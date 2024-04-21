HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Odessa High, Midland High finish historic game

Apr. 20—MIDLAND — The Odessa High and Midland High baseball teams made history by completing the longest game in state history Saturday at Zachary Field in Midland.

The Bulldogs won 4-3 in a game that lasted 23 innings.

The game originally began on Friday before being suspended in the 14th inning due to darkness at Pressly Field.

Both teams picked back up on Saturday and played ten extra innings.

It was game two of the three game District 2-6A series.

Midland High is now 18-10 overall, 8-3 in district play.

Odessa High sits at 14-11, 4-7.