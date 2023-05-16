High school baseball players impacted by extensive NCAA recruiting changes

As the clocked ticked toward midnight on April 25, social media hummed with high school baseball players posting about their college offers.

Promising recruits looked for their future homes, and college coaches fished for the next can’t-miss prospect, offering scholarship monies and spots on their rosters as the bait.

Why all the drama on a Tuesday night? Because the NCAA was instituting sweeping changes, beginning April 26, to the way college baseball programs can recruit student-athletes.

Essentially, the NCAA Division I Council told its constituency to tap the brakes.

Under the new NCAA rules, communication between coaches and potential recruits is now prohibited until Aug. 1 ahead of a player's junior year of high school. The rule also pertains to third parties − such as recruiting advisors, high school coaches and travel-ball coaches − speaking or negotiating on behalf of the student-athlete.

St. Joseph's Chad Falcon consults with first base coach Mike Monico. St. Joseph defeated Pope John 13-8 on Saturday April 16, 2022 in Montvale.

The rules come in response to an increase in the number of non-binding verbal commitments and scholarship offers from players as young as middle-school age.

“It’s long overdue,” Passaic Tech coach Rob Nutile said. "The recruiting process has been way out of hand the last few years and something needed to be done. The kids need to develop and mature both academically and athletically before deciding where to go to college."

How we got here

The updated rule is part of a significant change of college baseball’s recruiting calendar and process.

Previously, coaches were prohibited from initiating contact with players before Sept. 1 ahead of their junior year, but players were permitted to contact coaches and establish rapport. That loophole made the rule difficult to enforce and meant that verbal offers and commitments could be made well before a player's junior year.

The new rule doesn't allow communication from either side until the summer before a player's junior season. Players who have already verbally committed to a college program also must cease all communication with prospective coaches until Aug. 1 ahead of their junior year.

“The recruiting process was getting way out of hand the last few years. Something had to be done to protect the athletes and slow down the process,” Bergen Catholic coach Bob Muggeo said. “College coaches have been over-recruiting and that has left a false sense of security to some young and inexperienced athletes and their families. We have all seen early verbal commitments from athletes and then decommitments just a few years later. No one was held accountable. Maybe now we’ll see the process slow down.”

Bergen Catholic baseball head coach Bob Muggeo. Don Bosco defeats Bergen Catholic, 2-0, at Overpeck County Park on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Ridgefield Park.

Sam Sharf, a partner and director of baseball operations with New Jersey-based College Sports Advisors, agrees. Sharf’s firm specializes in assisting families with the baseball recruiting process, which tends to become overwhelming. Most of his clients live in Bergen and Passaic counties.

“When we look at the system that was in place and what was going on the last few years, change was needed,” Sharf said. “So far, the rules have been met with a positive mindset. From a parent and player standpoint, there was previously some panic out there. They were asking themselves if their son was falling behind because they weren’t receiving offers from colleges. Now, we can slow down the process and concentrate on development.”

Pros and cons

It's been nearly two years since Chad Falcon, now a senior at St. Joseph, verbally committed to St. John's. Since then, he's seen verbal commitments from all over, including players younger than him.

He thinks the rule changes are a positive step for all parties, but also sees some downside.

"There's now less time and a smaller window for athletes to receive offers and make college decisions," he said. "We're talking somewhere now around 12 to 18 months to get an offer from a college before actually committing on Signing Day. I can see kids scrambling and even panicking with no real offers to weigh heading into their senior year of high school."

Delbarton coach Bruce Shatel sees it from both sides, too.

“If the new rules protect and look out for the student-athletes, then I’m all for it. But only time will tell,” said Shatel, who has sent several players to Division I colleges and Major League Baseball, including Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe.

Delbarton head coach Bruce Shatel talks with D #2 Marco Maselli. Chatham varsity baseball hosts Delbarton in an NJAC-American contest on Friday, April 21, 2023.

“It’s been somewhat of an arms-race mentality the last few years. Colleges want to lock up and secure the best athletes as early as they can, and in some aspect, you can’t blame them. And athletes want to lock up a spot with a college program and secure their future.”

With the recruiting process in a holding pattern for players who aren't yet juniors, that means the path to the next level shifts to college camps and showcases.

“We always preach to our clients the importance of having a good and open relationship with college coaches,” Sharf said. “Camps allow players to showcase their game in front of college staffs.”

But remember: coaches cannot extend scholarship offers to underclassmen. So, camps are merely a feeling out process for both sides.

“Kids are going to continue to attend college camps as they have for years,” Shatel said. “Camps are a great way to get to know coaches and the school. But are the athletes going to have contact with the coaching staff while on campus at their camps? I think the big question is how is the NCAA going to enforce its new rules?”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ baseball players impacted by extensive NCAA recruiting changes