High School baseball, softball update: NCHSAA, NCISAA playoff scores and schedules
Here are the pairings for the N.C. High School Athletic Association and N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association baseball and softball playoffs.
Some games are being moved up from Tuesday to Monday due to weather.
NCHSAA baseball
CLASS 4A
Monday’s third round
WEST
Ragsdale (19-6) at T.C. Roberson (22-4), 6:30
Charlotte Catholic (21-8) at Cox Mill (20-4), 7
Tuesday’s third round
WEST
West Forysth (22-6) at Reagan (22-4)
Alexander Central (14-12) at Marvin Ridge (15-12)
EAST
Holly Springs (17-10) at Ashley (22-3)
Laney (10-13) at Pinecrest (23-4)
Cardinal Gibbons (13-13) at D.H. Conley (21-3)
Corinth Holders (19-6) at Wake Forest (22-3)
CLASS 3A
Monday’s third round
WEST
Central Davidson (13-11) at East Rowan (28-1), 7
EAST
South Central (20-4) at Currituck County (20-5), 6
Tuesday’s third round
WEST
Crest (12-12) at Oak Grove (13-11)
Fred T. Foard (19-5) at North Davidson (18-6)
Tuscola (19-5) at West Henderson (21-4)
EAST
Lee County (20-9) at J.H. Rose (23-2)
Orange (19-5) at Terry Sanford (24-5)
Hunt (15-8) at Croatan (19-4)
CLASS 2A
Monday’s third round
WEST
Bandys (22-4) at Burns (27-0), 7
EAST
Bunn (17-7) at Greene Central (23-0), 7
Martin County (15-10) at North Lenoir (20-4)
Tuesday’s third round
WEST
North Stanly (23-4) at Forbush (25-2)
Randleman (21-5) at Morehead (24-2)
West Stanly (20-5) at East Rutherford (24-1)
EAST
Bartlett Yancey (14-7) at Midway (19-5)
Seaforth (22-5) at Whiteville (21-1)
CLASS 1A
Monday’s third round
EAST
Perquimans (19-5) at East Wake Academy (15-4), 6
WEST
Thomasville (13-11) at Mount Airy (23-1)
Cherryville (18-9) at Draughn (19-4)
Union Academy (19-7) at Christ the King (19-7)
Mountain Heritage (11-10) at Uwharrie Charter (22-5)
EAST
Pamlico County (13-11) at Bear Grass Charter (21-2)
Chatham Charter (20-6) at Pinetown Northside (18-5)
Roxboro Community (14-3) at Wilson Prep (20-2)
NCISAA baseball
CLASS 4A
Monday’s semifinals
Metrolina Christian (26-1) at Rabun Gap School (20-4), 4:30
Charlotte Christian (22-7) at High Point Wesleyan (21-5), 7
CLASS 3A
Monday’s semifinals
Gaston Christian (16-4) at Sanford Grace Christian (17-7), 6:30
Asheville Christian (15-7) at Hickory Grove Christian (17-8), 4:30
CLASS 2A
Monday semifinal
Rocky Mount Academy (14-4) at Greenfield School (15-5), 4:30
Tuesday’s semifinal
Westchester Country Day (12-9) at Wayne Country Day (25-4)
CLASS 1A
Monday semifinal
Cape Fear Christian (13-4) at Lawrence Academy (19-6), 5:30
Tuesday’s semifinal
Halifax Academy (5-12) at Kerr-Vance Academy (11-6)
NCHSAA softball
CLASS 4A
Monday’s second round
EAST
Clayton (13-8) at Laney (18-2), 6
Monday’s third round
WEST
McDowell (16-6) at South Caldwell (23-1), 6:30
Tuesday’s third round
WEST
Reagan (22-4) at Northwest Guilford (25-2)
Charlotte Catholic (14-9) at Weddington (17-3)
Alexander Central (21-4) at Mooresville (24-1)
EAST
Willow Spring (21-3) at Garner (23-1)
Apex Friendship (19-3) vs. Clayton/Laney
Corilnth Holders (13-9) at Wake Forest (15-6)
Lumberton (24-4) at Wakefield (23-2)
CLASS 3A
Monday’s third round
WEST
Rockingham County (19-5) at East Rowan (22-3), 6
Tuesday’s third round
WEST
A.C. Reynolds (12-11) at Oak Grove (23-2)
Crest (17-4) at Piedmont (20-3)
Fred T. Foard (14-4) at Kings Mountain (20-0)
EAST
Havelock (16-7) at Cape Fear (18-5)
Orange (16-6) at South Brunswick (21-4)
Union Pines (17-7) at South Central (16-5)
Dixon (21-4) at Southern Nash (22-0)
CLASS 2A
Monday’s third round
WEST
West Stanly (19-9) at West Wilkes (20-0), 7
Tuesday’s third round
WEST
C.D. Owen (20-12) at Southwestern Randolph (17-6)
West Stokes (19-4) at Maiden (16-4)
Madison County (13-7) at North Stanly (18-3)
EAST
South Columbus (16-6) at Camden County (19-2)
Washington (18-3) at Martin County (23-2)
South Lenoir (15-5) at Midway (17-3)
Jordan-Matthews (19-4) at Roanoke Rapids (17-3)
CLASS 1A
Monday’s third round
WEST
Cherryville (22-2) at Robbinsville (22-2), 5
Union Academy (16-7) at South Stanly (14-5), 7
Tuesday’s third round
WEST
Mountain Island Charter (12-6) at Uwharrie Charter (19-3)
North Stokes (12-12) at East Wilkes (23-3)
EAST
East Columbus (18-7) at North Duplin (16-1)
Perquimans (20-8) at Pamlico County (21-5)
Roxboro Community (16-4) at Bear Grass Charter (20-5)
Falls Lake Academy (14-8) at Vance Charter (15-3)
NCISAA softball
DIVISION 1
Monday’s quarterfinal
High Point Wesleyan (9-8) at Covenant Day (11-11)
Monday’s semifinal
Providence Day (11-5) at North Raleigh Christian (12-2), 5
Tuesday’s semifinal
High Point Wesleyan/Covenant Day at Cannon School (14-8)
DIVISION 2
Monday semifinal
Gaston Christian (9-8) at Sanford Grace Christian (10-7), 6:30
Tuesday’s semifinal
Wake Christian (13-3) at High Point Christian (18-2)
DIVISION 3
Monday’s semifinals
Halifax Academy (11-8) at Freedom Christian (22-0), 5
Lawrence Academy (16-8) at Wayne Christian (17-3), 5