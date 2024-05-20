High school baseball: Maple Mountain, Salem Hills cruise to 5A state tournament wins
james edward
·8 min read
Here’s a recap of the 5A baseball state tournament games at UVU on Monday, May 20. Maple Mountain and Salem Hills were victories in the first two games. This story will be updated with additional games later this evening.
No. 2 seed Maple Mountain jumped out fast against No. 7 seed Murray in Monday’s 5A state tournament bracket play game at UVU on its way to the 9-2 win.
The Golden Eagles (23-4) capitalized early, scoring three runs in the first inning and adding four more in the second to take a 7-1 lead. Sawyer Leifson led Maple Mountain, going 2 for 3 and recording three RBIs. Max Walker also contributed significantly, going 2 for 3 and scoring three runs.
Bennett Averett added to the effort with two RBIs, finishing 1 for 4. Chase Johnston secured the win for Maple Mountain, striking out three over four innings. Murray (21-4) struggled with defensive issues, committing four errors that proved costly.
Despite the loss, Jamison Vigil put forth a strong effort on the mound, recording five strikeouts. Murray’s offense was unable to recover from the early deficit, managing only five hits throughout the game.
Maple Mountain will play Salem Hills in the winners bracket on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at UVU, while Murray will look to keep its season alive in a 5A elimination on Tuesday at 11 a.m. against Box Elder.
Salem Hills defeated Box Elder 12-4 in 5A state tournament bracket play on Monday at UVU. Both teams scored three runs in the first inning, but the Skyhawks (19-9) broke the game open with a seven-run fourth inning to take a 10-3 lead.
Chase DeGraffenried was the standout for Salem Hills, going 4 for 4 and recording six RBIs. Alex Cloward also had a notable performance, going 2 for 3 and driving in three runs. Kason Averett pitched four innings for the Skyhawks, recording three strikeouts and allowing just one walk.
Damon Rodriguez took the loss for the Bees (17-16), striking out one. Despite the loss, Box Elder put up a fight with 11 hits, including a triple by Landen Golmon, who drove in two runs. Salem Hills tallied 13 hits in their offensive surge, with Kaleb Holman, Aiden Haskell, Corbin Gull and Dagen Gammell each contributing key hits.
With the win, Salem Hills advances in the winners bracket and will face No. 2 seed Maple Mountain at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Box Elder faces Murray in an elimination game at 11 a.m.
