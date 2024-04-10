High school baseball: Roundup of Tuesday’s region games

Stock art

Region 1

Layton 11, Weber 7

In Region 1 play, Layton defeated Weber 11-7, with major contribution from Talon Hansen who drove in four runs. Layton brought home runs in the fifth and sixth innings, securing the lead over Weber. Garrison Garton earned the win for Layton, dealing out four strikeouts. Layton’s Eli Andersen contributed significantly with a triple and three doubles, while Emilio Cedeno, Andres Cedeno, and Ethan Clark each added a double for the winning side.

Syracuse 9, Davis 8

Syracuse claimed a tight 9-8 victory over Davis in their Region 1 baseball game. Syracuse’s Broc Hopkins was a standout, delivering a double and driving in two runs. Additionally, Jake Hopkins racked up two strikeouts pitching, earning him the win for Syracuse. The gameturned in Syracuse’s favor during the fifth inning, bringing in seven runs. Notable moments include contributions from Syracuse’s Austin Burton, Taggart Hamblin, Easton Hamblin, Jake Hopkins,and Carson Miles, who each recorded a double.

Fremont 5, Farmington 3

In a Region 1 play, Fremont secured a victory against Farmington with a final score of 5-3. The game was predominantly marked by B Grange’s performance, who went 2 for 4 with 2 RBI’s. Additionally, A Marziale put on an impressive pitching performance, lasting five innings with eight strikeouts. Fremont initially created momentum with three runs in the second inning and secured the win with two runs in the eight inning. Fremont also got Notable performances Hayden Hudman, Karsten Jamison, Garet Jones and Owen Simkins, each with one double.

Region 2

Mountain Ridge 7, Riverton 4

Mountain Ridge scored an impressive victory against Riverton in the Region 2 ballgame, winning 7-4. Mountain Ridge made their mark in the fifth inning when they scored six runs - a turning point in the game. They added one more run in the seventh to solidify their win. The team’s leading player of the day was E Iocono, who went 2 for 3, improving his batting average notably. Meanwhile, D Singleton put in a solid performance on the mound, pitching for five innings.

Corner Canyon 10, Herriman 3

Corner Canyon High defeated Herriman with a final score of 10-3. Corner Canyon came out strong in the third inning, scoring four runs and then maintaining momentum throughout the rest of the game. Key performances from Logan Nordhoff, contributing three RBIs and a double, and Ryder Florence with two RBIs significantly contributed to Corner Canyon’s victory. Equally important was Rylan Dunn, who was the winning pitcher of the game and also contributed six strikeouts.

Bingham 11, Copper Hills 6

In Region 2, Bingham edged out Copper Hills 11-6, keyed by strong performances from select individuals. Bingham remained sturdy throughout all innings, especially in the seventh where they secured three additional runs to seal the win. D. Frank, a notable performer for Bingham, went 3 for 4, and H. Visser pitched for six innings, recording seven strikeouts. Aside from them, K. Beck and A. Dabo also chipped in with one double and two RBIs respectively. Defensively, Bingham (9-1) committed only one error compared to Copper Hills’ four.

Region 3

Skyridge 11, Lone Peak 7

In a region 3 matchup, Skyridge defeated Lone Peak with a 11-7 victory. A phenomenal performance from Skyridge’s M. Robinson, who went 3 for 4 with 4 RBI’s and a home run, contributed significantly to their victory. In addition, B. Lowe came through with a win, pitching for 1.1 innings and delivering three strikeouts. Skyridge gained momentum in the third inning onwards, contributing runs in each subsequent inning. Contributing players for Skyridge included H. Grover, Johanson, I. Pickle, R. Roberts, M. Robinson, and Savage.

American Fork 13, Lehi 8

A dynamic Region 3 baseball matchup took place between Lehi and American Fork. American Fork emerged victorious with a final score of 13-8. Lehi started slowly, not gaining any runs in the first two innings but picked up some momentum in the third and fourth, scoring three and four runs respectively. They added an additional run in the seventh. T. Howard from Lehi had an excellent game, going 4 for 4 at bat. American Fork started strong, scoring two and three runs in the first two innings.

