) at Hickory Grove Christian (17-8), 4:30

CLASS 2A

Monday semifinal

Rocky Mount Academy (14-4) at Greenfield School (15-5), 4:30

Tuesday’s semifinal

Westchester Country Day (12-9) at Wayne Country Day (25-4)

CLASS 1A

Monday semifinal

Cape Fear Christian (13-4) at Lawrence Academy (19-6), 5:30

Tuesday’s semifinal

Halifax Academy (5-12) at Kerr-Vance Academy (11-6)

NCHSAA softball

CLASS 4A

Monday’s second round

EAST

Clayton (13-8) at Laney (18-2), 6

Monday’s third round

WEST

McDowell (16-6) at South Caldwell (23-1), 6:30

Tuesday’s third round

WEST

Reagan (22-4) at Northwest Guilford (25-2)

Charlotte Catholic (14-9) at Weddington (17-3)

Alexander Central (21-4) at Mooresville (24-1)

EAST

Willow Spring (21-3) at Garner (23-1)

Apex Friendship (19-3) vs. Clayton/Laney

Corilnth Holders (13-9) at Wake Forest (15-6)

Lumberton (24-4) at Wakefield (23-2)

CLASS 3A

Monday’s third round

WEST

Rockingham County (19-5) at East Rowan (22-3), 6

Tuesday’s third round

WEST

A.C. Reynolds (12-11) at Oak Grove (23-2)

Crest (17-4) at Piedmont (20-3)

Fred T. Foard (14-4) at Kings Mountain (20-0)

EAST

Havelock (16-7) at Cape Fear (18-5)

Orange (16-6) at South Brunswick (21-4)

Union Pines (17-7) at South Central (16-5)

Dixon (21-4) at Southern Nash (22-0)

CLASS 2A

Monday’s third round

WEST

West Stanly (19-9) at West Wilkes (20-0), 7

Tuesday’s third round

WEST

C.D. Owen (20-12) at Southwestern Randolph (17-6)

West Stokes (19-4) at Maiden (16-4)

Madison County (13-7) at North Stanly (18-3)

EAST

South Columbus (16-6) at Camden County (19-2)

Washington (18-3) at Martin County (23-2)

South Lenoir (15-5) at Midway (17-3)

Jordan-Matthews (19-4) at Roanoke Rapids (17-3)

CLASS 1A

Monday’s third round

WEST

Cherryville (22-2) at Robbinsville (22-2), 5

Union Academy (16-7) at South Stanly (14-5), 7

Tuesday’s third round

WEST

Mountain Island Charter (12-6) at Uwharrie Charter (19-3)

North Stokes (12-12) at East Wilkes (23-3)

EAST

East Columbus (18-7) at North Duplin (16-1)

Perquimans (20-8) at Pamlico County (21-5)

Roxboro Community (16-4) at Bear Grass Charter (20-5)

Falls Lake Academy (14-8) at Vance Charter (15-3)

NCISAA softball

DIVISION 1

Monday’s quarterfinal

High Point Wesleyan (9-8) at Covenant Day (11-11)

Monday’s semifinal

Providence Day (11-5) at North Raleigh Christian (12-2), 5

Tuesday’s semifinal

High Point Wesleyan/Covenant Day at Cannon School (14-8)

DIVISION 2

Monday semifinal

Gaston Christian (9-8) at Sanford Grace Christian (10-7), 6:30

Tuesday’s semifinal

Wake Christian (13-3) at High Point Christian (18-2)

DIVISION 3

Monday’s semifinals

Halifax Academy (11-8) at Freedom Christian (22-0), 5

Lawrence Academy (16-8) at Wayne Christian (17-3), 5