May 6—EL PASO — The Permian baseball team's season came to an end with a 15-6 loss to El Paso Americas in game two of the bi-district round of the playoffs Saturday on the road.

Playing in the best-of-three series, the Trailblazers also took game one in a 2-1 victory Friday against the Panthers.

Permian's season at 17-18-1 while Americas (27-6-1) will advance to the area round.