Region 4

Granger 9, Hunter 1

Granger defeated Hunter in an impressive 9-1 victory in their region 4 game. Granger flexed their offensive prowess, scoring in the first, second, fourth, and fifth innings. Perfect execution alongside J. Ki’s contribution of two runs after going 2 for 3 made a significant difference and pitched in substantially towards the team’s overall success. One of the star performers of the day was undoubtedly M. Wayman from Granger, who pitched a complete game. His performance considerably contributed to Granger’s dominance.

Cyprus 5, West Jordan 0

Cyprus shut out West Jordan 5-0 in the Region 4 game, with C Densley leading the charge by going 2 for 3 at the plate. Cyprus (5-0) broke open the game in the sixth inning, when they brought in four runs for a commanding lead over West Jordan (0-5). Easton Seeley had a complete game from the mound, allowing only one walk together with seven strikeouts. Cyprus players Easton Anderson, Gabriel Kendrick and Gaven Neil each recorded a double, contributing to the team’s victory.

Region 6

Jordan 17, West 1

Jordan obliterated West 17-1 in a Region 6 game, led by Kai Smith who threw a four-inning no-hitter with six strikeouts. Gunner Russell, Boston Williams and River Schmidt each recorded two hits for the Beetdiggers (4-6), with D.J. Bachman contributing three RBIs. The Panthers (2-8) struggled with their only run coming from Devyn Archuleta, who recorded a double. Leading 4-0 after two innings, Jordan expanded its lead with seven runs in the third inning and six more in the fourth.

Alta 11, Highland 4

Alta topped Highland 11-4 in a Region 6 win that was highlighted by Levi Stevenson’s five innings pitched and eight strikeouts. Nolan Lohnes, Jose Pereira, Colton Hall and Carson Rex each contributed two hits for the Hawks (7-4), with Jose Pereira driving in three runs. Alta widened its lead with a five-run sixth inning that help put the game away.

Skyline 6, East 0

Skyline defeated East 6-0 in a Region 6 matchup, behind Mason Papadakis who pitched 5 1/3 innings with nine strikeouts. The Eagles (3-8) were bolstered by strong performances at the plate from George Zervos, who went 2 for 2 with two RBIs, and Jack Jaggi who went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Skyline established control with a run in the second inning, followed by three runs in the third. Meanwhile, the Leopards (1-8), despite a nine-strikeout performance from Lunt, were unable to generate runs.

Brighton 9, Olympus 8

Brighton Bengals clinched a narrow 9-8 triumph over the Olympus Titans. Cooper Scott and Case Beames delivered strong performances at the plate for the Bengals (9-2), tallying two hits each. Notably, Scott also recorded a double and drove in four runs. Miles Layton’s pitching was key to the win, as he struck out five players over five innings.

Region 8

Payson 5, Mountain View 2

Jaxton Haveron pitched five innings, striking out six to lead Payson ot the 5-2 victory over Mountain View in Region 8 play. Bosten Roseman went 2 for 3 for the Lions, with Kade Edwards recording two RBIs for the Lions (6-12). The Bruins (6-10), despite a double from Charlie Hill and S Garcia, struggled to keep pace. Mountain View led 2-0 after the first inning, but Payson pulled ahead for good with a three-run fifth inning.

Region 9

Snow Canyon 16, Cedar City 0

Snow Canyon triumphed over Cedar City with a resounding 16-0 victory in Region 9. Makaio Swensen, Damon Ence, Darius Henderson and Corbin Hafen all shone at the plate, each recording two hits for the Warriors (15-2). The team showcased an impressive offensive display, scoring eight runs in the fourth inning alone. Andrew Lyon had a double and drive in three runs for the Warriors.

Dixie 10, Hurricane 0

The Dixie Flyers posted a 10-0 win over the Hurricane Tigers in Region 9 play. Jake Andreas pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts, while also only allowing two walks. A standout at the plate was Ridge Erickson, who put in a sterling performance by going 3 for 3 and contributed three RBIs. Boston Vest also played a significant role in the win, hitting a double and driving in four runs for the Flyers (17-2).

Crimson Cliffs 8, Pine View 6

Staton Kranendonk came on in relief and delivered a strong performance, pitching five innings and striking out seven to help Crimson Cliffs secure an 8-6 victory over Pine View in Region 9 play. Jason McArthur also had a notable performance, going 2 for 4 for the Mustangs (12-6). The Panthers (12-6) were initially ahead thanks to runs scored in the first and fourth innings. However, a five-run burst in the fourth inning from Crimson Cliffs shifted the momentum of the game. Trey Evans had a key home run and drove in two runs for the Mustangs.

