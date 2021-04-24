HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUNDUP: McEwen near-perfect in Jeff win

Apr. 24—BEDFORD — Max McEwen tossed a complete-game, one-hit shutout while striking out 10 to lead Jeffersonville to a 3-0 win at Bedford North Lawrence in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Friday evening.

The only hit McEwen allowed was a bunt single by Colton Brown to start the bottom of the first. That turned out to be the only baserunner he allowed.

"Max was great. It was the best pitching performance I've seen since Chandler Dale's perfect game against Jennings County in 2014," Jeff coach Derek Ellis said.

Kannon Stull led the way at the plate for the Red Devils, who scored once in the first and twice in the third. He went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles while scoring twice. Chate Amick added a trio of RBIs.

Jeff (8-6) visits Louisville St. Xavier at 6 p.m. Monday.

JEFFERSONVILLE 3, BEDFORD NORTH LAWRENCE 0

Jeffersonville 102 000 0 — 3 10 0

Bedford NL 000 000 0 — 0 1 0

W — Max McEwen (3-1). L — Braydon Brown. 2B — Kannon Stull (J) 2, Chate Amick (J). Records — Jeffersonville 8-6, BNL 7-3.

NO. 1 BULL DOGS BEAT HIGHLANDERS

COLUMBUS — Floyd Central outhit, but couldn't outscore Class 4A No. 1 Columbus North on Friday evening.

The Bull Dogs tallied two runs in the first inning and one in the second en route to a 3-0 victory.

The Highlanders had six hits, all singles, to North's five and stranded eight baserunners.

Bull Dogs starter Kyler McIntosh tossed a complete-game shutout while walking one and striking out eight. He also helped his own cause with a triple and an RBI while scoring a run.

Jake Thompson absorbed the loss for Floyd.

COLUMBUS NORTH 3, FLOYD CENTRAL 0

Floyd Central 000 000 0 — 0 6 0

Columbus North 210 000 X — 3 5 1

W — Kyler McIntosh. L — Jake Thompson. 2B — Bode (CN). 3B — McIntosh (CN). Records — Floyd Central 7-4, Columbus North 11-0-1.

BRAVES BEAT EAGLES

BORDEN — Gavin Gentry struck out 13 to lead Borden to an 8-2 victory over visiting Lanesville on Friday evening.

"Gavin Gentry was outstanding tonight," Braves coach Eric Stotts said. "He took a no-hitter into the seventh, but couldn't keep it. We made two errors in the seventh, which was a bad way to end the game. Players have to make plays. But it was a solid effort. A lot of our guys chipped in tonight. It was good to get the conference win."

A.J. Agnew and Samuel Gasper had two hits apiece to lead Borden's nine-hit attack. Agnew also drove in a pair.

The Braves (7-3-1) visit Clarksville on Monday.

BORDEN 8, LANESVILLE 2

Lanesville 000 000 2 — 2 2 1

Borden 204 010 X — 8 9 2

W — Gavin Gentry (1-1). L — Kielser (0-2). 2B — Gavin Gentry (B), Samuel Gasper (B), Dylan Toler (B). Records — Lanesville 2-11, Borden 7-3-1.

'DOGS DOWN MUSKETEERS

PEKIN — New Albany rode a 10-hit attack and another strong start from Landon Tiesing to an 8-2 win at Eastern on Friday evening.

Garrett Jones led the Bulldogs at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Landon Caswell added a pair of hits while Tucker Biven drove in three runs and Andrew Clements two.

On the mound, Tiesing allowed one earned run on seven hits while walking one and striking out four over four innings to improve to 4-0 on the mound.

New Albany (9-3) is scheduled to host Meade County (Ky.) at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

NEW ALBANY 8, EASTERN 2

New Albany 302 200 1 — 8 10 1

Eastern 000 010 1 — 2 8 0

W — Landon Tiesing (4-0). L — Adam Stewart. 2B — Chase Loesch (NA), Cauy Motsinger (E), Yancey Edlin (E). Records — New Albany 9-3, Eastern 8-4.

MUSTANGS WIN AGAIN

NEW WASHINGTON — Host New Washington won its second game in two days Friday, beating West Washington 8-2 Friday.

The Mustangs scored all of their runs in the third inning.

Bo Giltner led New Wash's eight-hit attack, going 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs while scoring once. Six other players had hits for the Mustangs.

That proved to be more than enough offense for C. Bailey, who allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits while walking two and striking out four in six innings.

NEW WASHINGTON 8, WEST WASHINGTON 2

West Washington 000 011 0 — 2 4 3

New Washington 008 000 X — 8 8 2

W — Connor Bailey. L — I. Rosenbaum. 2B — Chris Baker (NW), Mason Thompson (NW). 3B — Bo Giltner (NW).