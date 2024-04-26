High school baseball playoffs: Northwest falls in first round series at Westminster

Apr. 25—Westminster 5, Northwest Whitfield 1 Westminster 3, Northwest Whitfield 1

Northwest Whitfield (18-11) had its season ended with a competitive two-game sweep at Atlanta's Westminster (20-4) in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs on Thursday.

The Bruins lost game one to the Region 6-4A champions 5-1, then fell 3-1 in the second game.

Westminster advances to the second round of the playoffs, while Northwest ends the year.

Westminster started the first game with four runs in the first inning, taking the 5-1 win despite matching Northwest with one run in the final six innings. The Bruins got their lone run in the third, knocked in by Cameron Collins. Eli Speights doubled in the game. Sam Crossen pitched a complete game, holding Westminster down after the big first inning.

In the second game, Northwest cut Westminster's lead to 2-1 in the fifth, but the Wildcats added another and kept the Bruins from rallying.

Hank Scruggs picked up the RBI on the Bruin run, and Scruggs and Collins both went 2-for-4, and Collins doubled.