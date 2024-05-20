High school baseball: Maple Mountain, Salem Hills cruise to 5A state tournament wins

Salem Hills first baseman Alex Cloward (1) celebrates his run against Box Elder during the 5A baseball state tournament held at UCCU Ballpark in Orem on Monday, May 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Here’s a recap of the 5A baseball state tournament games at UVU on Monday, May 20. Maple Mountain and Salem Hills were victories in the first two games. This story will be updated with additional games later this evening.

Maple Mountain third baseman Logen Bringhurst (18) connects with a foul ball against Murray during the 5A baseball state tournament held at UCCU Ballpark in Orem on Monday, May 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Maple Mountain third baseman Logen Bringhurst (18) runs toward third base against Murray during the 5A baseball state tournament held at UCCU Ballpark in Orem on Monday, May 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Maple Mountain’s Colby Warren (11) celebrates his team’s win against Murray in the 5A baseball state tournament held at UCCU Ballpark in Orem on Monday, May 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Murray pitcher Jamison Vigil (2) delivers a pitch against Maple Mountain during the 5A baseball state tournament held at UCCU Ballpark in Orem on Monday, May 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Murray’s Lance Straatsma (8) makes a catch against Maple Mountain during the 5A baseball state tournament held at UCCU Ballpark in Orem on Monday, May 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Maple Mountain pitcher Chase Johnston (17) delivers a pitch against Murray during the 5A baseball state tournament held at UCCU Ballpark in Orem on Monday, May 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Maple Mountain players cheer for a teammate during the 5A baseball state tournament against Murray held at UCCU Ballpark in Orem on Monday, May 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Murray’s Lance Straatsma (8) makes a catch against Maple Mountain during the 5A baseball state tournament held at UCCU Ballpark in Orem on Monday, May 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Maple Mountain’s Sawyer Leifson (13) connects with the ball against Murray during the 5A baseball state tournament held at UCCU Ballpark in Orem on Monday, May 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Maple Mountain pitcher Max Walker (10) and Sawyer Leifson (13) celebrate a run against Murray during the 5A baseball state tournament held at UCCU Ballpark in Orem on Monday, May 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Murray pitcher Jamison Vigil (2) looks to Maple Mountain third baseman Cy Chrisman (12) after hitting him with a pitch during the 5A baseball state tournament held at UCCU Ballpark in Orem on Monday, May 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Murray pitcher Diego Carrillo (22) tips his hat before being subbed out for another pitcher during the 5A baseball state tournament against Maple Mountain held at UCCU Ballpark in Orem on Monday, May 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Murray infielder Cooper Wilson (3) makes a catch against Maple Mountain during the 5A baseball state tournament held at UCCU Ballpark in Orem on Monday, May 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Murray infielder Cooper Wilson (3) beats the tag by Maple Mountain first baseman Cy Chrisman (12) during the 5A baseball state tournament held at UCCU Ballpark in Orem on Monday, May 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Maple Mountain third baseman Logen Bringhurst (18) celebrates his run against Murray during the 5A baseball state tournament held at UCCU Ballpark in Orem on Monday, May 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Maple Mountain third baseman Logen Bringhurst (18) slides into home plate for a run against Murray during the 5A baseball state tournament held at UCCU Ballpark in Orem on Monday, May 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Maple Mountain pitcher Chase Johnston (17) delivers a pitch against Murray during the 5A baseball state tournament held at UCCU Ballpark in Orem on Monday, May 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Maple Mountain 9, Murray 2

No. 2 seed Maple Mountain jumped out fast against No. 7 seed Murray in Monday’s 5A state tournament bracket play game at UVU on its way to the 9-2 win.

The Golden Eagles (23-4) capitalized early, scoring three runs in the first inning and adding four more in the second to take a 7-1 lead. Sawyer Leifson led Maple Mountain, going 2 for 3 and recording three RBIs. Max Walker also contributed significantly, going 2 for 3 and scoring three runs.

Bennett Averett added to the effort with two RBIs, finishing 1 for 4. Chase Johnston secured the win for Maple Mountain, striking out three over four innings. Murray (21-4) struggled with defensive issues, committing four errors that proved costly.

Despite the loss, Jamison Vigil put forth a strong effort on the mound, recording five strikeouts. Murray’s offense was unable to recover from the early deficit, managing only five hits throughout the game.

