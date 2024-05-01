High school baseball playoffs: Christian Heritage forces third game but bows out in second round

Apr. 30—Christian Heritage School (12-16) forced a third game in a second round series in the Class A DII playoffs against Lake Oconee Academy (24-5), but the Lions fell in Tuesday's decisive third game 7-3 to lose the series.

Lake Oconee won the first game 5-1 on Monday, but Christian Heritage responded with an 8-0 win in Monday's second game, taking an early 1-0 lead and adding seven more runs across the fifth and sixth.

Levi Holland pitched a complete game shutout for the Lions in game two, allowing just two hits and striking out six. Sawyer Corn tripled, while Aiden Caylor hit a pair of doubles and David Person and Junior Castelo each hit one.

In the tiebreaker game Tuesday, Christian Heritage cut a Lake Oconee lead to 2-1 in the fifth, but the home team added two more in the bottom of the inning. Christian Heritage made it 4-3 in favor of Lake Oconee with a pair of runs in the sixth, but three more put the Lions behind.

Castelo went 2-for-3 Tuesday for the Lions, and Caylor doubled. Caylor, Corn and Jace Denson each had an RBI.

Lake Oconee advances to the Class A DII Elite 8.