Region 10

Tooele 6, Hillcrest 2

In a Region 10 face-off, Tooele secured a win over Hillcrest with a score of 6-2. Kaden Dean was instrumental in the victory, going 3 for 4 at the plate for the Buffaloes (4-12). Pitchers Carson Hendrix, Carson Freeman and Madex Vonhatten shared duties on the mound, with Hendrix, the winning pitcher, recording three strikeouts. Tooele steadily built their lead, scoring in four different innings.

Juan Diego 7, Stansbury 1

In a Region 10 outing, Juan Diego triumphed over Stansbury 7-1, led by a strong performance from Caden Fenger who pitched six innings with two strikeouts. Zach Carlson had a great day at the plate for the Soaring Eagles’ (7-9) as he went 3 for 4 with a two doubles, a triple and an RBI in the win over Stansbury (5-5). Juan Diego opened the game up with two runs in the third inning and three in the fourth.

Cottonwood 5, Park City 4

Robbie Jensen pitched a complete game, enabling Cottonwood to edge out Park City 5-4 in a competitive Region 10 encounter. For the Colts (9-6), Otto Wayman had a big day at the plate, going 3 for 3 with a walk and two runs scored. Brighton Young further contributed to the team performance, delivering three RBIs. Although Park City Miners’ (10-7) pitcher Ashton Gurney put forth a commendable effort with four strikeouts, Cottonwood managed to pull ahead with two runs in the fifth inning and clinching the victory with a run in the seventh.

Region 11

Ridgeline 3, Bear River 0

In an impressive showing on the mound, Bode Hansen pitched a complete game without allowing a single walk, leading Ridgeline to a 3-0 win over Bear River. Nate Dahle also contributed significantly to the Riverhawks’ (10-5) victory, going 2 for 4 at the plate. Despite a solid pitching performance from Degan Rigby, who struck out nine batters, the Bears (12-5) were unable to generate any runs.

Green Canyon 15, Logan 1

In a Region 11 matchup, the Green Canyon Wolves claimed an overwhelming 15-1 victory over the Logan Grizzlies. Cade Atkinson led the Wolves (4-10) both from the mound, pitching all five innings with seven strikeouts, and at the plate, going 2 for 3. He also contributed greatly with three RBIs. Green Canyon gained an early lead with two runs in the first inning. They later widened the gap with a six-run spree in the third inning and seven more in the fourth.

Region 12

Canyon View 10, Delta 0

The Canyon View Falcons recorded an imposing 10-0 victory over the Delta Rabbits in Region 12. On the mound, Brady Anderson led the Falcons (11-5) to the win with an impressive performance of six strikeouts. Offensively, Cameron Calvez added firepower with a double.

Manti 11, Carbon 8

Braxton Henningson pitched six innings, striking out nine, and Reggie Frischknecht went 2 for 4, helping Manti secure an 11-8 victory over Carbon in a Region 12 showdown. The Templars (9-5) were able to establish an early lead with four runs in the first inning and sustained their momentum throughout the game. Despite a strong rally in the third and fourth innings from the Dinos (10-5), with Michael Vigil contributing with two doubles and Peyton Molinar and Jace Barlow bringing in runs, the offensive output wasn’t enough to overcome Manti’s early lead and consistent scoring.

Juab 10, Richfield 0

Austin Park was the star of the game, pitching a five-inning no-hitter with 11 strikeouts, and also shining at the plate with a 3 for 3 performance and five RBIs, assisting Juab in securing a 10-0 victory over Richfield in Region 12 action. Park was not alone in his effort, as Bryce Bowles contributed by going 2 for 3.

Emery 8, North Sanpete 4

Turner Stoker pitched five innings allowing no walks, which provided the foundation for Emery’s 8-4 victory over North Sanpete in Region 12 action. Mason Stilson went 3 for 4, while Wade Stilson hit a double and a triple contributing two RBIs. Hayden Abrams also played a significant role, contributing a home run for the Spartans (12-6). Emery was able to build a strong lead with runs in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings.

