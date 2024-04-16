High school baseball roundup: Dalton takes opener of region series with Calhoun

Apr. 15—Dalton 4, Calhoun 1

Dalton (7-17) took down Region 7-5A opponent Calhoun (8-17) 4-1 on Monday.

After taking a 2-1 lead to end the first inning, Dalton added another pair of runs in the fourth for insurance and earned the 4-1 win.

Dalton pitcher Jose Orrelanes tallied a complete, seven-inning game, allowing seven hits and the one run while striking out six.

Ethan Long homered for Dalton, while Asher Renfroe finished 3-for-4 with an RBI. Brady McCullough also had an RBI, and Connor Stockard went 2-for-4 at the plate.

Dalton continues the three-game region series with Calhoun Wednesday at home at 5:55 p.m.

Christian Heritage 4, Mt. Zion 2

Steady scoring in the middle innings and strong pitching from Sawyer Corn helped Christian Heritage (9-12) to a 4-2 win over Region 7-A DII opponent Mt. Zion (14-8) Monday night.

The Lions scored one run apiece in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings.

Levi Holland was 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Lions, while David Person finished 2-for-4. Ben Weaver doubled and brought in a run, and Corn and Lucas Roby also had an RBI apiece.

Corn allowed just five hits in a complete game, holding the Eagles to a run in the fourth and the sixth. Corn tallied eight strikeouts and allowed just one earned run.

Christian Heritage plays at Rome's Darlington today at 4:30 p.m.

Heritage 8, Northwest Whitfield 4

Despite a seventh-inning rally, Northwest Whitfield (18-7) fell 8-4 Monday in the opener of a Region 7-4A series against Heritage (19-7).

Northwest trailed 8-0 after the top of the seventh. The Bruins put together four runs in the bottom of the seventh but needed four more to keep the game going.

Eli Speights and Hank Scruggs both picked up RBIs for Northwest in the seventh. Game two of the series is tonight at 5:30 at Heritage in Ringgold.

Central-Carrollton 23, Southeast Whitfield 0

Southeast Whitfield (5-22) fell 23-0 to Central-Carrollton (11-14) in a Region 7-4A contest Monday.

Central scored nine runs in the first inning. Southeast was able to hold the Lions scoreless in the second, but five runs in the third followed by nine in the fourth led to the game being called after four.

Southeast was held without a hit in the loss.

Southeast hosts Cedartown tonight at 5:30.