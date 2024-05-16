High School Baseball postseason brackets are here

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — After an awesome regular season, it is going to be a fun postseason in high school baseball across the Western Slope.

Here are the matchups for teams on this side of the mountains:

5A:

(4) Fruita Monument (18-4) vs (29) Fairview (12-11) – Saturday 1 pm @ FMHS

4A:

(4) Palisade (17-5-1) vs (29) Niwot (13-10) – Saturday 12:30 pm @ PHS

(20) Central (13-9) vs (13) Pueblo East (15-7) – Saturday 10 am @ PHS

(14) Montrose (13-9) vs (19) Severance (15-8) – Friday 1 pm @ Pueblo County HS

(17) Grand Junction (14-9) vs (16) Discovery Canyon Thunder (12-9) – Saturday 10 am @ Windsor HS

(22) Rifle (14-8) vs (11) Cheyenne Mountain (16-7) – Saturday 12:30 pm @ Falcon HS

3A:

(7) Delta (18-5) vs (26) Highland Huskies (12-11) – Saturday 10 am @ Delta HS

We can’t wait.

