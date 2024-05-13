High school baseball: Snow Canyon, Timpanogos opened 4A state tournament bracket play with wins.

Snow Canyon beat Crimson Cliffs in the 4A state tournament at Salt Lake Community College on Monda. | James Edward

Note: this story will updated with results the rest of the day’s 4A state tournament games at Salt Lake Community College.

Snow Canyon 3, Crimson Cliffs 2

With as well as Snow Canyon smashes the ball, it’s easy to forget sometimes that it can play pretty good defense, too.

In each of the last three innings in Monday’s 4A state tournament game, No. 7 seed Crimson Cliffs put the tying run on base, and each time the No. 2 seed Warriors turned a double play to spoil the threat as they held on for the 3-2 win at Salt Lake Community College.

Two of the double plays were hard-hit line drives that spoiled a leadoff double in the fifth inning and a leadoff single in the seventh.

“That was exciting, because we’ve been on the other end it seems like more often than not on those, so it was nice to be able to turn the double play,” said Snow Canyon coach Reed Secrist.

With the win, Snow Canyon moves on in winners bracket and will play again on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Crimson Cliffs, meanwhile, will play in an elimination game at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Both games will be played at SLCC.

Secrist and Crimson Cliffs coach Justin Abbott each took different approaches to their pitching staff on Monday.

Snow Canyon threw its ace Kyson Goates, and he was outstanding in scattering seven hits with no walks over seven innings to earn the win as 54 of his 68 pitches were thrown for strikes.

Abbott, meanwhile, elected to start sophomore Madden Smith, who hadn’t pitching an inning of varsity baseball all season. Smith was outstanding as well, and the strategy nearly paid off from Crimson Cliffs as Smith only allowed three runs on five hits to a team averaging 8.9 runs per game.

He did walk four, however, and Snow Canyon made him pay.

After Crimson Cliffs opened the scoring in the top of the first with an RBI triple by Jason McArthur than scored Tyler West, Snow Canyon responded quickly with two runs in the bottom of the first. Free bases helped make it happen.

Snow Canyon ‘s first three runners reached base to start the game with a single, walk and hit batter. Makaio Swenson proceeded to score on a double-play ground out, and then Damon Ence scored on a wild pitch for a quick 2-1 lead.

In the second, Andrew Lyon came around to score after reaching base on a walk for the 3-1 lead.

Crimson Cliffs pulled a run back to make it 3-2 in the third inning as West scored on an RBI ground-out by McArthur, but neither team scored the rest of the way.

Both teams hit the ball hard enough to generate some big innings, but a strong wind blowing in from left field led to several long flyball outs instead of home runs.

“We’re kind of a fly-ball hitting team, but that kind of shut some things down, but it shut it down for them cause they hit some balls pretty good,” Secrist said.

Timpanogos 3, Park City 2

With one swing of the bat, Luke Livingston erased all wrongdoing for Timpanogos on Monday at the 4A state tournament.

His walk-off triple with pinch runner Dash McCann standing on first base made amends for five Timpanogos errors, the last of which helped Park City tie the game in the top of the seventh inning.

“I don’t think of us any worried about all those mistakes. We don’t really let those mistakes go to our head, we just keep playing through them,” said Livingston, whose triple lifted the T-Wolves to the 3-2 win over Park City at SLCC in the opening day for bracket play of the state tournament.

“I’ve been seeing the ball really good these past few days and it’s been showing hopefully.”

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Kayden Harding got plunked to get a free pass to first base. Livingston then drove the second pitch of his at-bat deep over the head of Park City’s right fielder, allowing McCann to circle around the score.

“I was wanting fastball all day and then he gave it to me and I just made the most of what I expected,” said Livingston, who went 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs.

Livingston leads Timpanogos in hitting this season, and was the perfect batter to come to the plate in the seventh.

“He’s been swinging it well lately, so it was good to have him up in that spot,” said Timpanogos coach Kim Nelson.

With the win, Timpanogos advances through the winners bracket and will face Snow Canyon on Tuesday at SLCC at 4:30 p.m. Park City will play an elimination game at 11 a.m. against Crimson Cliffs.

Timpanogos opened the scoring in the third inning with a sacrifice fly to left field by Livingston, and doubled the lead as Harding hit his own sacrifice fly to left field for the 2-0 lead.

Even though the Timpanogos defense made five errors on the day, it also had some big plays to keep Park City off the scoreboard until the seventh.

In the third and fourth innings Park City put its first two runners on base, but in both innings the threat was quelled with an inning-ending double play.

Park City finally broke through in the seventh inning as No. 8 hitter Keller Hill led off with a double. He then scored on a Tage McKinley RBI single. A groundout and then a throwing error brought Jakob deVries to the plate with two on, and he singled up the middle to tie the game.

With the go-ahead run at second, Timpanogos reliever Brighton Tate came on to get a strikeout and ground out heading into the bottom of the seventh.