Maple Mountain will play Salem Hills in the winners bracket on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at UVU, while Murray will look to keep its season alive in a 5A elimination on Tuesday at 11 a.m. against Box Elder.

Salem Hills players celebrate around pitcher Trey Mitchell (24) after defeating Box Elder during the 5A baseball state tournament held at UCCU Ballpark in Orem on Monday, May 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Salem Hills head coach Scott Haney slaps hands with his players after defeating Box Elder during the 5A baseball state tournament held at UCCU Ballpark in Orem on Monday, May 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Salem Hills pitcher Trey Mitchell (24) delivers a pitch against Box Elder during the 5A baseball state tournament held at UCCU Ballpark in Orem on Monday, May 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Box Elder second baseman KJ Argyle (3) tries to tag out Salem Hills infielder Ledger Holmes (0) during the 5A baseball state tournament held at UCCU Ballpark in Orem on Monday, May 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Salem Hills first baseman Alex Cloward (1) celebrates his run against Box Elder during the 5A baseball state tournament held at UCCU Ballpark in Orem on Monday, May 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Salem Hills first baseman Kaleb Holman (3) makes a catch off a Box Elder hit during the 5A baseball state tournament held at UCCU Ballpark in Orem on Monday, May 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Box Elder catcher Ashton Burton (4) watches as Salem Hills infielder Austin Hicks (17) slides into home plate for a run during the 5A baseball state tournament held at UCCU Ballpark in Orem on Monday, May 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Salem Hills first baseman Alex Cloward (1) celebrates his run against Box Elder during the 5A baseball state tournament held at UCCU Ballpark in Orem on Monday, May 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Salem Hills infielder Dom Jex (13) connects with the ball against Box Elder during the 5A baseball state tournament held at UCCU Ballpark in Orem on Monday, May 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Salem Hills outfielder Chase DeGraffenried (12) celebrates his single against Box Elder during the 5A baseball state tournament held at UCCU Ballpark in Orem on Monday, May 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Salem Hills infielder Kason Averett (10) runs to first base against Box Elder during the 5A baseball state tournament held at UCCU Ballpark in Orem on Monday, May 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Salem Hills pitcher Kason Averett (10) delivers a pitch against Box Elder during the 5A baseball state tournament held at UCCU Ballpark in Orem on Monday, May 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Box Elder shortstop Damon Rodriguez (5) celebrates a run against Salem Hills during the 5A baseball state tournament held at UCCU Ballpark in Orem on Monday, May 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Salem Hills infielder Dagen Gammell (2) tags out Box Elder center fielder Ryan Griffin (21) at third base during the 5A baseball state tournament held at UCCU Ballpark in Orem on Monday, May 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Box Elder center fielder Ryan Griffin (21) slides back into first base to beat the tag by Salem Hills during the 5A baseball state tournament held at UCCU Ballpark in Orem on Monday, May 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Salem Hills first baseman Kaleb Holman (3) watches his hit soar into foul-ball territory during the 5A baseball state tournament held at UCCU Ballpark in Orem on Monday, May 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Box Elder shortstop Damon Rodriguez (5) runs toward third base against Salem Hills during the 5A baseball state tournament held at UCCU Ballpark in Orem on Monday, May 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Box Elder pitcher Judd Howells (37) winds up a pitch against Salem Hills during the 5A baseball state tournament held at UCCU Ballpark in Orem on Monday, May 20, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Salem Hills 12, Box Elder 4

Salem Hills defeated Box Elder 12-4 in 5A state tournament bracket play on Monday at UVU. Both teams scored three runs in the first inning, but the Skyhawks (19-9) broke the game open with a seven-run fourth inning to take a 10-3 lead.

Chase DeGraffenried was the standout for Salem Hills, going 4 for 4 and recording six RBIs. Alex Cloward also had a notable performance, going 2 for 3 and driving in three runs. Kason Averett pitched four innings for the Skyhawks, recording three strikeouts and allowing just one walk.

Damon Rodriguez took the loss for the Bees (17-16), striking out one. Despite the loss, Box Elder put up a fight with 11 hits, including a triple by Landen Golmon, who drove in two runs. Salem Hills tallied 13 hits in their offensive surge, with Kaleb Holman, Aiden Haskell, Corbin Gull and Dagen Gammell each contributing key hits.

With the win, Salem Hills advances in the winners bracket and will face No. 2 seed Maple Mountain at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Box Elder faces Murray in an elimination game at 11 a.m.