Region 13

Morgan 8, South Summit 4

Morgan (9-7) secured an 8-4 victory against South Summit (2-16), with much of the success attributed to a five-run rally in the third inning. Ben Harden contributed significantly for the Trojans, recording a triple and bringing in three runs, whilst Camron Talbot further fortified the win, pitching six innings and tallying seven strikeouts. On the Wildcats’ side, Stratton Stevens and Bracken Lassche each notched a double.

Union 15, Ben Lomond 0

Union (8-8) handed a resounding 15-0 defeat to Ben Lomond (0-7) with an impressive display by P. Marx and G. Labrum. Marx batted a perfect 4 for 4 and four RBIs, while Labrum was 2 for 4, adding four RBIs, a triple, and a home run to his tally. P Hancock’s strong performance on the mound, pitching three innings and recording six strikeouts, solidified the Cougars’ win.

Grantsville 10, Ogden 0

Grantsville (14-1) topped Ogden (9-7), 10-0, in a compelling display, with K. Brimhall pitching a complete six-inning game without any walks. Making a mark with both batting and pitching, Brimhall was also 2 for 4 at the plate and recorded 13 strikeouts. On the Tigers’ side, Jesse Jones also put forth a noteworthy performance, securing nine strikeouts.

2A East

Duchesne 8, San Juan 5

San Juan (11-4) fell short to Duchesne (10-7) with an 8-5 scoreline. The Eagles pulled ahead, scoring five runs in the third inning. P. Crum, N. Goodliffe, and R. Butler shone for Duchesne, each recording two hits, while C. Karren held strong on the mound for four innings, allowing just one run.

Gunnison Valley 10, North Summit 7

In a hard-fought match, Gunnison Valley (3-12) overcame North Summit (1-14) with a final score of 10-7. B. Pickett was a major contributor for the Bulldogs, delivering a stellar performance by going 4 for 4. In addition, D. Knudsen’s pitching over four-plus innings, despite four walks, helped to secure the victory.

Grand 17, North Sevier 1

Grand (12-6) thundered past North Sevier (3-8), cruising to a commanding 17-1 victory. For the Red Devils, C. Swasey batted 2 for 3 and recorded three RBIs, while B. Althoff’s standout pitching performance, complete with four strikeouts and no runs allowed, reinforced the win. Despite the loss, Mckay Foote of the Wolves managed a double.

San Juan 13, Duchesne 12

In a closely contested game filled with drama, San Juan (11-4) managed to edge out Duchesne (10-7) 13-12. A seven-run rally in the bottom of the fourth inning was a significant turning point for the Broncos. B. Bethea played a crucial role by going 3 for 4, while B. Nielson’s one winning inning of pitching provided the necessary push.

2A West

Millard 27, Water Canyon 0

Millard (3-11) delivered a knock-out performance against Water Canyon (0-7), ending with a decisive 27-0 victory. Standouts for the Eagles included S. Rasmussen, who went 4 for 4 with six RBIs and Z. Higgins, who was 4 for 5 with five RBIs. K. Frampton capped the win with a complete game, recording four strikeouts and zero walks.

Beaver 1, South Sevier 0

In a tightly contested match, Beaver (14-5) managed to edge past South Sevier (12-4) with a 1-0 score. The defining performance of the game came from Deegan Bailey, who pitched an impressive six and two-thirds innings, recording an impressive 14 strikeouts. Despite the loss, Peyton Ingram secured a double for the Rams.

Enterprise 11, Milford 0

Enterprise (14-4) demonstrated a strong performance against Milford (8-9), securing an 11-0 win. The dominance was epitomized by P. Staheli, who not only pitched a complete game with six strikeouts but also went 2 for 3 at the plate. Despite the loss, Toby LaOrange put up a fight as the pitcher for the Tigers.

Kanab 20, Parowan 2

Kanab Cowboys overwhelmed the Parowan Rams in a decisive 20-2 victory. Maddix Baird stood out in the Cowboys’ (10-3) offensive onslaught, going 4 for 5. On the mound, Logan Veater pitched three impressive innings, allowing just one walk and striking out four to secure the win. The Cowboys’ offensive power was further displayed in multiple RBIs from their lineup, including Kale Glover who hit a double and drove in three runs.

This report was compiled with the assistance of ChatGPT.