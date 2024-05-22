High school baseball: Quinn headlines complete win by South Jefferson in sectional opener

May 21—ADAMS — Backed by the pitching of senior Teague Quinn and some timely hitting throughout the batting order, the South Jefferson baseball team took a positive first step in postseason play.

Quinn threw five solid innings and six different players scored at least a run as the eighth-seeded Spartans turned back ninth-seeded Oneida in a 7-2 decision to win a first-round Section 3 Class D playoff game Tuesday.

"It felt pretty good," Quinn said. "With our record, our seeding should have been a lot better, but it felt good. The last game ever on this field, so I'm happy to end it with a win."

Fellow senior Daniel Storey went 3-for-3 on the day, including a double, and drove in two runs to pace eighth-seeded South Jefferson (12-5) at the plate.

"It's huge because not every team gets to have this chance that we have and we just want to keep pushing forward," Storey said.

Quinn tried to stay sharp while weathering a 34-minute rain and lightning delay, pitching three more innings to record the win as he struck out 10 and walked only two while allowing two runs on four hits.

"The rain delay was definitely hard because we couldn't get out there and play catch and anything like that," Quinn said. "But I'm happy it was short, it didn't last as long as it could have, so it kind of set us back a little bit. But we kind of picked up the momentum after that."

Ryker Pennock came on to pitch and retired the side in order in two innings, including striking out the side in the sixth and striking out two more in the seventh to secure the win.

"I felt good, I had some control issues, but other than that I felt really good," Quinn said. "It's nice just playing baseball when you can."

"Oneida, they're tested every day in their league," South Jefferson coach Kyle Peters said. "We did our homework, we knew they had some good quality pitching, their starter he has a very good fastball and didn't appear to get his secondary pitches across for strikes. But it put us in the driver's seat to be able to put balls in play in key situations."

The Spartans advance to play at top-seeded Jamesville-DeWitt in a quarterfinal at 5 p.m. Thursday.

"Teague came out and he was in command pretty much with his pitches, some of his offspeed (pitches), he wasn't getting them where he wanted them exactly," Peters said. "But again, that's that competitor in him, even if he's not spot-on with everything, he's out there competing as hard as he can. You love that mentality and that senior leadership that it brings."

After both teams went scoreless in the first two innings and following the delay, Oneida struck first by scoring a run in the top of the third as Brandyn Reese doubled and later scored on a wild pitch.

But South Jefferson bounced right back by plating five runs in the bottom of the inning to take command.

After Drew Peters and Nate Matteson drew walks to open the frame, Derek Rice reached on a fielder's choice when he laid down a bunt to load the bases.

Pennock followed with a two-run single to center field and after Grant Clark walked to load the bases, Adam Deheny drew a walk to drive in the third run.

Storey, who had singled in the second inning, then singled to left field to drive in two more runs for a 5-1 advantage.

"We had some big hits today," Peters said. "And the two guys who led off the inning with walks, that's the golden rule in the game where leadoff walks, especially back-to-back ones, they're going to be scoring probably 80 to 90 percent of the time. Luckily we were able to follow those two walks with some key hits and that was big for us."

"We like to take pride in that one-through-nine can all hit, it doesn't matter what the situation is," Storey said.

Ninth-seeded Oneida (5-11) got a run back in the fifth on an RBI sacrifice fly by Trevor Bailey.

"It was definitely different because you have to wait through the break and then they punched us in the mouth with one (run)," Storey said. "But then we came back and put up some runs, which was big."

South Jefferson answered with two runs in the sixth as Clark walked to lead off the inning and Storey doubled to left. Billy Winchester followed with an RBI double to left and Storey scored on an RBI flyout to left by Peters for the final margin.

In the fourth inning, Gavin Sweet hit a leadoff double for Oneida, but while attempting to stretch it into a triple was tagged out at third base by Storey, finishing off a relay that started with Winchester to shortstop Rice and on to Storey.

"I think our defense is the best part about our team, that's what's going to get us through sectionals and maybe even a little further than that," Quinn said.

Last year, South Jefferson was the top seed in Class B sectionals and won their first-round game, 10-0 over Solvay, before losing a home quarterfinal to Skaneateles in a 4-2 decision.

"We've got our work cut out for us, but it's an opportunity," Peters said of Thursday's quarterfinal game. "We've got the opportunity and we know what it's like being the one seed and not looking past people, but in the second round of sectionals anything can happen. All the teams that are in there are good teams, so it's going to be good competition and that's where we need to bring our A-game and make sure that we clean up our base running mistakes and just keep hitting the baseball."

While South Jefferson's seniors played their final game on their home field, that was the also the case for the rest of the team.

Next season the Spartans will play on a new turf field which is currently under construction not far from the current grass field.

"It's really nice because this was our last chance to win on this field," Storey said. "And as a senior, it's really nice to move on to the next round."