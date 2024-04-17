High school baseball roundup: North Murray gets past Murray in series opener

Apr. 16—North Murray 3, Murray County 2

North Murray (9-17) survived a seventh-inning rally to defeat Murray County (6-18) 3-2 Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series between the two county rivals.

North Murray scored two runs in the fifth and another in the sixth to head into the final inning with a 3-0 lead. Murray scored two in the top of the seventh, but fell a run shy of completing the comeback.

Ju'Alan George went 2-for-3 with an RBI for North Murray, and Caden Painter batted in a run. Brylan Bond doubled.

Bond went 6 2/3 innings on the mound, keeping Murray off the board for six and tallying seven strikeouts. Leonardo Hernandez came on and got the final out.

Murray's Trent Childers and John Gibson brought in the two seventh-inning runs.

The two teams complete the series with a doubleheader Friday at Murray County starting at 5 p.m.

Coahulla Creek 8, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 1

Coahulla Creek (8-15) scored four first-inning runs on its way to an 8-1 win over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (9-17) Tuesday.

Tay Brogdon tripled twice for the Colts in the win. Fernando Hernandez was 2-for-3 with a trio of RBIs, and Luke Swiney went 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs.

Isaiah Hernandez pitched a complete seven-inning game, allowing just three hits and striking out six.

The Colts play LFO again Thursday on the road at 5:55 p.m.

Darlington 10, Christian Heritage 7

Despite grabbing a 7-1 lead, Christian Heritage (9-13) dropped a game 10-7 at Rome's Darlington (18-9) Tuesday.

After Darlington scored a run in the first, Christian Heritage piled up six runs in the second and scored another in the third to get its big lead.

Darlington chipped it down to 7-4 after four, then put up six runs in the sixth to take control of the lead.

Ben Weaver tallied three RBIs for Christian Heritage. Jackson Locke went 2-for-3 and drove in a run.

Christian Heritage hosts Bowdon today at 5 p.m.

Cedartown 16, Southeast Whitfield 3

Southeast Whitfield (5-23) dropped 16-3 to Cedartown (11-16) Tuesday.

Cedartown jumped out to an 11-0 lead after the first inning, and, despite Southeast scoring a pair of runs in the fifth, the game was called after five.

Grant McArthur went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Ethan Hampton and Noah Singleton also doubled, and Singleton and Nate Seay had an RBI.

Southeast plays a doubleheader at Central-Carrollton tonight at 5.